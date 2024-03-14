- Advertisement -

Hudson O’Neal Steps Away from Rocket1 Racing; Future Plans Uncertain

(MARTINSVILLE, INDIANA) Following a sixteen-month-stint with Rocket1 Racing that began during the ‘World Finals’ at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in early November 2022, Hudson O’Neal has announced today that he has officially stepped away from Mark Richards Racing Inc. The partnership with MRRI produced fifteen victories in 2023 – including the famed ‘World 100’ at Eldora Speedway and a $100,000 XR Kokomo win, along with a coveted Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship. The pairing then racked up four triumphs, ten Top Fives, and fifteen Top Tens in twenty races during “Speedweeks” to kick off the 2024 campaign, but Hudson made the difficult decision in recent days to exit the cockpit of the #1 machine.

“Without divulging any details, I have decided to part ways with Mark Richards Racing Inc. and Rocket1 Racing,” quoted the third generation driver from Martinsville, Indiana earlier this afternoon via telephone. “As hard of a decision as it was for me to make, I believe this was the best decision for myself. With everything I was able to accomplish within the last year or so with Rocket1, there is no possible way for me not to be thankful for Steve, Sherre, Mark, Danny, Austin, Joel, and everyone back at Rocket Chassis for everything they have done for me. Thank you for your dedication.”

“As for my future plans, I really don’t have any at this point in time,” O’Neal went on to say. “I am certain I will be back on the track again soon, but no concrete plans are in place moving forward. I also can’t thank all of my loyal fans enough for the continued support. Next weekend at Brownstown Speedway during the Indiana Icebreaker, I will be doing something huge to give back to all involved. We will keep everyone updated on any future racing plans on social media and our website!”

Hudson is additionally thankful for the support he received from all of the marketing partners with Rocket1 Racing including: Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, O’Neals Salvage and Recycling, Gunter’s Honey, Ace Metal Works, Wheeler Metals, Professional Concrete Cutting & Drilling, Performance Grading, Rocket Chassis, Mark Richards Racing Inc., Durham Racing Engines, FOX Racing Shox, Sunoco Race Fuels, Keyser Manufacturing, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Stile’s Marine & Maintenance, AfterBurner Performance, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Inc., Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Carrillo, Cometic Gasket, Comp Cams, Dohm Cycles, E3 Spark Plugs, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Five Star Bodies, Hardrock Paint & Powder Coating, Howe Racing, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oil, MSD Performance, Performance Bodies & Parts, Performance Rod & Custom, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, QuarterMaster, QuickCar Racing Products, Safecraft Safety Equipment, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson Race Products, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Strange Oval, Tel Tac, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Wheels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, Winters Performance, and Xceldyne Group.

Any developing information or racing plans will be posted across social media platforms including facebook.com/thenewdeal71, twitter.com/hudsononeal71, and instagram.com/hudsononealracing. Also keep an eye on www.hudsononeal.com moving forward or support Hudson by shopping online at racing71-store.myshopify.com.