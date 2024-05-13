Wagner, Nighswonger and Doney claim wins at Double X Season Opener.

- Advertisement -

by: Dean Reichel

The 2024 season of “Sunday Night Thunder” at Double X Speedway is underway after Mother Nature postponed it one week ago. Kicking off the action were the 360 Winged Sprint Cars, the Super Stocks and the MO/KAN IMCA Racesaver 305 Sprint Cars. With the 3+ inches of rain received earlier in the week and the sunny, breezy days to close out the week, track prep was a little bit challenging but the crew had a smooth track readied for the competitors.

In the 360 Winged Sprint Cars, Jack Wagner of Lone Jack, MO emerged victorious. Jack led almost the entire 25 lap distance with the exception of turns 3 & 4 after a lap 8 restart. At this point second place Tyler Blank used a run down the backstretch to slide his #75 machine to the point, however Wagner anticipated the move, checked up slightly entering turn 4 and turned down the hill to win a three car drag race into turn one over Blank and third running Josh Fisher. At the checkered flag it was Wagner claiming the win, Blank taking the number two spot and Fisher in the number three hole. Ben Brown would cross in fourth and Samuel Wagner would complete the top five. Jack Wagner and Fisher would claim the two heat races.

The Super Stock class saw the trophy and the paycheck go to the Land of Oz. James Nighswonger of Osawatomie, KS came in like a tornado and whisked the winners’ spoils back to Kansas. Nighswonger led green to checker and took the win over Ted Welschmeyer in second, Steve Beach in third, Jody Romig in fourth and Dale Berry in fifth. Nighswonger and Adam Halley would win the heat races.

The Clenin Farm Supply sponsored MO/KAN IMCA Racesaver 305 Sprint Cars made their debut at Double X for 2024. The feature was setting up to be great, but an early red flag involving three cars narrowed the field. Early leader Jack Thomas was passed by Xavier Doney on the lap prior to the red flag and that was all the young driver from Odessa, MO would need. Doney would set sail on the restart and claim the victory handily. Following Doney under the checkered flag would be Brett Combs in second and Tyler Elliott would fill out the podium in third. It was great to see these drivers in second and third have a great showing as their families have helped write the history of Double X Speedway. Completing the top five in the feature were Jack Thomas in fourth and Matt Fox completing the top five. Thomas and Kendall Weymuth took the heat race victories and Thomas would also win the dash.

Please make plans to join us at Double X Speedway for some “Old School” dirt track racing every Sunday night through August 4. Next Sunday night will see the 360 Winged Sprint Cars, Super Stocks and Pure Stocks in competition. Sunday May 26 will be the annual “Tribute to Jesse” Memorial Race with the POWRi non wing sprint cars joining the 360 Winged Sprints and the Super Stocks at Double X. Be sure to check the Double X Speedway Fan Page on Facebook for updates. The full schedule can be found at www.doublexspeedway.com

Results

Double X Speedway

May 12, 2024

360 Winged Sprint Cars

Feature-

77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 2. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 3. 9c-Josh Fisher, Jefferson City; 4. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 6. 9s-Aubrey Smith, Houstonia; 7. 2B-Garret Benson, Concordia; 8. 99D-Tucker Daly, Hallsville; 9. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 10. 7K-Rob Rimel, California; DNS-0 Miles Paulus, Marshall; 52D-Skyler Daly, Columbia

Heat 1-

Fisher; 2. Blank; 3. Walton; 4. Brown; 5. S. Wagner; 6. T. Daly

Heat 2-

J. Wagner; 2. Benson; 3. Rimel; 4. Smith; 5. S. Daly; 6. Paulus (DNS)

Super Stocks-

Feature-

44-James Nighswonger, Osawatamie, KS; 2 21W-Ted Welschmeyer, Tebbetts; 3. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 4. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 5. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 6. 87-Eddie Keeran, California; 7. 409-Ryan Shikles, Enon; 8. 10R-Chris Romig, Syracuse; 9. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; DNS-88 Chris Messerli, Latham

Heat 1-

Nighswonger; 2. Welschmeyer; 3. Shikles; 4. J. Romig; 5. Keeran

Heat 2-

Halley; 2. Berry; 3. Beach; 4. Messerli; DNS-C. Romig

MO/KAN IMCA Racesaver 305 Sprint Cars

Feature-

74-Xavier Doney, Odessa; 2. 4-Brett Combs, Tipton; 3. 49-Tyler Elliott, California; 4. 63-Jack Thomas, Bates City; 5. 26B-Matt Fox, Sedalia; 6. 14-Randy Martin, California; 7. 45-Monty Ferriera, Lincoln, NE; 8. 4K-Kendall Weymuth, Sedalia

Heat 1-

Thomas; 2. Ferriera; 3. Martin; 4. Elliott

Heat 2-

Weymuth; 2. Doney; 3. Combs; 4. Fox

Clennin Farm Supply Dash-

Thomas; 2. Ferriera; 3. Doney; 4. Weymuth