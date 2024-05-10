Chris Madden Focused on Minimizing Mistakes With Title in Mind Every Race 

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (May 10, 2024) – The smallest hinderances throughout the year can be the difference between celebrating a title at the World of Outlaws World Finals or watching someone else do it. For Chris Madden, his goal is to eliminate those small issues and finally stand as a World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model champion.

So far, nine races into the season, “Smokey” sits fourth in points – 66 markers back from leader Brandon Sheppard – with four top-five finishes and seven top 10s.

“It’s nice being up in points, but we’re not where we need to be,” Madden said. “I think we’re getting there, though. We need to pick up the pace in the points, minimize the mistakes each night, and get the lead. The team’s been working hard and it’s gonna pay off in the long run when we get deeper in the year.”

Madden, of Gray Court, SC, made the switch back to a Longhorn Chassis toward the end of the 2023 season and the move made an immediate positive impact. He’s finished inside the top 10 in 17 of the last 19 races. His only two finishes outside the top 10 were a 12th-place finish at Farmer City Raceway this year and a 25th-place finish at Mississippi Thunder Speedway due to a mechanical issue.

“The car’s been real good,” Madden said. “They were built in our shop, so it’s different to the others and fits me a bit better. It’s nice being back with Longhorn since I ran good in them previously, so everything has begun to fit nicely with my driving style and how it runs through the night.”

His next challenge will be four different racetracks in four consecutive nights when the Series makes its Ohio-Pennsylvania Swing. Of those, two are new to the Series and one they’re returning to for the first time since 2009.

The swing includes a debut at Raceway 7 in Conneaut, OH, a return to Bedford Speedway in Bedford, PA for the first time in 15 years, a return for the third straight year to Marion Center Raceway in Marion Center, PA and a debut at Path Valley Speedway in Spring Run, PA. Madden will be looking for his first win at all four.

However, that kind of challenge doesn’t faze the 24-year veteran as he as a reliable group around him that he trusts to have his car fast no matter where they go.

“I don’t really take a look at the tracks we go to until probably next week and see where we’re at,” Madden said. “Gotta go race, right? We’ll take a look at what they’re like and where they drive similar to if we’ve never been. I’ll probably talk to some of my friends and see what they think about some of these places, look at the options, and get it tuned to what we think works. It’s one race at a time with these, but we’ll get it set up to race competitively and see what we’ve got to show.”

To Madden, they’re all another step he needs to conquer with no issues to try and end the year celebrating his first Series title.

See Madden light up the track against his competitors when the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models visit Ohio and Pennsylvania – racing at Raceway 7 (May 16), Bedford Speedway (May 17), Marion Center Raceway (May 18), and Path Valley Speedway (May 19). To see more information about the events, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model race live on DIRTVision.