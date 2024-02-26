Hudson O’Neal Seventh in Deuces Wild at Golden Isles Speedway

- Advertisement -



Sits Second in LOMLDS Standings with Georgia-Florida Speedweeks Concluded



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (02/26/24) – Hudson O’Neal put a wrap on the 2024 Georgia-Florida Speedway on Saturday evening at Golden Isles Speedway, where he raced to a seventh-place finish in the Deuces Wild aboard his Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Rocket1 Racing / Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.



O’Neal and the Rocket1 Racing team currently sit second in the latest Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) standings.



“Track position was key in the feature, and starting 10th on the grid was definitely a disadvantage, but we made the most of it and came home seventh,” O’Neal said. “Overall, it was a solid Speedweeks for our team, and we are now focused on the main part of the Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt Series) team. It’s been a busy past two months, and my team has done a great job giving me a really good car every night. Thanks to them and everyone who supports this Rocket1 Racing team.”



With Friday’s opener falling to wet weather, Rocket1 Racing and Hudson O’Neal entered a single event over the weekend with Saturday’s Deuces Wild finale at Golden Isles Speedway (Brunswick, Ga.).



Against a stacked field of 45 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) competitors, O’Neal vaulted forward two positions in his heat race to finish third, which positioned him on the fifth row for the weekend finale.



With a $20,000 top prize up for grabs, Hudson climbed three spots in the 50-lap affair to record a seventh-place finish.



Hudson sits five markers behind Ricky Thornton Jr. for the lead in the latest LOLMDS point standings.



Full results from the event are available at www.LucasDirt.com.



The team is now back in West Virginia, refreshing their equipment and preparing for the next Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) events, which will be held on Atomic Speedway (Alma, Ohio) and Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway on March 22 – 23.



Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunter’s Honey, Performance Grading, Professional Concrete Cutting & Drilling, Stiles Marine & Maintenance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Fox Racing Shox, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, WR1 Sim Chassis, O’Neal’s Salvage & Recycling, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Wheeler Metals, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, E3 Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Website & Marketing Services.



For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing .



PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)