USMTS launches richest season ever this weekend

The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt open the 2024 campaign this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24, with the 9th Annual Summit USMTS Texas Winter Nationals at the Hunt County Raceway in Greenville, Texas.

The 2023 season was the most competitive in USMTS history with 18 different winners wheeling 17 different chassis brands into Victory Fuel Victory Lane. The reigning richest racing for dirt modifieds saw 17 racers attend every event.

Hunt County Raceway will host an open practice on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. before a pair of $5,000-to-win features on Friday and Saturday.

How important is the first event? This year’s Summit USMTS National Champion could pocket more than $180,000 in post-season earnings at the end of the year.

The series champion will earn $50,000 and each of the three regions pay $10,000 to win the points. If a driver can win all three regions and the national points, a whopping $100,000 bonus awaits.

And don’t forget, the RacinDirt TV Challenge is $30,000 which will be split evenly between all drivers with perfect attendance in 2024.

Summit USMTS superstars expected include five-time and defending USMTS titlist Rodney Sanders, four-time national champ Jason Hughes, Jim Chisholm, Dereck Ramirez, Tanner Mullens, Jake O’Neil, Dan Ebert, Tyler Wolff, Zack VanderBeek, Cayden Carter, Will Krup, Darron Fuqua, Carlos Ahumada Jr., Jeremy Nelson, Gary Christian and many more.

USRA Stock Cars, USRA Limited Mods and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks battle both nights with Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points up for grabs. Eco-Mods will also be racing both nights.

For more information including payouts, rules, event times and ticket prices, check out the FAST FACTS for the 9th Annual Summit USMTS Texas Winter Nationals.

The USMTS debuted here in 2014 with Johnny Scott taking the win and his twin brother, Stormy Scott, grabbing the next one three months later. Cade Dillard won the 2016 event and Ryan Gustin captured the last one here on June 4, 2019.

The Hunt County Raceway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked dirt oval located 5.0 miles south of Greenville on SR 34, then west on FM 1903 to 437 FM-1903, Greenville, TX, 75402. For more information, follow Hunt County Raceway on Facebook, call (469) 964-2224 or email.

On the heels of a record-breaking year and the richest season in the first 25 years of the series, officials from the United States Modified Touring Series have announced another bold and lucrative schedule for 2024.

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

Fri-Sat Feb 23-24 … Hunt County Raceway, Greenville, Texas

Fri-Sat Mar 1-2 … Rocket Raceway Park, Petty, Texas

Thu-Sat Mar 7-9 … Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Thu-Sat Apr 11-13 … Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La.

Fri Apr 19 … Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla.

Sat Apr 20 … Tri-State Speedway, Pocola, Okla.

Fri-Sat Apr 26-27 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Fri-Sat May 3-4 … Heart O’ Texas Speedway, Elm Mott, Texas

Fri-Sat May 17-18 … RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas

Wed May 22 … Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa

Thu May 23 … Fayette County Speedway, West Union, Iowa

Fri May 24 … Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis.

Sat May 25 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Sun May 26 … Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa

Thu-Sat Jun 13-15 … Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Sun Jun 16 … Granite City Motor Park, Sauk Rapids, Minn.

Tue Jun 18 … Off Road Speedway, Norfolk, Neb.

Wed Jun 19 … Beatrice Speedway, Beatrice, Neb.

Thu-Sat Jun 20-22 … 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

Thu-Sat Jul 11-13 … Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn.

Tue Jul 16 … Casino Speedway, Watertown, S.D.

Wed Jul 17 … Park Jefferson Speedway, Jefferson, S.D.

Thu Jul 18 … Fairmont Raceway, Fairmont, Minn.

Fri-Sun Jul 19-21 … Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa

Fri-Sat Aug 2-3 … Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Thu-Fri Aug 8-9 … Lakeside Speedway. Kansas City, Kan.

Thu-Sat Aug 29-31 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Fri-Sat Oct 4-5 … Route 66 Motor Speedway, Amarillo, Texas

Fri Oct 25 … Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Sat Oct 26 … 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

With live and on-demand coverage of nearly every event plus exclusive interviews, instant replays, multiple camera angles and more, RacinDirt is your source for USMTS action. In addition to their robust website at RacinDirt.TV, race fans can access content on your desktop and laptop computers, as well as a suite of apps for added convenience including Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TV and Google Play.

Check out usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Don’t forget to subscribe for free and get USMTS news delivered to your inbox plus Members Only benefits.