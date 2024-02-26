HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Marlar Collects $20,000 for LOLMDS Deuces Wild Victory

Mike Marlar Collects $20,000 for LOLMDS Deuces Wild Victory

Mike Marlar
Atomic Speedway and Brownstown Speedway LOLMDS Double Header Next on the ScheduleWINFIELD, Tenn. (02/26/24) – Mike Marlar topped Saturday night’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) Deuces Wild finale with his Skyline Motorsports No. 157 / Truck Country / Bruening Rock Products / Mesilla Valley Transportation / Can-Am Auto Salvage / Petroff Towing / Longhorn Race Car Super Late Model.Marlar’s second win of the year and second victory in as many weeks was worth $20,000.The Tennessee racer had to turn back a mid-race challenge from Brandon Sheppard to get the win.“It was no walk in the park, there was a whole lot more to it than that. These guys are really tough, Shepp [Brandon Sheppard] about had me passed at one end I guess, and I was lucky to get back by him. These are some of the best racers I feel like with the stiffest competition there are down here. I am happy to win against them that’s for sure,” Marlar said. “Winning a race at this level is basically a night of all good decisions on the track and off the track, and our team made all the right decision and got the win. Thank you to Skyline Motorsports and all our great sponsors for making all this possible.”With Friday’s opener stifled by Mother Nature, Mike Marlar entered the Bruening Rock Products No. 157 Super Late Model into battle at Golden Isles Speedway (Brunswick, Ga.) on Saturday for the second half of the doubleheader Deuces Wild event.Following the fastest lap in his 23-car group in Allstar Performance time trials, Marlar cruised to a convincing eight-lap victory in his heat.Leading all but two laps in the 50-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) sanctioned feature, Mike rolled to his second win of the season and 22nd-career LOLMDS triumph. He banked the $20,000 payday ahead of Brandon Sheppard, Chris Madden, Brandon Overton, and Jonathan Davenport.Mike is currently eighth in the latest LOLMDS point standings.Full results from the event are available at www.LucasDirt.com.The team will now enjoy three weeks off before resuming competition with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on March 22 – 23. Action opens with the $12,000-to-win Buckeye Spring 50 on Friday, March 22 at Atomic Speedway (Alma, Ohio) followed by the $15,000-to-win Indiana Icebreaker on Saturday, March 23 at Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway.

Mike Marlar and Skyline Motorsports would like to thank their great marketing partners, which include Bruening Rock Products, Truck Country, Bennett Explosives, Olson Explosives, Bilstein, Can-Am Auto Salvage, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Petroff Towing, Paulson Stussy Construction, VP Racing Fuel, Longhorn Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Race Ranch, Bell Helmets, Ultra Shield Race Products, Hoosier Tire, K1 Race Gear, Swift Springs, Bicknell Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Andrews Products, XS Power Batteries, Out-Pace Racing Products, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Wehrs Machine, Buzze Racing Products, PRO-FABrication Headers & Exhaust, Jones Racing Products, Sweet Manufacturing, Sweet Manufacturing, Wiles Driveshafts, Capital Signs, Winning Edge Carburetors, Stanley Best Heating & Air, JSR Properties LLC, PPM Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, Performance Bodies & Parts, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Winters Rearends, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.For the latest information on Mike Marlar please visit the team website at www.MikeMarlar.com .PR Contact:Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)

