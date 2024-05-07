Sam Seawright Captures First Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Victory

- Advertisement -



Planned off weekend before HTF action at Whynot

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (05/6/2024) – Sam Seawright made his maiden trip to Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series victory lane over the weekend with Friday night’s $10,000 triumph at Ultimate Motorsports & RV Park aboard his Troy Baird Truck and Trailer Sales / Agcor Steel No. 16 Franklin Enterprises / Longhorn Chassis / Durham Racing Engines Super Late Model.

The victory wasn’t easy for the Fort Payne, Ala., native as he regained the lead from Daulton Willson after a hectic start to the 40-lap feature and drove away to his second win of the season.

“I hate that for Daulton (Wilson), ya know, he got by me there and I feel like we was as good as him, it was track position, I kinda got beat,” Seawright said. “My crew was down there telling me what to do, but I just wasn’t doing it hard enough. I finally got ‘er going there at the end. I was just giving it all I had every lap and it worked out.”

With the series making its first visit to the Carolinas, Sam Seawright was one of 37 Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Late Models at Ultimate Motorsports & RV Park (Elkin, N.C.) on Friday afternoon.

Topping the charts in his qualifying group, Seawright dominated his heat race before pulling the No. 2 starting position in the redraw. Looking for his first win with the tour, Sam led the first 14 laps before giving up the lead to Daulton Wilson. Inheriting the lead back on lap 28 after Wilson lost a motor, Seawright led the final 22 laps to secure the $10,000 triumph. Brandon Overton and Wil Herrington joined Seawright on the podium.

Saturday’s $20,000-to-win Buddy Crook Memorial at Lancaster (S.C.) Motor Speedway was cancelled due to overnight rain showers.

Seawright is currently fourth in the HTFSDS point standings.

Full results from the event can be found at www.HTFSeries.com.

Seawright plans to take this weekend off before returning to Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series competition at Whynot Motorsports Park (Meridian, Miss.) for a doubleheader. Action kicks off on Friday, May 17th, with a $5,000-to-win opener before shifting to Saturday’s finale that pays $15,000 to the winner.

Sam Seawright would like to thank all of his sponsors including Troy Baird Truck & Trailer Sales, Franklin Enterprises, Cove 2 Coast, Agcor Steel, Coltman Farms Racing, First Bank of Alabama, J&R Lumber, Grow Pediatric Therapy, Houston Project, Farm Systems Inc., J&R Excavating, Mark Tutor Racing, Batey & Sanders, Inc., Durham Racing Engines, Longhorn Chassis, and MyRacePass.

For the latest team information please visit www.SeawrightRacing.com .