COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Ready for Oklahoma and Missouri Weekend

Arrowhead Speedway and Springfield Raceway Double Shot on Deck



CONWAY, Ark. (03/11/24) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Series continue their 2024 season this Friday and Saturday with a doubleheader at Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.) and Springfield (Mo.) Raceway.



Both events post a $5,000 winner’s check.



While rain claimed the season opener for the tour this past Friday night, the 2024 campaign was able to roar to life on Saturday night with Bobby Pierce collecting $10,000 in the fifth annual Ronny Adams Memorial.



Pierce leads the way in the standings as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man, However, the Illinois racer is focused on a second-straight World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series title, which means that two-time CCSDS champion, Kyle Beard will be the de facto point leader headed into this weekend’s action. B.J. Robinson, Spencer Hughes, Ashton Winger, Jon Mitchell, Logan Martin, Morgan Bagley, Tristan chamberlain, Hunter Rasdon, Clayton Stuckey, Cade Dillard, Jarret Stuckey, and Brandon Ball make up the current Top 15 in the series standings.



On Friday, March 15 the weekend’s action roars to life at Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.) with a $5,000-to-win / $500-to-start program. The tour debuted at the state-of-the-art oval in 2023 with Ethan Dotson and Billy Moyer Jr. splitting wins. Joining the night’s action will be the Yeoman Race Engines USRA Modifieds and AmeriFlex USRA B-Mods.



Pits open at 4 p.m. CT with grandstand gates opening at 6 p.m. Hot laps are at 7:30 p.m. with racing action at 8 p.m. Grandstand admission (ages 18-and-up) is $25 with juniors (ages 13-17) $20, veterans and military $20, kids (ages 6-12) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes (ages 6-and-up) are $40.



Then on Saturday, March 16 the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series rolls into Springfield (Mo.) Raceway for the first time since 2018, when Jack Sullivan and Payton Looney were the victors. The Mr. Dent March Madness event will be headlined by a $5,000-to-win / $500-to-start CCSDS program with Midwest Modz, Midwest Modz B Class, Pure Stocks, FWD, and B-Mods sharing the spotlight.



Pits open at 1:30 p.m. CT with grandstands opening at 3:15 p.m., hot laps at 4:15 p.m. and racing action at 4:45 p.m. Adult general admission is $25 with military / senior citizens $23, kids (ages 6 – senior in high school) $3 and children (ages 5-an-under) free.



The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the weekend is as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)



For information on the facilities, please visit www.ArrowheadSpeedway.com and www.SpringfieldRaceway.com.



You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COM. Remember to pick COMP Cams at sign up!



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, RaceON, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, American Built Machinery Company, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, American Built Machinery, Comprehensive Motorsports, Comprehensive Industrial Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.