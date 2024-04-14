HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's photos from Lucas Oil Speedway's MLRA Spring Nationals - 4/13/24 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s MLRA Spring Nationals – 4/13/24 Dirt Late Model NewsMLRA Series NewsMissouriLucas Oil Speedway Published on April 14, 2024 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Mike Ruefer photo - Advertisement - 27 photos - Advertisement - TagsLucas Oil Speedwaymlraspring nationals Search Recent articles Dirt Late Model News Farmer City Raceway Back to Host World of Outlaws’ Illini 100 For First Time Since 2021 Drivers prepare to get back in the saddle ahead of Farmer... Dirt Late Model News Tyler Clem Assumes Driving Duties for Viper Motorsports; Set to Tackle HTF Tour (OCALA, FLORIDA) Viper Motorsports is excited to announce today that Tyler Clem,... Dirt Late Model News Davenport does it again at Lucas Oi Speedway, capturing MLRA Spring Nationals opener WHEATLAND, MO. (April 12, 2024) - Another season meant another trip to... Farmer City Raceway Ashton Torgerson Victorious with POWRi National Midgets and Xtreme at Farmer City Belleville, IL. (4/13/24) Ashton Torgerson would run away on the high... Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Why I-55 Always Delivers Exciting Racing BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: Why I-55 Always Delivers Exciting Racing The World... Callaway Raceway Callaway Raceway Results – 4/12/24 9 entries POWRI PURE STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 30-Trevor Wilson;... Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Owen Steinkoenig takes Modified win at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55! 21 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS PRESENTED BY IMPERIAL BOWL A Feature 1 (25... Sprint Car & Midget News Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Victorious at U.S. 36 Raceway Inside Line Promotions - COLCORD, Okla. (April 8, 2024) - Both... RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News Joseph Joiner Wires Southbound Throwdown Finale for $15,000 Win Smoky Mountain Speedway on April 27 Up Next MILTON, Fla. (04/15/24) – Joseph Joiner made a... Dirt Late Model News Weekend Sweep In Wheatland: Davenport Wins $20K MLRA “Spring Nationals” Finale Wheatland, MO (April 13, 2024) – Jonathan Davenport left no doubt on the opening... Dirt Late Model News Bobby Pierce Wins Second Illini 100 In Return To 2023 Form OPERATION DOMINATION: Bobby Pierce Wins Second Illini 100 In Return To 2023 Form The Smooth... Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Donny Schatz Drives Away to I-55 World of Outlaws Victory PEVELY POWERHOUSE: Donny Schatz Drives Away to I-55 World of Outlaws Victory Schatz takes the... Dirt Late Model News Davenport wires field to complete MLRA Spring Nationals sweep at Lucas Oil Speedway WHEATLAND, MO. (April 13, 2024) - Jonathan Davenport lived up to his nickname of "Superman"...