Drake Troutman Masters Modified Mania Opener at Needmore

Open Wheel Modified News

Published on

By jdearing
Ultimate Motorsports Park and Bedford Speedway Triple Shot this Week

HYNDMAN, Pa. (04/02/24) – Drake Troutman hit the ground running on the 2024 Modified Mania Tour by snaring the $5,000 top prize in the series’ opener at Georgia’s Needmore Speedway with the Jerry’s Siding Roofing & Doors / CertainTeed / All About Doors No. 5 Wheeler Fleet Solutions / ABC Supply Co. Inc. Modified.

The victory marked his second overall of the young season.

“We needed this one. It’s been a trying start to the 2024 season, but we go the job done this weekend,” Troutman commented. “Can’t thank all the great people behind my racing program enough. The Longhorn Chassis was absolutely rolling, and a huge ‘thank you’ goes out to Jerry Foster for letting me wheel such an awesome Modified.”

Drake Troutman hopped behind the wheel of the Jerry Foster-owned No. 5 Longhorn Chassis Modified over the weekend for the two-day Modified Mania Tour event at Needmore Speedway (Norman Park, Ga.).

With qualifying on Friday setting the grid for Saturday’s A-Main, Troutman timed in second-fastest overall in a field of 23 Modified Mafia Tour entries.

Starting on the front row for the finale, Drake cruised to a flag-to-flag victory in the 30-lap affair, besting Ray Kable, Austin Holcombe, Jason Garver, and Ryan Ayers at the line. He collected a $5,000 payday for his second win of the season.

Full results from the events are available at www.RaceNeedmoreSpeedway.com.

Troutman is now ready for a busy three race weekend which opens with a $5,000-to-win Modified Mania Tour event at Ultimate Motorsports Park (Elkin, N.C.) on Friday and Saturday followed by a Super Late Model event at Bedford (Pa.) Speedway on Sunday evening during the facility’s 88th anniversary opener.

For more information on the events, please visit www.UltimateMotorsportsRVPark.com and www.BedfordSpeedway.com .

Drake Troutman and Chris Bragg Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Wheeler Fleet Solutions, RFI Resources, Cliff’s Auto Service, Finishline Outdoors, Contractor’s Support Group (CSG), Midwest Sheet metal, Clements Racing Engines, XS Batteries, Base Racing Fuels, Shaffer Construction, Industrial Dock & Door Company, Shoe’s Diesel Performance, Stone Natural Resources, Glassmere Fuel Service, D&R Trucking, Thunderhill Trucking, Rice Tire, Smith Warehouse, Claar’s Notary, ABC Supply Company, CertainTeed, Jerry’s Siding, Roofing & Widows, Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein, Slicker Graphics, Arizona Sports Shirts, and MyRacePass.com Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on Drake Troutman Racing, please visit the team website at www.DrakeTroutmanRacing.com .

