Ashton Winger Finds Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Victory Lane for First Time at Buckshot

(CLANTON, ALABAMA) The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco made its way to Buckshot Speedway in Clanton, Alabama on Friday night and it was Ashton Winger emerging victorious to claim the first series victory of his young career! Ashton started off his evening by posting the third quickest time in Group B during FK Rod Ends qualifying, which lined him up starting sixth on the grid in the 40-lap main event. The Hampton, Georgia ace then quickly disposed of the top five ahead of him and after a flurry of early yellow flags, Ashton nabbed the point from polesitter David Breazeale on the seventh circuit.

From there, it was all Winger all the time, as he controlled the field and reached the checkered flag first by a dominant 5.102 second margin to bag the $7,553 first place prize money over runner-up Breazeale. Overall fast timer Spencer Hughes rounded out the podium in third, while series regular Pearson Lee Williams moved up a spot to finish in fourth. Payton Freeman, who started third, was the final driver to land a coveted position inside of the top five.

New series point leader Donald McIntosh had a rough evening at Buckshot Speedway, but was able to salvage a top ten showing. After experiencing terminal mechanical trouble aboard his Billy Hicks Racing #79 entry in the B-Main, Donald finished out the night in Jordon Horton’s #56H machine. The Dawsonville, Georgia native started at the back of the pack in the 40-lapper and methodically worked his way inside of the top ten – eventually claiming a ninth place effort to officially take over the point lead. Pearson Lee Williams, of Dublin, Georgia, finds himself a scant two markers behind McIntosh heading into East Alabama Motor Speedway.

“I feel like we were pretty good all night – the (time trial) groups were pretty even tonight and we just barely got beat in qualifying,” quoted Winger in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane. “It is hard when you start sixth, these 40-lappers are sprints. Thanks to series promoter Ray Cook and everybody for giving us a place to race. I actually enjoy coming over here to Buckshot, it is a different place that we haven’t been to a whole lot. Thanks to all of the fans for coming out and to all of our great sponsors with Jeff Mathews Motorsports!”

Ashton Winger’s Jeff Mathews Motorsports #12 XR1 Rocket Chassis was powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engine and carried sponsorship in part from RV Select, Inc., CURS, Super K Express, Keyser Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, Angry Elephant Tattoo and Piercing, A-Plus Collision Center, Race Ranch, CSR Aluminum Fabrication, and Hoosier Racing Tires.

A total of 32 Super Late Model competitors descended upon Buckshot Speedway on Friday for the fourth round of #SpringNationals competition in 2024. Bakersfield, California driver Ethan Dotson came out on top of Spring Pro Precision Equipment Hot Laps to win the “Smashing the Clock” Award, while Spencer Hughes, of Meridian, Mississippi, topped the speed charts in FK Rod Ends Qualifying with his fast lap of 12.992 seconds. The two B-Mains were won by Kyle Bronson and Colton Leyendecker, while Donald McIntosh, Caleb Gay, and Caden Mullinax were awarded series provisionals to round out the 22-car starting field.

Next up for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will be another stop in the state of Alabama on Saturday evening, April 6. The historic East Alabama Motor Speedway will play host to their third Spring Nationals event, which will serve as round five of this year’s miniseries. Brandon Overton has won both previous series visits to the Phenix City, Alabama venue, as he beat Ashton Winger, Carson Ferguson, Sam Seawright, and Dalton Cook in 2023 and bested Ashton Winger, Michael Page, Garrett Smith, and Carson Ferguson back in 2022.

At EAMS on Saturday, the pit gates will swing open at 2:00pm and the grandstands will start to allow patrons into the venue starting at 5:00pm. The Drivers Meeting will get underway at 6:30pm, while Hot Laps will take to the racetrack at 7:00pm. The Super Late Models will headline the annual Jimmy Thomas Memorial program by featuring a $10,053 payday, but the 604 Late Models, 602 Late Models, 602 Chargers, Hobby, Road Warriors, Crown Vics, and Hot Shots will also be in action on April 6.

Adults will be admitted into the grandstands for $20.00, while kids ages 10 and under will be allowed into the stands for FREE. For those wanting pit access, a pit pass for adults will be $35.00 and only $15.00 for kids ages 10 and under. Those serving in our Military will receive $5.00 off admission into both the stands and the pits, while those bringing an ATV or a Side-by-Side can buy a pass for their vehicle for $10.00. The track is located at 4238 US Highway 80 West in Phenix City, Alabama 36870. Learn more by giving the track a call at 334-297-2594 or by logging onto www.eamsdirt.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 4 Race Summary

Friday, April 5, 2024

Buckshot Speedway – Clanton, Alabama

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

1. (6) Ashton Winger $7,553

2. (1) David Breazeale $3,500

3. (2) Spencer Hughes $2,000

4. (5) Pearson Lee Williams $1,500

5. (3) Payton Freeman $1,200

6. (10) Joseph Joiner $900

7. (4) Christian Hanger $700

8. (21) Caleb Gay $650

9. (19) Donald McIntosh $600

10. (9) David McCoy $575

11. (22) Caden Mullinax $550

12. (13) Brenden Smith $540

13. (17) JR Moseley $530

14. (11) Kyle Bronson $520

15. (7) Garrett Smith $510

16. (16) Cruz Skinner $500

17. (20) Austin Franklin $500

18. (15) Jackson Hise $500

19. (12) Colton Leyendecker $500

20. (14) Bill Mahan $500

21. (18) Dillon Tidmore $500

22. (8) Ethan Dotson $500

Entries: 32

Lap Leaders: David Breazeale (Laps 1-6), Ashton Winger (Laps 7-40)

Cautions: 5 (Austin Franklin Spins Lap 1, Ethan Dotson Slows Lap 4, Jackson Hise Slides Through Infield Lap 5, Garrett Smith Suffers Flat Tire Lap 21, Brenden Smith Spins Lap 22)

Spring Pro Precision Equipment Hot Laps:

Smashing the Clock Award: Ethan Dotson 12.871

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Spencer Hughes 12.992

Qualifying – Group A (Top Five Locked into A-Main): 1. 54-David Breazeale, 00:13.006[10]; 2. F1-Payton Freeman, 00:13.037[13]; 3. 121-Pearson Williams, 00:13.098[14]; 4. 10-Garrett Smith, 00:13.103[1]; 5. 187-David McCoy, 00:13.191[8]; 6. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 00:13.296[4]; 7. M2-Caden Mullinax, 00:13.339[7]; 8. 79-Donald McIntosh, 00:13.353[5]; 9. 99-JR Moseley, 00:13.388[9]; 10. 388-Jackson Hise, 00:13.409[11]; 11. 17SS-Brenden Smith, 00:13.430[12]; 12. 16-Sam Seawright, 00:13.440[6]; 13. 17-Billy Franklin, 00:13.549[2]; 14. 56H-Jordon Horton, 00:13.934[3]; 15. (DNS) 00M-Monte Skinner

Qualifying – Group B (Top Five Locked into A-Main): 1. 19M-Spencer Hughes, 00:12.992[5]; 2. 29-Christian Hanger, 00:13.016[6]; 3. 12-Ashton Winger, 00:13.035[13]; 4. 174-Ethan Dotson, 00:13.170[10]; 5. 10J-Joseph Joiner, 00:13.208[15]; 6. 33-Colton Leyendecker, 00:13.395[12]; 7. M1-Bill Mahan, 00:13.426[1]; 8. 11-Cruz Skinner, 00:13.451[2]; 9. 22-Austin Franklin, 00:13.474[4]; 10. 38T-Dillon Tidmore, 00:13.538[7]; 11. 38-Matthew Taylor, 00:13.566[11]; 12. 2-Bo Slay, 00:13.727[16]; 13. 17G-Caleb Gay, 00:13.910[9]; 14. 317-Kendall Franklin, 00:14.018[14]; 15. 376-Mark Bangs, 00:14.329[8]; 16. 46-Braxton Whitfield, 00:20.977[3]

Arizona Sport Shirts B-Main #1 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[1]; 2. 17SS-Brenden Smith[6]; 3. 388-Jackson Hise[5]; 4. 99-JR Moseley[4]; 5. 56H-Jordon Horton[9]; 6. M2-Caden Mullinax[2]; 7. 79-Donald McIntosh[3]; 8. 16-Sam Seawright[7]; 9. 17-Billy Franklin[8]; 10. (DNS) 00M-Monte Skinner; 11. (DNS) 46-Braxton Whitfield

Collins Signs B-Main #2 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. 33-Colton Leyendecker[1]; 2. M1-Bill Mahan[2]; 3. 11-Cruz Skinner[3]; 4. 38T-Dillon Tidmore[5]; 5. 22-Austin Franklin[4]; 6. 2-Bo Slay[7]; 7. 17G-Caleb Gay[8]; 8. 317-Kendall Franklin[9]; 9. 376-Mark Bangs[10]; 10. 38-Matthew Taylor[6]

Provisionals: Donald McIntosh, Caleb Gay, Caden Mullinax

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Donald McIntosh – 752

2. Pearson Lee Williams – 750

3. Ethan Dotson – 714

4. Christian Hanger – 714

5. Brandon Overton – 582

6. Brenden Smith – 417

7. Dale McDowell – 396

8. Hudson O’Neal – 374

9. Caleb Gay – 372

10. Payton Freeman – 370

11. Ricky Weiss – 368

12. David McCoy – 362

13. Caden Mullinax – 348

14. Jimmy Owens – 342

15. JR Moseley – 338

* Drivers will drop their worst two races following the series finale

2024 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Thursday, February 29 – Waycross Motor Speedway, Waycross, GA – ETHAN DOTSON

Friday, March 1 – Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA – RAINED OUT

Saturday, March 2 – Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA – RAINED OUT

Friday, March 29 – I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN – BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 30 – Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN – DALE MCDOWELL

Friday, April 5 – Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL – ASHTON WINGER

Saturday, April 6 – East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL – $10,053 to win

Friday, April 19 – Ponderosa Speedway, Junction City, KY – $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 20 – Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 3 – Sugar Creek Raceway, Blue Ridge, GA – $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 4 – Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 10 – Natural Bridge Speedway, Natural Bridge, VA – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 11 – Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV – $20,053 to win

Friday, May 24 – Rain Date / To Be Announced

Saturday, May 25 – North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA – $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 26 – Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN – $10,053 to win

* All events to be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The tour would like to thank all of their marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, American Racer South, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Spring Pro Precision Equipment, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, FK Rod Ends, Interstate Welding & Steel Supply, JM Custom Laser, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Velocita-USA, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Vinson Sims Construction, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com