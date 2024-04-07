Morgan Bagley Bests CCSDS Cow Patty at Old No. 1 Speedway

- Advertisement -

’24 Season Resumes on May 4 at Riverside International Speedway

HARRISBURG, Ark. (04/06/24) – Taking command on lap 23 of Saturday’s COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Series main event at Old No. 1 Speedway, Morgan Bagley went on to cruise to his first win of the season by 2.396 seconds.

The $5,000 CCSDS victory marked the seventh series win of the Texas’ racer career and didn’t come easily as Bagley had to fend away late-race challenges from Matt Cooper for the lead. Cooper ultimately slipped off the ¼-mile oval while working lapped traffic on the final lap, relegating him to a seventh-place finish.

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier Chandler Petty set on the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Position for the feature after winning his heat race. Joined on the front by B.J. Robinson, Petty grabbed the lead at the drop of the green flag and paced the first five revolutions before Robinson took control of the lead.

Robinson’s bid for a victory would slip from his grasps courtesy of a deflating tire. Bagley raced past Robinson for the lead exiting turn on the 23rd lap. Moments later Robinson retired with a right-rear flat and was credited with a 19th-place finish.

Bagley survived a nip-and-tuck battled with Matt Cooper through lapped traffic to snare the victory, which made him the fifth different winner in five CCSDS events this season.

Scott Crigler was the MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger for his 20th-to-sixth performance in the 40-lap feature.

Logan Martin, Jon Mitchell, Chandler Petty, and Steve Stultz completed the Top-5 finishers.

Two-time series champion Logan Martin ended the weekend as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man atop of the CCSDS standings with a 16-point advantage over Morgan Bagley. Entering the weekend as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man, Kyle Beard endured bad luck both nights and ended Saturday’s outing third in the standings. B.J. Robinson, Jon Mitchell, Clayton Stuckey, Jon Kirby, Scott Crigler, Hunter Rasdon, and Brandon Ball complete the Top-10 in the latest points.

The tour now sits idle until Saturday, May 4, when it invades Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.) for a $5,000-to-win program.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For information on the facility, please visit www.RiversideInternationalSpeedway.com

You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COM. Remember to pick COMP Cams at sign up to receive a $50 Gift Certificate from Deatherage Opticians.



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – April 6, 2024

Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.)



SMILEYS RACING PRODUCTS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 14M-Morgan Bagley[3]; 2. 36-Logan Martin[7]; 3. 5-Jon Mitchell[5]; 4. 47-Chandler Petty[1]; 5. 78S-Steve Stultz[12]; 6. 12-Scott Crigler[20]; 7. 18C-Matt Cooper[4]; 8. B17-Brandon Ball[15]; 9. 7JR-Shane Stephens[19]; 10. 15-Clayton Stuckey[8]; 11. 11-Jon Kirby[21]; 12. R5-Hunter Rasdon[13]; 13. 2-Charlie Cole[24]; 14. 17-Jarret Stuckey[17]; 15. 1G-Bryan Glaze[16]; 16. C6-Oakley Johns[6]; 17. 5V-Austin Vincent[22]; 18. 7W-JC Waller[14]; 19. 1-BJ Robinson[2]; 20. 88-Chance Mann[23]; 21. 86B-Kyle Beard[9]; 22. 2T-Tyler Stevens[11]; 23. 33-Steven Crocker[10]; 24. A1-Jeremy Russell[18]

DNS: Preston Farmer, Brian Woodard, Devon Andrews, Peyton Foster, Henty Gustavus Jr., Gavin Jordan, Keith Hammett, Ronnie Cooper, Jim Gulley

Entries: 33

Mark Martin Automotive Group A & Overall Fast Qualifier (and overall): Chandler Petty (13.854 sec.)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier: B.J. Robinson (14.386 sec.)

Mann Motorsports Heat Race #1 Winner: Chandler Petty

Autocraft Paint and Body Heat Race #2 Winner: Morgan Bagley

Advanced Powder Coating #3 Winner: B.J. Robinson

Integra Shocks and Springs Heat Race #4 Winner: Matt Cooper

MI Truck Center B-Main #1 Winner: Jarret Stuckey

Tommy Surrett Trucking B-Main #2 Winner: Jeremy Russell

Lap Leaders: Chandler Petty (1-5), B.J. Robinson (6-22), Morgan Bagley (23-40)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Chandler Petty

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Scott Crigler (20th-to-sixth)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Charlie Cole

Series Provisionals: Austin Vincent, Jon Kirby, Chance Mann

COMP Cams Top Performer: Morgan Bagley

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Logan Martin