The Highland Speedway in Highland, IL kicks off the 2024 race season this Saturday, March 16th with a full program of racing on the slate. DIRTcar Super Late Models, DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Modifieds and Street Stocks will all be in competition.

Pit gates open at 3pm, grandstands at 5pm with hotlaps at 6pm and racing at 6:30pm. Grandstand admission is $15 with box seats $20. Pit passes are $35.

For more information, visit www.highlandspeedway.com