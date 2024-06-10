McCarl, Patterson and Olivier Make Late-Race Moves to Win During Frankman Motor Company Night at Huset’s Speedway

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (June 9, 2024) – Austin McCarl, Zach Patterson and Zach Olivier drove to victory on Sunday during Frankman Motor Company Night at Huset’s Speedway.

All three drivers made the race-winning pass with five laps remaining.

Scott Bogucki paced the field for the opening 20 laps of the 25-lap Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event before things got wild on a restart on Lap 21. McCarl executed a slide job in turns one and two to take the lead and Bogucki went to return the favor into turns three and four. However, he got sideways and nearly spun, stacking up the field and allowing McCarl to pull away for his 11 th career win at Huset’s Speedway.

“Scott ran a great race,” McCarl said before describing how tricky the track was as it changed during the race. “I smelled a little blood and I knew I had to take it (on the restart). I’ve been sick of running second, third and fourth. This feels really, really good. I feel like I’ve got my car back and can do things I need to do.”

Justin Henderson capitalized on the late-race melee to advance into a second-place finish.

“I’m very proud of a podium finish,” he said. “We tried some stuff to get it tighter and tighter. We’ve been learning a lot.”

Kerry Madsen placed third for his third podium in the last four races at Huset’s Speedway.

“I ran out of time,” he said. “The first 10 laps it was kind of hard to pass. Everybody was quick and hard to pass. I got a good rhythm in (turns) three and four. I’m pleased to say we’re disappointed in third, but it’s still a good result.”

Kyle Reinhardt was fourth and Bogucki recovered for fifth.

Jacob Allen and Mark Dobmeier each set quick time during their qualifying groups before Brendan Mullen, Skylar Prochaska, Bogucki and Tim Estenson picked up heat race wins. Tyler Drueke was the B Main winner.

Patterson charged from 11 th to capture the victory during the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series A Main. It was his first career driving win at the track as he primarily works on the Big Game Motorsports team that competes on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The triumphant performance also earned the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars.

“Oh man, I’m a little worn out after that one,” he said. “This is my first ever sprint car win. Jay Masur let me race last year. He’s been super good to me. I couldn’t be more grateful for him and Gracyn Masur. This is her car. I’m happy we could put it in Victory Lane for them.”

Hunter Hanson was the early leader for the first three laps before John Lambertz took over the top spot on a restart on Lap 4. He held the lead until Patterson caught him in traffic on Lap 16.

Lambertz placed second with Nick Barger, Hanson and 12th-starting Brady Donnohue rounding out the top five, respectively.

The heat races were won by Bill Johnson, Corbin Erickson, Brandon Bosma, Koby Werkmeister and Hanson. Jacob Peterson and Michalob Voeltz posted B Main victories.

Ron Howe led the first 15 laps of the 20-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks feature before seventh-starting Olivier drove around him in turn two. Olivier powered into the top spot down the backstretch and dove to the bottom entering turn three on Lap 16.

Meanwhile, Cory Yeigh hustled from 14 th into the runner-up position by Lap 17. He closed to Olivier’s rear bumper before the third-and-final caution occurred on Lap 19 to set up a green-white-checkered finish. Olivier was strong on the restart as he powered to his 22 nd career triumph at the track.

“Man, that was awesome,” he said. “Shout out to the track crew here. Awesome track.

“Cautions were well timed for sure. I noticed Cory was coming toward the end. I thought about going to the top the last lap or two. I pushed it a lot harder on the bottom the last couple of laps and it seemed to stick.”

Yeigh finished second with Howe ending third. Dan Jensen was fourth and points leader J.J. Zebell advanced from 12 th to fifth.

Matt Steuerwald and Howe were the heat race winners.

Next Sunday is Goodin Company Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series. It marks the final Huset’s Speedway weekly event prior to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS showcasing the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series June 19-22.

FRANKMAN MOTOR COMPANY NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 9, 2024) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl (2); 2. 83-Justin Henderson (4); 3. 55V-Kerry Madsen (8); 4. 71-Kyle Reinhardt (7); 5. 10-Scott Bogucki (1); 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen (9); 7. 1A-Jacob Allen (6); 8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (3); 9. 3-Tim Kaeding (17); 10. 14T-Tim Estenson (13); 11. 64-Andy Pake (14); 12. 24T-Christopher Thram (18); 13. 95-Tyler Drueke (21); 14. 09-Matt Juhl (12); 15. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (23); 16. 8-Jacob Hughes (22); 17. 7S-Landon Crawley (10); 18. 83JR-Sam Henderson (20); 19. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (24); 20. (DNF) 74N-Luke Nellis (16); 21. (DNF) 14H-Scott Winters (15); 22. (DNF) 13-Mark Dobmeier (5); 23. (DNF) 16-Skylar Prochaska (11); 24. (DNS) 27-Carson McCarl.

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 95-Tyler Drueke (1); 2. 8-Jacob Hughes (4); 3. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (6); 4. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (3); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga (8); 6. 55-Brandon Allen (5); 7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (2); 8. 22W-Aaron Werner (9); 9. (DNS) 8X-Micah Slendy; 10. (DNS) 78-Bill Wagner; 11. (DNS) 17B-Ryan Bickett; 12. (DNS) 10X-Trevor Serbus.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11M-Brendan Mullen (1); 2. 71-Kyle Reinhardt (3); 3. 7S-Landon Crawley (2); 4. 1A-Jacob Allen (4); 5. 27-Carson McCarl (6); 6. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (7); 7. 83JR-Sam Henderson (5); 8. 22W-Aaron Werner (8).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Skylar Prochaska (1); 2. 88-Austin McCarl (3); 3. 3-Tim Kaeding (5); 4. 55V-Kerry Madsen (4); 5. 74N-Luke Nellis (2); 6. 8-Jacob Hughes (7); 7. 95-Tyler Drueke (6); 8. 8X-Micah Slendy (8).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Scott Bogucki (2); 2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (3); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (4); 4. 14H-Scott Winters (1); 5. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (7); 6. 55-Brandon Allen (6); 7. 78-Bill Wagner (8); 8. (DNF) 10X-Trevor Serbus (5).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 14T-Tim Estenson (1); 2. 83-Justin Henderson (3); 3. 64-Andy Pake (2); 4. 24T-Christopher Thram (5); 5. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 6. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (8); 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga (7); 8. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett (6).

Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 1A-Jacob Allen, 00:10.959 (6); 2. 55V-Kerry Madsen, 00:11.021 (12); 3. 71-Kyle Reinhardt, 00:11.047 (10); 4. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.132 (4); 5. 7S-Landon Crawley, 00:11.208 (14); 6. 74N-Luke Nellis, 00:11.233 (8); 7. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.250 (5); 8. 16-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.251 (16); 9. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.266 (7); 10. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.292 (13); 11. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.353 (1); 12. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.492 (15); 13. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.508 (2); 14. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:11.586 (11); 15. 22W-Aaron Werner, 00:11.731 (9); 16. 8X-Micah Slendy, 00:12.059 (3).

Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.222 (15); 2. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.316 (10); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.343 (4); 4. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:11.387 (14); 5. 10-Scott Bogucki, 00:11.412 (11); 6. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.423 (2); 7. 14H-Scott Winters, 00:11.435 (8); 8. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.466 (1); 9. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:11.498 (6); 10. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.584 (3); 11. 55-Brandon Allen, 00:11.720 (9); 12. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.723 (16); 13. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.747 (7); 14. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.923 (12); 15. 78-Bill Wagner, 00:12.470 (13); 16. (DQ) 17G-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.596 (5).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 71-Zach Olivier (7); 2. 64-Cory Yeigh (14); 3. 21-Ron Howe (1); 4. 98-Dan Jensen (6); 5. 29Z-JJ Zebell (12); 6. 2-Shaun Taylor (9); 7. 83-Nick Janssen (2); 8. 55-John Hoing (15); 9. 3-Matt Steuerwald (5); 10. 12-Mike Chaney (10); 11. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (3); 12. (DNF) 40-Tim Dann (8); 13. (DNF) 99-Ryan DeBoer (11); 14. (DNF) 86-Tracy Halouska (4); 15. (DNF) 1X-Aaron Foote (18); 16. (DNF) 3M-Brett Martin (16); 17. (DNF) 9-Kyle DeBoer (13); 18. (DNS) 51-Billy Prouty.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Matt Steuerwald (4); 2. 40-Tim Dann (6); 3. 15-Brandon Ferguson (3); 4. 2-Shaun Taylor (7); 5. 12-Mike Chaney (9); 6. 99-Ryan DeBoer (1); 7. 9-Kyle DeBoer (5); 8. (DNF) 51-Billy Prouty (8); 9. (DNF) 1X-Aaron Foote (2).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Ron Howe (1); 2. 83-Nick Janssen (2); 3. 86-Tracy Halouska (3); 4. 98-Dan Jensen (4); 5. 71-Zach Olivier (5); 6. 29Z-JJ Zebell (9); 7. 64-Cory Yeigh (8); 8. 55-John Hoing (6); 9. (DNF) 3M-Brett Martin (7).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 28G-Zach Patterson (11); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (4); 3. 14-Nick Barger (5); 4. 9A-Hunter Hanson (2); 5. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (12); 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister (9); 7. 23-Brandon Bosma (10); 8. 81-Jared Jansen (15); 9. 56-Bill Johnson (7); 10. 63-Jack Thomas (14); 11. 17D-Dillon Bickett (13); 12. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (21); 13. 03-Shayle Bade (19); 14. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (3); 15. 48-Cole Olson (6); 16. 80P-Jacob Peterson (16); 17. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (17); 18. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (20); 19. X-Dylan Waxdahl (18); 20. 57-Kyle Magnuson (1); 21. (DNF) 18E-Corbin Erickson (8).

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 80P-Jacob Peterson (2); 2. X-Dylan Waxdahl (1); 3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 4. 25-Gunnar Pike (12); 5. 17V-Casey Abbas (4); 6. 32-Trefer Waller (5); 7. 85-Matthew Jasper (6); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (8); 9. 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock (7); 10. 97-Jackson Weber (10); 11. (DNF) 98-Nate Barger (9); 12. (DNS) 18-Tyler Rabenberg.

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (4); 2. 03-Shayle Bade (2); 3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 4. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (1); 5. 13G-Gaige Weldon (6); 6. 21H-Levi Hinck (3); 7. 67-Dan Carsrud (7); 8. 51-Doug Martens (8); 9. (DNF) 9-Dominic Dobesh (9); 10. (DNS) 35X-Jeff Lackey; 11. (DNS) 91-Andrew Sullivan.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 56-Bill Johnson (3); 2. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (2); 3. 28G-Zach Patterson (6); 4. X-Dylan Waxdahl (4); 5. 17V-Casey Abbas (5); 6. 85-Matthew Jasper (1); 7. 98-Nate Barger (8); 8. (DNF) 18-Tyler Rabenberg (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18E-Corbin Erickson (3); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (2); 3. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (6); 4. 80P-Jacob Peterson (4); 5. 32-Trefer Waller (5); 6. 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock (1); 7. 97-Jackson Weber (8); 8. (DNF) 25-Gunnar Pike (7).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (6); 2. 14-Nick Barger (2); 3. 17D-Dillon Bickett (3); 4. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (5); 5. 21H-Levi Hinck (7); 6. 62J-Jay Masur (1); 7. (DNF) 91-Andrew Sullivan (4).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Koby Werkmeister (4); 2. 57-Kyle Magnuson (1); 3. 63-Jack Thomas (6); 4. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (5); 5. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (2); 6. 13G-Gaige Weldon (3); 7. 51-Doug Martens (7); 8. 35X-Jeff Lackey (8).

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 9A-Hunter Hanson (1); 2. 48-Cole Olson (2); 3. 81-Jared Jansen (4); 4. 03-Shayle Bade (6); 5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 6. 67-Dan Carsrud (3); 7. 9-Dominic Dobesh (7).

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Tyler Drueke– 1(May 19); Tim Kaeding – 1 (May 27); Anthony Macri – 1 (June 2); Austin McCarl – 1 (June 9); and Daison Pursley – 1 (May 26)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 2 (May 27 and June 9); Cory Yeigh – 2(May 26 and June 2); and Brylee Gough – 1(May 19)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1(May 19); Monty Ferriera – 1 (May 27); Zach Patterson – 1 (June 9); Andrew Sullivan – 1 (June 2); and Cole Vanderheiden – 1 (May 26)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Goodin Company Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

