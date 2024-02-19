HomeFloridaEast Bay Raceway ParkRyan Timms Rallies for King of the 360’s $10,000 Victory

Ryan Timms Rallies for King of the 360’s $10,000 Victory

Ryan Timms - Jim DenHamer photo
High Limit Sprint Car Series at Golden Isles Speedway Up NextOKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (02/19/24) – Ryan Timms charged from the 14th-starting spot to win the $10,000 top prize in Friday night’s King of the 360’s at East Bay Raceway park with his CitGard Engine Oil / driveWFX.com No. 5T CITGO / Hampel Oil / Western Flyer Xpress / Mystik Lubricants Sprint Car.The victory was Timms’ third of the 2024 campaign.“We started the King of the 360’s weekend with struggles on Wednesday night, but we made gains for Thursday’s program and finished seventh. Then on Friday night we had a great car in the feature, and I was able to get the win from 14th. It was a great victory for our team, and now we look forward to returning to High Limit (Sprint Car Series) racing this week at Golden Isles (Speedway),” Timms said.After starting the week on Monday and Tuesday with 15th and 10th-place finishes in High Limit Sprint Car Series action against a star-studded field of 56 racers at East Bay Raceway Park (Gibsonton, Fla.), action transitioned to the opening round of the King of the 360’s at the 1/3-mile oval on Wednesday.On Wednesday with 62 entries in the pit area, Timms battled the handle and was only able to manage a 18h-place finish in the night’s preliminary feature. However, he bounced back on Thursday to charge from 19th to seventh in the night’s 30-lap feature.On Friday night a $10,000 winner’s check was on the line, and after finishing second in his heat race, Ryan locked into the 14th-starting spot for the feature. Rocketing through the field, Timms took the lead on the 31st circuit of the 40-lap feature and went on to score the $10,000 victory over Tim Shaffer, Austin McCarl, Danny Sams III, and Aaron Reutzel.The team now turns their attention to High Limit Sprint Car Series competition this Thursday and Saturday at Golden Isles Speedway (Waynesville, Ga.) as Timms makes his debut at the 4/10-mile oval.Ryan Timms Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include CitGard, CITGO, Mystik Lubricants, Hampel Oil, Western Flyer Xpress, driveWFX.com, Xpress Truck Sales, Rider Racing Engines, Griffin Fishing Charters and Lodge, Premier Truck Group, K1 Race Gear, IWX Motor Freight, TJ Forged, CASM Safety Products, Factory Kahne by Schure Built, Bell Helmets, Outlaw Wings, Durst, Smith Titanium, AFD Graphix, Deatherage Opticians, WFX Logistics, Sharp Advantage Safety Products, AL Driveline, Prime Composite Innovations, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.For the latest information on Ryan Timms Racing please visit the team website at www.RyanTimmsRacing.com .

