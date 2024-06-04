Mike Marlar Wires Finn Watson Memorial Field for $10,000 Victory

- Advertisement -

Dirt Late Model Dream XXX Weekend Up Next at the ‘Big E’



WINFIELD, Tenn. (06/03/24) – Mike Marlar raced to his fifth win of the year on Friday evening with a $10,000 victory in the annual Finn Watson Memorial at Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, Ky.) with his Skyline Motorsports No. 157 / Truck Country / Bruening Rock Products / Mesilla Valley Transportation / Can-Am Auto Salvage / Petroff Towing / Longhorn Race Car Super Late Model.

“We’ve got a lot of friends and family from that part of Kentucky, and it’s always good to get back up there. My crew gave me a great car, and we got another big check to add to the shop wall. Thanks to everybody who makes this program possible,” Marlar commented. “We’re ready to head to Eldora (Speedway) this weekend and go after some more big checks.”

The 2024 season continued for Mike Marlar on Friday as he took the Skyline Motorsports No. 157 Late Model to Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, Ky.) for the Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals-sanctioned Finn Watson Memorial.

After outlasting a hard-charging Brandon Sheppard in his heat race to pick up the win, Marlar took command of the lead on the opening lap of the 53-lap feature and never let go, cruising to his fifth win of the season and seventh career Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals triumph.

He pocketed the $10,000 top prize ahead of Garrett Smith, Sheppard, Jason Jameson, and Adam Stricker.

Saturday’s Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals scheduled stop at Lake Cumberland Speedway (Burnside, Ky.) fell victim to wet weather.

Full results from the event are available at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Marlar and Skyline Motorsports now roll into Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) this week for four days of racing at the famed oval. On Wednesday a $20,000-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America event opens the festivities. From there the Dirt Late Model Dream XXX comes to life on Thursday and Friday with the field split into two qualifying nights with a $25,000 winner’s check each night. On Saturday competitors will vie for a top prize of $100,030 in the finale.

Full weekend details are available at www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

