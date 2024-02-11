Daulton Wilson Earns First Lucas Oil Victory in Wieland Winternationals Finale at East Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (February 10, 2024) – After nine career runner-up finishes in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Daulton Wilson finally broke through for his first career victory. The $15,000 triumph on Saturday night concluded the 48th Annual Wieland Winternationals – Presented by Lucas Oil at East Bay Raceway Park. It was the final Winternationals for the 3/8 oval that is scheduled to permanently close at the end of the 2024 season. Wilson, who started sixth powered to the lead around Tyler Erb on lap 16 and led the rest of the way to become the 90th different winner in the 20-year history of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Wilson had to withstand a three-lap shootout at the finish after a caution came out, but he pulled away for a 1.454 second advantage at the finish over Brandon Sheppard who passed Erb on the final lap to take the second position. Erb rounded out the Big River Steel Podium in third. Rounding the top five were Garrett Smith and Devin Moran. Wilson, a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina became the eighth different winner in the first 12 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events of 2024 and emotional in Lucas Oil Victory Lane after scoring the win. “I don’t know what to say. This is a dream come true. My whole family is right here they sacrificed everything for me, they believed in me 100%, my guys, my car owners James, Jennifer and Justin Rattliff, [Jeff] Gullett, [Tim] Tungate, just everybody who believed in me and gave me an opportunity and everybody at home who gave me a chance. I can’t thank everyone enough.” Wilson thought he had given the race away near the end, but the caution with 47 laps complete allowed him to regain his composure. “I thought I had given it away down there in turn four when I hopped the cushion before the caution ever came out. We have been digging on this thing all week. We got off there a little bit during the middle of the week, but we hunkered back down. The racetrack threw us a little bit of a curveball before the feature. This thing could probably drive itself right now. I am just the lucky guy who gets to hold the steering wheel.” Sheppard, who started ninth moved into contention before the halfway mark and got underneath of Erb coming off of turn four on the final lap to take second. “Our biggest downfall this week was qualifying. We kind of struggled there all week. We raced really well all week. We just about had a catastrophic situation there in the heat race and we were able to come out of that with just a flat tire. We got it changed and come back to second in the heat. So, the way the night started and the way it ended we couldn’t be more tickled about it.” Erb, who has led in four of the six races during the week at East Bay came home in third at the finish after running either first or second during 49 of the 50 laps. “He [Wilson] has been really fast and I think it’s taken him like three years and I can feel that pain so I know what it feels like to win. Yeah, this is a heck of a place to win your first race too, congrats to him and his team and family. I have gotten real close to Daulton in the last three years. If there is anybody that could win, I would have liked to see him win for sure.” The winner’s James Rattliff-owned, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by MGL Auto Sales, JRR Trucking, The Auto Outlet, Keltner Contracting, Earnhardt Technologies, Grant Lee Farms, Innovative Community Solutions, New Point Lighting, B&L Construction, and Worldwide Custom Car Haulers. Completing the top ten were Jonathan Davenport, Jimmy Owens, Ricky Thornton Jr., Drake Troutman, and Hudson O’Neal. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Race Summary 48th Annual Wieland Winternationals | Night 6 Saturday, February 10, 2024 East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL Allstar Performance Time Trials Fast Time Group A: Tyler Erb | 14.357 seconds (overall) Fast Time Group B: Boom Briggs | 14.410 seconds Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 89-Mike Spatola[5]; 3. 174-Ethan Dotson[3]; 4. 76N-Blair Nothdurft[2]; 5. 187-David McCoy[7]; 6. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[6]; 7. S21-Seth Daniels[8]; 8. 6H-Ross Bailes[9]; 9. 47W-Brandon Weigle[10]; 10. 4S-Danny Snyder[11]; 11. 75-Daniel Adam[4] Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 2. B5-Brandon Sheppard[3]; 3. 17SS-Brenden Smith[10]; 4. 39-Tim McCreadie[7]; 5. 33-Jeff Mathews[4]; 6. 71R-Rod Conley[8]; 7. 07-Brian Ledbetter[11]; 8. 71C-RJ Conley[6]; 9. 1-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 10. 81-Jason Riggs[5]; 11. 6B-Adam Boyd[9] Earnhardt Technologies Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[3]; 5. 18-Chase Junghans[5]; 6. 6T-Tim Dohm[8]; 7. 31-Tyler Millwood[7]; 8. 81J-Jack Riggs[4]; 9. 93-Cory Lawler[9]; 10. 2*-Logan Hitt[10]; 11. 6-Clay Harris[11] Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 99B-Boom Briggs[1]; 2. 10-Garrett Smith[2]; 3. 8-Dillon McCowan[8]; 4. 111-Max Blair[10]; 5. 157-Mike Marlar[5]; 6. 214-Haiden Cowan[7]; 7. 51-Brandon Carpenter[11]; 8. 12R-Ryan Payne[9]; 9. 6JR-Parker Martin[4]; 10. 3S-Brian Shirley[6]; 11. 7T-Drake Troutman[3] Lucas Oil Heat Race #5 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 15K-Jensen Ford[1]; 2. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[6]; 3. 12-Ashton Winger[4]; 4. 69-Brandon Thirlby[5]; 5. 1Z-Logan Zarin[8]; 6. 27-Michael Lake[10]; 7. 7-Ross Robinson[3]; 8. 29-Larry Grube[9]; 9. 20B-Todd Brennan[2]; 10. 4G-Bob Gardner[7]; 11. (DNS) 9-Levi Yetter Lucas Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 18D-Daulton Wilson[1]; 2. 99-Devin Moran[3]; 3. 96V-Tanner English[2]; 4. 25-Tony Jackson Jr[7]; 5. 5-Mark Whitener[10]; 6. 11C-Trevor Collins[6]; 7. 19M-Spencer Hughes[4]; 8. 3-Brennon Willard[9]; 9. 32-Jason Jack[5]; 10. 14X-Wil Herrington[8] Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 76N-Blair Nothdurft[1]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 3. 33-Jeff Mathews[4]; 4. 71R-Rod Conley[6]; 5. S21-Seth Daniels[7]; 6. 47W-Brandon Weigle[11]; 7. 187-David McCoy[3]; 8. 07-Brian Ledbetter[8]; 9. 75-Daniel Adam[15]; 10. 6B-Adam Boyd[16]; 11. 4S-Danny Snyder[13]; 12. 1-Hudson O’Neal[12]; 13. 39-Tim McCreadie[2]; 14. (DNS) 6H-Ross Bailes; 15. (DNS) 71C-RJ Conley; 16. (DNS) 81-Jason Riggs UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 2. 111-Max Blair[2]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar[4]; 4. 18-Chase Junghans[3]; 5. 6T-Tim Dohm[5]; 6. 31-Tyler Millwood[7]; 7. 93-Cory Lawler[11]; 8. 214-Haiden Cowan[6]; 9. 51-Brandon Carpenter[8]; 10. 7T-Drake Troutman[16]; 11. (DNS) 81J-Jack Riggs; 12. (DNS) 12R-Ryan Payne; 13. (DNS) 6JR-Parker Martin; 14. (DNS) 2*-Logan Hitt; 15. (DNS) 3S-Brian Shirley; 16. (DNS) 6-Clay Harris MyRacePass B-Main Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 5-Mark Whitener[4]; 2. 25-Tony Jackson Jr[2]; 3. 19M-Spencer Hughes[8]; 4. 4G-Bob Gardner[13]; 5. 32-Jason Jack[12]; 6. 1Z-Logan Zarin[3]; 7. 3-Brennon Willard[10]; 8. 69-Brandon Thirlby[1]; 9. 11C-Trevor Collins[6]; 10. 27-Michael Lake[5]; 11. 20B-Todd Brennan[11]; 12. 7-Ross Robinson[7]; 13. 29-Larry Grube[9]; 14. (DNS) 14X-Wil Herrington; 15. (DNS) 9-Levi Yetter 48th Annual Wieland Winternationals | Night 6 Feature Finish (50 Laps):