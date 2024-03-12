HomeMissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayLucas Oil Speedway adds Open Test and Tune for this Saturday

Lucas Oil Speedway adds Open Test and Tune for this Saturday

MissouriLucas Oil Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (March 11, 2024) – Due to popular demand, Lucas Oil Speedway has added an Open Test and Tune session for this Saturday, from 2-4 p.m., in addition to the originally scheduled Test and Tune on March 30th.

“We’ve had several drivers ask about a second opportunity to shake their cars down and, with the weather looking to be nice, we’ve added another practice session for this Saturday,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “If the weather changes, we’ll keep everyone posted on social media.”

The pit office will open at noon for this Saturday’s Test and Tune with pit passes $30. Spectators will be free on the grandstand side, but there will be no concessions available.

The March 30th Test and Tune will be from 2-6 p.m. with pits opening at 1 p.m. and pit passes $30.

Season starts with Easter Bowl Enduro 150: The 2024 schedule at Lucas Oil Speedway will begin on April 6th with the 3rd annual Easter Bowl Enduro 150. Registration is underway for Lucas Oil Speedway’s first special event of the season.

Drivers can call into the speedway office at (417) 295-6048 and pay the entry fee via credit card or print off the entry form from the website and mail in with the fee.

Starting positions will be based on order of paid entries received. Early registration is $120 (includes driver pit pass) if received by March 22nd and $150 from March 25th through race day.

Drivers will start the 150-lap race three-wide. As entries are received, Lucas Oil Speedway will occasionally post an updated starting grid on the Lucas Oil Speedway Facebook page.

Entries will be capped at 100 for the 150-lap race which will conclude a program that also will include the Hermitage Lumber POWRi Late Models paying $1,000 to win, plus POWRi Midwest Mods and POWRi Pure Stocks, both racing for $500 to win.

The Easter Bowl 150 winner will earn $1,500 with prize money paid to the top 10 finishers with other payouts: 2nd – $1,000; 3rd – $750. 4th – $500. 5th – $300. 6th – $250. 7th – $200. 8th – $175. 9th – $150. 10th – $125.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with spectator gates at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

For ticket information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway schedule, fans can contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway scheduled.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Bobby Pierce takes Comp Cam Series win at Boothill Speedway!

Bobby Pierce Capitalizes for COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Ronny Adams...
Dirt Late Model News

Spencer Hughes and JCM Motorsports Go to Victory Lane at NAS

Fifth Annual Ronny Adams Memorial with CCSDS Up NextBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (03/05/24)...
Dirt Late Model News

Cody Overton Ready to Prove he Belongs on National Tour in Rookie Year With Tri Star Promotions 

The Peach State native leads early in the MD3 Rookie of...
Clarksville Speedway

Dennis Erb, Jr. Captures First Win of 2024 Campaign at Clarksville Speedway!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team celebrated in victory...
Central Missouri Speedway

Central Missouri Speedway Promoters Begin Thirtieth Year of Track Operations and Events!

Central Missouri SpeedwayMarch 6, 2023By Sam StoecklinFor Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) The...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Championship Points Fund Established for ASCS National Tour

Driver tow package, membership details also set as focus turns to...
Highland Speedway

Highland Speedway kicks off 2024 race season this Saturday, March 16th

The Highland Speedway in Highland, IL kicks off the 2024 race...
Florida

Donny Schatz Reaches Massive Milestone with Volusia Victory

500: Donny Schatz Reaches Massive Milestone with Volusia Victory The 10-time champion...

RELATED ARTICLES

Central Missouri Speedway

Central Missouri Speedway Promoters Begin Thirtieth Year of Track Operations and Events!

Central Missouri SpeedwayMarch 6, 2023By Sam StoecklinFor Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) The 2024 race season...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Lucas Oil Speedway Preseason Spotlight: ‘Most Popular Driver’ Franklin eager for more success

WHEATLAND, MO. (Feb. 29, 2024) - Mitchell Franklin’s long-sought first feature victory at Lucas Oil...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Lucas Oil Speedway Preseason Spotlight: Garner looks to close the deal in 2024

WHEATLAND, MO. (Feb. 12, 2024) - After turning in a good season in 2023 at...
Missouri

Drake Troutman Storms to Gateway Dirt Nationals Modified Triumph

Wild West Shootout at Vado Speedway Park Up Next on Jan. 6-14HYNDMAN, Pa. (12/18/23)...
Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Sheppard Tops Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals Thriller

Collects $30,000 for First Event Title in Indoor Mega EventNEW BERLIN, Ill. (Dec. 18,...
©