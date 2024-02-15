2024 Peach State Classic Receives Exciting Purse Restructure for Season-Ending Mega Event

- Advertisement -



Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Event Set for Nov. 15-16 at Senoia Raceway



AUSTIN, Texas (Feb. 15, 2024) — When the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Super Late Model racers invade Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Nov. 15-16 for their season-ending mega event, they’ll be racing for a restructured weekend purse.



Over $208,000 will be up for grabs during the course of the weekend between each night’s main events and B-Mains, including a $30,000-to-win / $3,000-to-start, 75-lap finale on Saturday, Nov. 16.



“As I mentioned back in December when we released our schedule, our focus for 2024 is to make our events as attractive as possible to as many racers as possible. After revising our regular series races to include nightly starting fields expanded to 24 cars with a redistributed payout, we then started talking to the Pollard family with Senoia Raceway about what we could do to restructure the Peach State Classic payout to make it even better for competitors,” said series general manager, Ben Shelton.



“We went to work and came up with a purse for the Peach State Classic that has us really excited to announce. We’ll host a standard $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start program on Friday before seeing the newly restructured $30,000-to-win / $3,000-to-start event on Saturday. Additionally, we’ve added almost $4,000 in payouts to non-transfers from Saturday B-Mains. We look forward to seeing everyone at this huge season-ending event for our series.”



Peach Bowl Feature Payout – Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America Standard Purse

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000

Total – $68,650

*Friday Non-Transfer Money: $50



Peach State Classic Feature Payout – Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024

1)$30,000 2)$15,000 3)$8,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,500 8)$4,250 9)$4,000 10)$3,950 11)$3,900 12)$3,850 13)$3,800 14)$3,750 15)$3,700 16)3,600 17)$3,500 18)$3,400 19)$3,300 20)$3,200 21)$3,100 22)$3,000 23)$3,000 24)$3,000

Total – $135,800



Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 B-Main Payouts (x3 B-Mains)

1)Transfer 2)Transfer 3)$500 4)$400 5)$250 6)$175 7)$150 8)$100 9)$100 10-Last)$50



Full event details for the weekend will be released in the coming months. For more information on Senoia Raceway, please visit www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com.



The 2024 season for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America kicks off the third Illinois Speedweeks on Wednesday, May 8 at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) before invading Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway on Thursday, May 9.



Ten events at nine venues are scheduled for the upcoming season.



The 2024 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America point fund once again guarantees the champion at least $50,000 with perfect attendance boosting the champion’s take to $75,000. Full point fund details will be released in the coming weeks.



The 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America campaign saw 10 features contested with five different winners and 175 drivers entering at least one event.



For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.springrithm.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; www.fivestarbodies.com; and www.fkrodends.com.



For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.



Castrol® FloRacing Night in America 2024 Schedule

Wed., May 8: Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.): $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Thurs., May 9: Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Mon., May 13: Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., May 29: Macon (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start



Wed., June 5: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio.): $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start



Wednesday, July 24: Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start



Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.): $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start



Thursday., Sept. 12: I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.): $20,053-to-win / $1,000-to-start



Fri., Nov. 15: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Sat., Nov. 16: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: $30,000-to-win / $3,000-to-start