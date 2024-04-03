Spencer Hughes Takes JCM Motorsports to Victory Lane for Second Time in ‘24

- Advertisement -

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Alabama Doubleheader Awaits



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (04/01/24) – For the second time early in the 2024 campaign, Spencer Hughes parked the JCM Motorsports / Yellow Hammer Design & Construction No. 19m Cliburn Tank Lines / Neon Bubbles Car Wash / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model in Victory Lane.

Hughes latest triumph was achieved at his home track, Whynot Motorsports Park on Saturday night during the facility’s $3,000-to-win Mississippi State Championship Challenge Series (MSCCS) Super Late Model event.

“Whynot (Mississippi Park) is a place that will always be special to me. It’s where I got my start, and we’ve had a lot of success there. Brian (Rickman) was strong there early in the feature, and thankfully I was able to get back around him to get the lead. We’re going to take this momentum and get ready for next weekend. Thanks so much to JCM Motorsports and everyone who supports this program,” Hughes shared.

On Saturday afternoon, Spencer Hughes unloaded the No. 19M JCM Motorsports machine at his home track of Whynot (Miss.) Motorsports Park for the $3,000-to-win Mississippi State Championship Challenge Series event.

Topping the 28-car field in qualifying, Hughes led flag-to-flag in the dash to secure the pole position for the 40-lap main event.

Trading the lead with Brian Rickman at the start of the feature, Spencer took control of the top spot on lap seven and led the rest of the way to secure the $3,000 payday. Brandon Carpenter and Hunter Lewis joined him on the podium.

Full results from Saturday can be found at www.WhynotMotorsportsPark.com.

Hughes will now enter a pair of Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals events in JCM Motorsports’ home state of Alabama this coming weekend. On Friday evening a $7,053-to-win event is scheduled for Buckshot Speedway (Clanton, Ala.), while Saturday will find the team contesting a $10,053-to-win affair at East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, Ala.).

Full details on the events can be found at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

JCM Motorsports would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Yellow Hammer Design & Construction, Cliburn Tank Lines, Professional Concrete Cutting & Drilling, The Mercantile by Miller, Neon Bubbles Car Wash, Link Construction inc., Torco Lubricants, KB Motorsports, XS Power Batteries, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Durham Racing Engines, PEM Racing, FastShafts, Steering Buddy, FOX Racing Shox, DirtCarLift.com, Rocket Chassis, Boswell Oil, Hoosier Tire by Brian, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Midwest Sheet Metal, True Speed Fast Wear, FreeStyle Graphix, Advanced Laser & Machine, USSSA, JJ Motorsports, Xtreme Design & Graphics, and MyRacePass Website & Marketing Services.

