Atomic and Brownstown on Deck for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

BATAVIA, Ohio (March 18, 2024) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is back in action this week – Friday, March 22 at Atomic Speedway and Saturday, March 23 at Brownstown Speedway.

Drivers will contend for a $12,000 top prize in Friday’s Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway. The pit gate will open at 2:00PM, followed by general admission gates at 4:00PM. Dirt Draft Hot Laps are slated to begin at 5:00PM followed by Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the 50-lap Buckeye Spring 50 finale. Also on the card will be the 305 Sprint Cars and Sport Modifieds.

Atomic Speedway is located at 2535 Blain Highway in Waverly, Ohio – just off S.R. 23 six miles south of Chillicothe. For more information about Atomic Speedway, including how to purchase discounted tickets in advance, please visit www.atomicspeedway.net.

Teams will travel west on Saturday to the historic Brownstown Speedway. A complete program is on deck for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – highlighted by the $15,000-to-win, 50-lap, 27th Annual John Jones Auto Group Indiana Icebreaker. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be joined by the Pure Stocks and Super Stocks.

All gates at Brownstown Speedway will open at 12:00PM, with on-track action set to begin at 6:00PM with Dirt Draft Hot Laps.

Brownstown Speedway is located one mile southeast of Brownstown, Ind. on S.R. 250 at the Jackson County Fairground. To purchase tickets in advance or find more information about Brownstown Speedway, visit the track’s website at www.brownstownspeedway.com.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has seen nine different winners in the first 13 events of the 2024 season. Among those victors are the top three in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP standings – Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, and Jonathan Davenport. Daulton Wilson and Brandon Sheppard round out the top five in championship standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Track Information:

Atomic Speedway

Phone Number: (740) 703-9749

Location: 2535 Blain Hwy, Waverly, OH 45690

Website: www.atomicspeedway.net

 

Brownstown Speedway

Phone Number: (812) 358-5332

Location: 476 East CR 100, Brownstown, IN 47220

Website: www.brownstownspeedway.com

 

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

March 22 – Atomic Speedway

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3

 

March 23 – Brownstown Speedway

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

 

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Buckeye Spring 50: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $52,800

 

Indiana Icebreaker: 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, = Total $63,400

