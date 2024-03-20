HomeOpen Wheel Modified NewsKing of America XIII reigns April 4-6 at Humboldt Speedway

King of America XIII reigns April 4-6 at Humboldt Speedway

Open Wheel Modified News

RacinDirt USMTS King of America XIII takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 4-6, at the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan., featuring the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt.USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mods will join the Summit USMTS Modifieds all three nights. An open practice for all racers happens Wednesday from 6-9 p.m.Thursday’s opener will mark the 62nd main event since the inaugural visit to ‘The Hummer’ on June 28, 2000, when Johnny Bone Jr. captured his first of two USMTS wins here.Only the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn., has hosted more USMTS shows.The most prolific racer in Humboldt Speedway history is Jason Hughes with 13 of his 158 career USMTS wins here.Stormy Scott is a six-time winner while Kelly Shryock and Ryan Gustin each have five wins. Rodney Sanders has four checkered flags at the exciting high-banked 1/4-mile clay oval. Each of these four are also former King of America champions. Gustin is the only driver to wear the crown twice.With his opening night win in this event last year, Terry Phillips has three triumphs to his credit. Two-time winners include Bone, Jason Krohn, Johnny Scott, Zack VanderBeek and Jake O’Neil.Past USMTS winners at Humboldt Speedway:13 – Jason Hughes6 – Stormy Scott5 – Kelly Shryock and Ryan Gustin4 – Rodney Sanders3 – Terry Phillips2 – Johnny Bone Jr., Jason Krohn, Johnny Scott, Zack VanderBeek and Jake O’Neil1 – Tim Donlinger, Jon Tesch, Steve Holzkamper, William Gould, Jeremy Payne, Mitch Keeter, Kyle Strickler, Lucas Schott, Ricky Thornton Jr., Tanner Mullens, Carlos Ahumada Jr., Brooks Strength, Kale Westover, Dereck Ramirez and Dan Ebert.Gould, Keeter, Strickler, Strength and Westover picked up their first and only career USMTS wins at the Humboldt Speedway—all of them happening during a King of America weekend. Strength was the champion while the others topped preliminary features.Eleven different drivers have claimed victory in the previous 12 King of America contests, and the list is a who’s-who of dirt modified racing.Ebert, hot off a win March 2 at the Rocket Raceway Park, is the reigning King of America and comes into this year’s mega-event sitting atop the points battle for the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt and the ARMI Contractors South Region presented by Gene Nicholas, LLC.O’Neil added the King of America crown to his trophy case in 2022 while Strength captured his first and only USMTS feature win in 2021 to earn the biggest triumph of his career en route to garnering the Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year title.Prior to an off-year for the COVID-19 hysteria in 2020, Thornton captured the crown in 2019 and Schott was the 2018 winner after Gustin won in 2017 to become the first and only repeat winner of this event.VanderBeek captured the title in 2016 after a thrilling late-race battle with Sanders—the 2014 winner. Hughes was the 2015 winner; Stormy Scott topped the 2012 event and Shryock claimed the inaugural crown in 2011.Past USMTS King of America Champions:Oct. 22, 2011 – Kelly ShryockMarch 31, 2012 – Stormy ScottMarch 30, 2013 – Ryan GustinMarch 29, 2014 – Rodney SandersMarch 28, 2015 – Jason HughesApril 2, 2016 – Zack VanderBeekMarch 25, 2017 – Ryan GustinMarch 17, 2018 – Lucas SchottMarch 23, 2019 – Ricky Thornton Jr.March 27, 2021 – Brooks StrengthMarch 26, 2022 – Jake O’NeilMarch 25, 2023 – Dan EbertThe Humboldt Speedway is located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east to 1663 Georgia Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748.For more information including history, payouts, rules, event times and ticket prices, check out the FAST FACTS for RacinDirt King of America XIII.While the King’s crown and $12,000 winner’s share of the prize money ($20,000 to sweep all three nights) are the dangling carrots of this blockbuster, points will be awarded in the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt and the Mel Hambelton Racing USMTS Central Region for the first time this season.Mel Hambelton Racing USMTS Central Region:March 7-9,  Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan., RacinDirt King of America XIIIMay 22,  Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa, 14th Annual Spring ClassicJune 18,  Off Road Speedway, Norfolk, Neb., Inaugural EventJune 19,  Beatrice Speedway, Beatrice, Neb., 3rd Annual Battle on the Big Blue RiverJune 20-22,  81 Speedway, Park City, Kan., 2nd Annual Ed Gressel MemorialJuly 17,  Park Jefferson Speedway, Jefferson, S.D., 9th Annual River City RumbleAug. 2-3,  Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo., 14th Annual Show-Me ShootoutAug. 8-9,  Lakeside Speedway. Kansas City, Kan., 7th & 8th Annual Grant Junghans MemorialOct. 25,  Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 13th Annual Jayhawk ClassicOct. 26,  81 Speedway, Park City, Kan., 4th Annual Modified SpooktacularOne driver could pocket more than $180,000 in post-season earnings at the end of the season. This year’s USMTS national champion will earn $50,000 and each of the three regional champs get $10,000. If a driver wins all three regions and the national points, a staggering $100,000 bonus awaits as the cherry on top of the $80,000.Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirtTop 10 after March 2, 20241. 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn., 3372. 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., 3333. 12 Jason Hughes, Westville, Okla., 3284. 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., 3195. 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., 3176. 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 3057. 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla., 2978. 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., 2969. 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D., 29010. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 285What’s more, the RacinDirt TV Challenge is $30,000 which will be split evenly between all drivers with perfect attendance in 2024. After March 2, there are 40 drivers remaining with perfect attendance. That’s $750 each and it keeps going up every time a driver misses a show.About the USMTS: In 2023—the 25th Anniversary of the USMTS and most competitive season in series history—a record 18 different winners claimed victory utilizing a record 17 different chassis manufacturers in the 34 races that were held. What’s more, there were a record 17 competitors who attended every event.USMTS drivers, get registered now for RacinDirt USMTS King of America XIII or call (515) 832-7944. Entry fee prices will increase on race day. For more information including history, payouts, rules, event times and ticket prices, check out the FAST FACTS for RacinDirt King of America XIII and watch RacinDirt live and get exclusive content on your desktop, laptop tablet or a suite of apps like RokuAmazon FireiOSApple TV and Google Play.

