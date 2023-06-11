Peoria Speedway Results – 6/10/23

- Advertisement -
Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Chase Osterhoff (130C)
|40
|2
|
5
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|38
|3
|
14
|Colby Sheppard (27)
Williamsville, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.
|36
|5
|
2
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.
|33
|8
|
13
|Derek Hollenstine (21H)
Quincy, Il.
|32
|9
|
15
|Mick Quin (23NZ)
|31
|10
|
18
|Cameron Reynolds (18CC)
Farmer City, Il.
|30
|11
|
1
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|29
|12
|
9
|Darrin (dj) Burke(r) (21B)
Moline, Il.
|28
|13
|
19
|Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.
|27
|14
|
11
|Thomas Hunziker (38)
Bend, Or.
|26
|15
|
8
|Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.
|25
|16
|
16
|Joshua Breese (01`)
Sycamore, Il.
|24
|17
|
21
|Cam Gardner (0)
|23
|18
|
12
|Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.
|22
|19
|
17
|Raymond Eliis (93)
|21
|20
|
20
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|20
|DNS
|
6
|Greg Cantrell (01JR)
Dekalb, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
11
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|40
|2
|
7
|Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
2
|Eric Bruce (C40)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
13
|Chris Morefield (10)
Edwards, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|34
|7
|
4
|Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.
|31
|10
|
8
|Andrew Hamburg (57A)
Dixon, Il.
|30
|11
|
10
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
1
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
6
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|27
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Ben Hamburg (57B)
Amboy, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Alan Cottom (M2)
Galesburg, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|35
|6
|
2
|Justin Thomas (7T)
Streator, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.
|33
|DNS
|
8
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|36
|5
|
1
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
2
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|34
|7
|
11
|Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
14
|Kevin Schrodt (6)
Trivoli, Il.
|32
|9
|
8
|Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.
|30
|11
|
9
|Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|29
|12
|
13
|Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
7
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
16
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|26
|15
|
12
|Leland Nimrick(r) (91)
|25
|DNS
|
15
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
6
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|37
|4
|
17
|Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Austin Traver (37)
Elmwood, Il.
|35
|6
|
2
|Spencer Coats (7C)
Lagrange, Mo.
|34
|7
|
8
|Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Austin Burgett (04B)
Havana, Il.
|31
|10
|
12
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|30
|11
|
16
|Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.
|29
|12
|
5
|Matthew Moniak (1)
Cedar Rapids, Ia.
|28
|13
|
7
|Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.
|27
|14
|
9
|Cole Williams (31)
Princeton, Il.
|26
|15
|
14
|Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.
|25
|DNS
|
13
|James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
15
|Ethin Brown (14B)
|0
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Gavyn Parmele (75)
|40
|2
|
7
|Zeke Williamson (3W)
|38
|3
|
2
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|37
|4
|
8
|Mason Pruley (10-4)
|36
|5
|
6
|Blake Crebo (24)
|35
|6
|
5
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|34
|7
|
10
|Isaac Flora (84)
|33
|8
|
4
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|32
|9
|
9
|Paislie McKenrick (50)
|31
|10
|
3
|Liam Gray (99G)
|30
