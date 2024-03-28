HomeDirt Late Model NewsAppeals Commission Upholds Findings and Process in Tire Penalties

Appeals Commission Upholds Findings and Process in Tire Penalties

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Zach Yost photo
Board adjusts impact to penalized drivers, all three eligible to race pending fines

CONCORD, NC (March 27, 2024) – The World Racing Group Appeals Commission, comprised of independent industry personnel, convened on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, to hear separate appeals from Bobby Pierce, Devin Moran and Kyle Bronson regarding penalties issued to them for tires used in competition that did not conform to the Hoosier Racing Tire benchmark in February at Volusia Speedway Park.

The Appeals Commission upheld the findings that after laboratory testing each of the tires in question did not meet the benchmark, affirming at the same time the complete tire testing process and procedures employed by World Racing Group.

However, the Appeals Commission weighed the statements made by the drivers and owners during the hearings on Tuesday and decided to adjust the penalties.

Pierce’s penalty from the Feb. 16, 2024, World of Outlaws Late Model Series event was adjusted to a loss of purse and prize money — $4,000 purse, $3,000 in Gator Championship winnings — and points earned in that race (144). A fine of $2,000 and tire analysis fee of $400 must be paid before competing again in a World Racing Group event.

Moran’s penalty from the Feb. 13, 2024, DIRTcar Racing Late Model Series event was adjusted to loss of purse and prize money — $7,000 purse, $2,000 in Gator Championship winnings. A fine of $1,000 and tire analysis fee of $400 must be paid before competing again in a World Racing Group event.

Bronson’s penalty from the Feb. 13, 2024, DIRTcar Racing Late Model Series event was adjusted to a loss of purse money — $2,000. A fine of $1,000 and tire analysis fee of $400 must be paid before competing again in a World Racing Group event.

All three drivers and crews have been placed on probation for the remainder of the season. Any subsequent violations will result in higher fines, increased points penalties, and suspension.

Pending payment of their fines, all three drivers and teams are eligible to compete in World Racing Group events.

