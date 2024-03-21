Jeffery Pahule Victorious in POWRi Outlaw Micro KKM Challenge Prelim Night One

- Advertisement -

Visalia, CA. (3/20/24) Local talent Jeffrey Pahule would show speed and track familiarity all night to win Preliminary Night One of the first installment of the K1 Race Gear Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by S2F TV to claim his first career victory with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League at the premier hosting Plaza Park Raceway powered by Keller Auto Center.

Going through a strong split-field of thirty-four entries on K1 Race Gear prelim night one of the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro division in the KKM Challenge would find Jeffery Pahule set the quick qualifying time with a time of 11.335 seconds.

Brecken Reese, Kale Drake, Ashton Torgerson, and Quinn Thurein would each emerge victorious in heat racing action with Jeffery Pahule, Cameron Paul, Ashton Torgerson, and Steven Snyder Jr all earning wins in qualifier competitions as KJ Snow would gain the semi-feature win.

Flying onto the track for K1 Race Gear Preliminary Night One feature racing for the opening night of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV would see high-point qualifier Jeffery Pahule battle outside front-row contender Steven Snyder Jr as the green flew with Pahule holding the front of the field around Plaza Park Raceway as Steven Snyder Jr, Ashton Torgerson, Khloe Cotton, and Teddy Bivert all stayed close inside the early contending top five.

Rapid racing action encountering lap traffic would find Jeffery Pahule’s healthy lead nearly evaporate to Steven Snyder Jr attempting to run down the speedy leader with Kale Drake driving into the third position as Ashton Torgerson and Brecken Reese battled for fourth and fifth positioning.

Bunching the field back together after a caution with seven laps remaining would witness Jeffery Pahule hold steady up front for his first career POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro victory as Kale Drake would finish in the closely contended second spot from starting fifth with Steven Snyder Jr finalizing the podium placements.

“Getting through lap traffic was a little sketchy with us all fighting for the same line,” said the victorious Jeffery Pahule in the Plaza Park Raceway victory lane for Preliminary Night One of the KKM Challenge. Adding, “This feels great to be here and compete up front this close to home”.

Hard-charging from the semi-feature victory, KJ Snow would place fourth as Ashton Torgerson rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League feature in Preliminary Night One of the K1 Race Gear Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by S2F TV at Plaza Park Raceway powered by Keller Auto Center.

Plaza Park Raceway | POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro | KKM Challenge | 3/20/24:

K1 Race Gear Quick Qualifying Time: 44X-Jeffery Pahule(11.335)

Hyper Racing Heat Race One Winner: 20Q-Brecken Reese

Victory Fuel Heat Race Two Winner: 71-Kale Drake

Rush Race Gear Heat Race Three Winner: 02-Ashton Torgerson

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat Race Four Winner: 7-Quinn Thurein

Driven Midwest Qualifier One Winner: 44X-Jeffery Pahule

Engler Machine and Tool Qualifier Two Winner: 99-Cameron Paul

Eibach Racing Qualifier Three Winner: 02-Ashton Torgerson

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier Four Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr.

Victory Fuel Semi-Feature Winner: 24-KJ Snow

Hyper Racing High Point Qualifier: 44X-Jeffery Pahule

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 24-KJ Snow(+13)

K1 Race Gear Feature Winner: 44X-Jeffery Pahule

K1 Race Gear A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[1]; 2. 71-Kale Drake[5]; 3. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[2]; 4. 24-KJ Snow[17]; 5. 02-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 6. 20Q-Brecken Reese[7]; 7. 99-Cameron Paul[13]; 8. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[21]; 9. 7-Quinn Thurein[16]; 10. 5-Mattix Salmon[22]; 11. 4K-Khloe Cotton[4]; 12. 8-Corbin Rueschenberg[20]; 13. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[11]; 14. 2-Taylor Mayhew[10]; 15. 8G-Teddy Bivert[6]; 16. 44-Brandt Twitty[14]; 17. 73-Katey Syra[15]; 18. 24AZ-JW Henderson[9]; 19. 11K-Matt Carr[19]; 20. 12J-Jeffrey Newell[12]; 21. 14-TJ Smith[18]; 22. 25S-Justis Sokol[8].

Victory Fuel B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 24-KJ Snow[3]; 2. 14-TJ Smith[6]; 3. 11K-Matt Carr[1]; 4. 8-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]; 5. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[8]; 6. 5-Mattix Salmon[18]; 7. 28K-Kevin Carter[4]; 8. 11M-Colin Mackey[15]; 9. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[2]; 10. 4X-Teagan Moles[10]; 11. 00T-TJ Stark[14]; 12. 223-Rick Whatley[17]; 13. 77X-Dalten Gabbard[5]; 14. 21B-Brayson Gillio[9]; 15. 43E-Eddie Hamblen[13]; 16. 77-Ceil Howe[16]; 17. (DNS) 79-Dash Duinkerken; 18. (DNS) 51G-Grant Schaadt.

Hyper Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 2. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[4]; 3. 25S-Justis Sokol[1]; 4. 73-Katey Syra[6]; 5. 14-TJ Smith[5]; 6. 28K-Kevin Carter[8]; 7. 11M-Colin Mackey[9]; 8. 51G-Grant Schaadt[7]; 9. 21B-Brayson Gillio[3].

Victory Fuel Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Kale Drake[2]; 2. 8G-Teddy Bivert[4]; 3. 2-Taylor Mayhew[1]; 4. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[6]; 5. 24-KJ Snow[5]; 6. 44-Brandt Twitty[3]; 7. 79-Dash Duinkerken[9]; 8. 43E-Eddie Hamblen[7]; 9. 5-Mattix Salmon[8].

Rush Race Gear Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 02-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 2. 4K-Khloe Cotton[4]; 3. 77X-Dalten Gabbard[2]; 4. 24AZ-JW Henderson[3]; 5. 4X-Teagan Moles[7]; 6. 11K-Matt Carr[5]; 7. 77-Ceil Howe[8]; 8. 00T-TJ Stark[6].

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Quinn Thurein[1]; 2. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[4]; 3. 12J-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 4. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[3]; 5. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[6]; 6. 99-Cameron Paul[7]; 7. 8-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 8. 223-Rick Whatley[8].

Driven Midwest Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[4]; 2. 25S-Justis Sokol[1]; 3. 24AZ-JW Henderson[2]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese[3]; 5. 8-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]; 6. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[5]; 7. 4X-Teagan Moles[6]; 8. 223-Rick Whatley[9]; 9. 77-Ceil Howe[8].

Engler Machine Tool Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 99-Cameron Paul[7]; 2. 2-Taylor Mayhew[1]; 3. 71-Kale Drake[3]; 4. 11K-Matt Carr[6]; 5. 8G-Teddy Bivert[4]; 6. 14-TJ Smith[5]; 7. 79-Dash Duinkerken[8]; 8. 77X-Dalten Gabbard[2]; 9. (DNS) 5-Mattix Salmon.

Eibach Racing Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 02-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 2. 44-Brandt Twitty[1]; 3. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[2]; 4. 4K-Khloe Cotton[4]; 5. 24-KJ Snow[5]; 6. 21B-Brayson Gillio[6]; 7. 51G-Grant Schaadt[8]; 8. 00T-TJ Stark[7].

Max Papis Innovations Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[4]; 2. 73-Katey Syra[1]; 3. 12J-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 4. 28K-Kevin Carter[6]; 5. 7-Quinn Thurein[3]; 6. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[5]; 7. 43E-Eddie Hamblen[8]; 8. 11M-Colin Mackey[7].

K1 Race Gear Qualifying: 1. 44X-Jeffery Pahule, 00:11.335[5]; 2. 8G-Teddy Bivert, 00:11.392[7]; 3. 4K-Khloe Cotton, 00:11.465[19]; 4. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr, 00:11.469[9]; 5. 21B-Brayson Gillio, 00:11.491[2]; 6. 44-Brandt Twitty, 00:11.494[21]; 7. 24AZ-JW Henderson, 00:11.497[13]; 8. 55X-Lucas Mauldin, 00:11.503[6]; 9. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 00:11.523[24]; 10. 71-Kale Drake, 00:11.569[8]; 11. 77X-Dalten Gabbard, 00:11.569[28]; 12. 12J-Jeffrey Newell, 00:11.572[4]; 13. 25S-Justis Sokol, 00:11.601[16]; 14. 2-Taylor Mayhew, 00:11.604[23]; 15. 02-Ashton Torgerson, 00:11.606[33]; 16. 7-Quinn Thurein, 00:11.606[18]; 17. 14-TJ Smith, 00:11.612[32]; 18. 24-KJ Snow, 00:11.623[10]; 19. 11K-Matt Carr, 00:11.628[20]; 20. 8-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:11.654[22]; 21. 73-Katey Syra, 00:11.659[11]; 22. 28U-Austin Ullstrom, 00:11.659[17]; 23. 00T-TJ Stark, 00:11.670[14]; 24. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr, 00:11.673[15]; 25. 51G-Grant Schaadt, 00:11.720[29]; 26. 43E-Eddie Hamblen, 00:11.726[1]; 27. 4X-Teagan Moles, 00:11.779[25]; 28. 99-Cameron Paul, 00:11.780[31]; 29. 28K-Kevin Carter, 00:11.837[34]; 30. 5-Mattix Salmon, 00:11.854[3]; 31. 77-Ceil Howe, 00:11.888[12]; 32. 223-Rick Whatley, 00:11.956[26]; 33. 11M-Colin Mackey, 00:12.021[27]; 34. 79-Dash Duinkerken, 00:12.022[30].

For additional information including times, prices, point fund, support divisions, payouts, updates, the broadcast schedule, yearly agenda, and full format of the KKM Challenge events visit http://www.powri.com/kkm/.

Winners of the $10K-to-win finale events at each of the KKM Challenge Races will receive automatic entry into the “Challenge Champions Dash” at the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 19th, with that winner earning automatic entry into the King of Port pole-shuffle and prized starting position in the Non-Wing Outlaw feature event for the KKM Giveback Classic.

Updates and additional information about Central California’s most iconic open-wheel dirt track powered by Keller Auto Center visit www.plazaparkraceway.com and follow along on leading social media platforms.

For more information about Keith Kunz Motorsports and their racing endeavors, visit their website at www.keithkunzmotorsports.com. Also, follow the Keith Kunz Motorsports pages on leading social media platforms.

With cutting-edge technology and a passion for broadcasting, Start2Finish TV aims to provide fans with an immersive and engaging viewing experience | All Things LIVE from Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi.