Castrol FloRacing Night in America Coming to Lincoln Speedway Thursday Night

- Advertisement -

Graue Chevrolet Showdown to Pay Super Late Models $20,000 to Win

(Lincoln, IL) The best dirt track racers in the country will be headed to Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL this coming Thursday, May 9 for their annual Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota visit and the Graue Chevrolet Showdown, paying $20,000 to win. The DIRTcar Modifieds will also race at the highly popular event.

The 2024 season for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America kicks off the third Illinois Speedweeks on Wednesday, May 8 at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) before invading Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway on Thursday, May 9 for the Graue Chevrolet Showdown.

The May 9 race will be the third straight year the series has visited Lincoln Speedway. In 2022, veteran Dennis Erb, Jr. took the victory over Brandon Sheppard and Garrett Alberson. Last year, Hudson O’Neal took the victory over Sheppard and Jonathan Davenport.

All the stars one would expect to see at a big dirt Late Model event will likely be there. Bobby Pierce, Jason Feger, Shannon Babb, Brandon Sheppard, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Ryan Unzicker, Tyler Erb, Dennis Erb, Jr., Devin Moran, Brian Shirley, Logan Seavey, and many more will be on track racing for the top prize.

The always popular DIRTcar Modifieds will also be on track, racing for a $2,000 top prize. In 2022, Nick Hoffman took the Modified win over Lucas Lee and Tyler Nicely. Last year, Nicely found victory lane, while Michael Long and Zeke McKenzie took podium spots.

Advance sale discounted tickets are available with a discount of $5 per adult ticket. Grandstand admission will be $40 at the gate on raceday, $35 in advance, and kids 11 and under are $10 at the gate or $5 in advance. Advance sale discounted general admission tickets are available at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1855/tickets/1388292.

Camping for Wednesday night, May 8 and Thursday night, May 9 is available. Spots with electricity are limited and available for $40 per night. Cost for primitive camping is $20 per night. Reservations can be made by calling 217-764-3200.

For rules and info on the Castrol FloRacing Night In America Super Late Model series, visit FloSeries.com.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the Bennett Memorial and the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.