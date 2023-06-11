69.6 F
Peoria Speedway Results – 6/10/23

IllinoisPeoria Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Chase Osterhoff (130C) 40
2
5
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 38
3
14
 Colby Sheppard (27)
Williamsville, Il.		 37
4
3
 Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.		 36
5
2
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 35
6
7
 Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.		 34
7
10
 Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.		 33
8
13
 Derek Hollenstine (21H)
Quincy, Il.		 32
9
15
 Mick Quin (23NZ) 31
10
18
 Cameron Reynolds (18CC)
Farmer City, Il.		 30
11
1
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 29
12
9
 Darrin (dj) Burke(r) (21B)
Moline, Il.		 28
13
19
 Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.		 27
14
11
 Thomas Hunziker (38)
Bend, Or.		 26
15
8
 Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.		 25
16
16
 Joshua Breese (01`)
Sycamore, Il.		 24
17
21
 Cam Gardner (0) 23
18
12
 Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.		 22
19
17
 Raymond Eliis (93) 21
20
20
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 20
DNS
6
 Greg Cantrell (01JR)
Dekalb, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
11
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 40
2
7
 Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.		 38
3
3
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
2
 Eric Bruce (C40)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
13
 Chris Morefield (10)
Edwards, Il.		 35
6
5
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 34
7
4
 Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
9
 James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 32
9
12
 Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.		 31
10
8
 Andrew Hamburg (57A)
Dixon, Il.		 30
11
10
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 29
12
1
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 28
13
6
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 27

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 40
2
4
 Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.		 38
3
3
 Ben Hamburg (57B)
Amboy, Il.		 37
4
6
 Alan Cottom (M2)
Galesburg, Il.		 36
5
5
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 35
6
2
 Justin Thomas (7T)
Streator, Il.		 34
7
7
 Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.		 33
DNS
8
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 40
2
5
 Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 38
3
4
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 37
4
6
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 36
5
1
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
2
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 34
7
11
 Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.		 33
8
14
 Kevin Schrodt (6)
Trivoli, Il.		 32
9
8
 Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.		 31
10
10
 Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.		 30
11
9
 Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 29
12
13
 Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.		 28
13
7
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 27
14
16
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 26
15
12
 Leland Nimrick(r) (91) 25
DNS
15
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
6
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
1
 Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.		 38
3
3
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 37
4
17
 Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
4
 Austin Traver (37)
Elmwood, Il.		 35
6
2
 Spencer Coats (7C)
Lagrange, Mo.		 34
7
8
 Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.		 33
8
10
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
11
 Austin Burgett (04B)
Havana, Il.		 31
10
12
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 30
11
16
 Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.		 29
12
5
 Matthew Moniak (1)
Cedar Rapids, Ia.		 28
13
7
 Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.		 27
14
9
 Cole Williams (31)
Princeton, Il.		 26
15
14
 Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.		 25
DNS
13
 James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.		 0
DNS
15
 Ethin Brown (14B) 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Gavyn Parmele (75) 40
2
7
 Zeke Williamson (3W) 38
3
2
 Kendyl Faw (89) 37
4
8
 Mason Pruley (10-4) 36
5
6
 Blake Crebo (24) 35
6
5
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 34
7
10
 Isaac Flora (84) 33
8
4
 Gregory Doerr (26D) 32
9
9
 Paislie McKenrick (50) 31
10
3
 Liam Gray (99G) 30
