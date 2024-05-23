POWRi Enhances Safety with the Addition of Trackside Safety and Training Team

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL (05/22/24) POWRi (Performance and Open Wheel Racing, Inc.) is proud to announce a significant enhancement to its racing operations with the addition of the Trackside Safety and Training Team, underscoring a new initiative of POWRi’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its drivers, teams, and fans.

“Safety remains our highest priority,” said Talin Turner, Series Director of POWRi. “By introducing the Trackside Safety and Training Team, we are taking proactive steps to enhance the safety measures in place at our events. Going on to add, “Not only by providing immediate responses to any incidents but will also focusing on preventive measures and continuous safety training for everyone involved.”

The Trackside Safety and Training Team, composed of highly trained safety professionals, will be present at all POWRi Open Wheel divisional-sanctioned events to provide immediate and expert emergency responses. This dedicated team will collaborate closely with local emergency services, track officials, and race teams to ensure a comprehensive safety protocol is in place before, during, and following events.

“With over 75 combined years of Dirt Track Racing Fire/Rescue/Medical experience and skills, We believe that a well-informed and prepared racing community is a safer one,” added Ralph Browning, Director of POWRi Trackside Safety and Training. “Our goal is to create an environment where everyone can enjoy the excitement of racing with the assurance that safety is always front and center.”

POWRi’s commitment to safety extends beyond the track with the organization launching an educational campaign aimed at promoting safety awareness and the best practices within the racing community. This initiative will include workshops, informational materials, track training seminars, and online resources accessible to all members of the POWRi racing community. The introduction of the Trackside Safety and Training Team marks a significant milestone for POWRi as it continues to advance the industry in standards of safety in open-wheel racing.

The Trackside Safety and Training Team will offer a range of services, including:

On-site Emergency Response: Providing rapid and skilled medical assistance during events.

Safety Training Programs: Conduct regular training sessions for drivers, pit crews, and officials on the latest safety protocols and procedures.

Pre-event Safety Inspections: Thoroughly inspecting tracks and facilities to ensure they meet the highest safety standards.

Safety Equipment Management: Ensuring all safety equipment is up-to-date and properly maintained.

