Lucas Oil Speedway adds Open Test and Tune for this Saturday

WHEATLAND, MO. (March 11, 2024) – Due to popular demand, Lucas Oil Speedway has added an Open Test and Tune session for this Saturday, from 2-4 p.m., in addition to the originally scheduled Test and Tune on March 30th.

“We’ve had several drivers ask about a second opportunity to shake their cars down and, with the weather looking to be nice, we’ve added another practice session for this Saturday,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “If the weather changes, we’ll keep everyone posted on social media.”

The pit office will open at noon for this Saturday’s Test and Tune with pit passes $30. Spectators will be free on the grandstand side, but there will be no concessions available.

The March 30th Test and Tune will be from 2-6 p.m. with pits opening at 1 p.m. and pit passes $30.

Season starts with Easter Bowl Enduro 150: The 2024 schedule at Lucas Oil Speedway will begin on April 6th with the 3rd annual Easter Bowl Enduro 150. Registration is underway for Lucas Oil Speedway’s first special event of the season.

Drivers can call into the speedway office at (417) 295-6048 and pay the entry fee via credit card or print off the entry form from the website and mail in with the fee.

Starting positions will be based on order of paid entries received. Early registration is $120 (includes driver pit pass) if received by March 22nd and $150 from March 25th through race day.

Drivers will start the 150-lap race three-wide. As entries are received, Lucas Oil Speedway will occasionally post an updated starting grid on the Lucas Oil Speedway Facebook page.

Entries will be capped at 100 for the 150-lap race which will conclude a program that also will include the Hermitage Lumber POWRi Late Models paying $1,000 to win, plus POWRi Midwest Mods and POWRi Pure Stocks, both racing for $500 to win.

The Easter Bowl 150 winner will earn $1,500 with prize money paid to the top 10 finishers with other payouts: 2nd – $1,000; 3rd – $750. 4th – $500. 5th – $300. 6th – $250. 7th – $200. 8th – $175. 9th – $150. 10th – $125.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with spectator gates at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

For ticket information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway schedule, fans can contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway scheduled.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com