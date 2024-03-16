Paylor Motorsports to Feature Carson Ferguson on a National Level with Tim McCreadie Departure

- Advertisement -

(BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA) Two-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion Tim McCreadie recently notified car owners Donald and Gena Bradsher of his intentions to pursue another driving opportunity and effective yesterday, is no longer associated with Paylor Motorsports. The potent pairing conquered the ultra-competitive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in both 2021 and 2022 and finished a strong runner-up in the final 2020 point tally. Behind the wheel of the Paylor Motorsports #39 machine, Tim reached victory lane in some of the biggest races in the industry including the ‘Firecracker 100,’ the ‘North/South 100,’ the ‘Dirt Late Model Stream,’ the ‘I-80 Nationals,’ and the ‘Jackson 100.’

“There is no ill-will at all towards Timmy for pursuing another opportunity,” quoted Donald Bradsher earlier this morning. “He is a stand up guy, a tremendous driver, and we accomplished a lot together since we started back in 2020. I would have loved to have chased our third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series title together this year, but he made a decision that he feels is best for him personally. Gena (Bradsher) and myself wish Timmy and his family nothing but the best moving forward!”

With the recent departure of “T-Mac,” the Paylor Motorsports team will now put all available resources behind Lincolnton, North Carolina driver Carson Ferguson, who has piloted a #93 entry for the team since 2022. Carson, who captured the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Championship in both 2022 and 2023, will make the transition to compete on more of a national scene starting immediately. After competing in the $15,000 to win ‘Bama Bash’ with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series on Saturday, March 16 at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama, the #93 team is scheduled to enter a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series doubleheader on March 22-23 at Atomic (OH) Speedway and Brownstown (IN) Speedway.

“A few years ago, Donald and Gena Bradsher, along with Wesley Page, took a chance on me to drive their crate car,” stated Ferguson today. “Fast forward to the end of 2021, the Bradsher’s felt I was ready to move up to Super Late Model racing and learn as much as I could on a regional level. The past two years, we have traveled to many different tracks across the southeast and have filled up more pages than I thought possible in our notebook.”

“With everything that has transpired in the last day or so, the opportunity to take over the Paylor Motorsports ride to attempt to follow in the footsteps of one of the sport’s greatest in Tim McCreadie is unimaginable,” Ferguson went on to say. “I can’t thank Donald and Gena Bradsher, Wesley Page, my dad, all of my past and present sponsors, and every person I have driven for to this point enough for getting me to where I am today. We are unsure of what series/events we will be following this year, but the entire Paylor Motorsports team is ready to hit the ground running starting tomorrow night at Talladega!”

Keep up with Paylor Motorsports and driver Carson Ferguson all year long on the web at www.PaylorMotorsports.com. Follow the team across social media platforms on facebook.com/PaylorMotorsports , twitter.com/PaylorMotorsprt, and instagram.com/ paylormotorsports.

