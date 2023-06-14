Dennis Erb, Jr. Advances into Dirt Late Model Dream; Handful of Summer Nationals Races Next

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) A lucrative stretch of Super Late Model racing took place from June 8-12 in the states of Ohio and Indiana. In the 29th Annual ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ at the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, Dennis Erb, Jr. started off by posting eleventh place finishes in both $12,000 to win prelim features on Thursday and Friday night. With a $129,000 top prize on the line on Saturday, Dennis placed fifth in his loaded heat race prior to grabbing the third and final transfer spot through his consolation event. The Carpentersville, Illinois standout was then unfortunately an early retiree in the 100-lap crown jewel headliner and was ultimately paid for a twenty-third place performance.

Following the three-day weekend at the “Big E,” a quick turnaround greeted the #28 team and took them to Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana on Monday evening. The XR Super Series sanctioned a single-day show dubbed as the ‘100K Upgrade’ and a whopping $100,000 paycheck was up for grabs. Dennis timed in sixteenth fastest in Group A during the qualifying session before finishing seventh in his heat race and fifth in his B-Main. Unfortunately, Dennis was not able to advance into the 100-lap main event at the Hoosier State bullring. Complete results from both Eldora and Kokomo can be accessed online at www.eldoraspeedway.com and www.xrsuperseries.com.

Next up for Dennis Erb Racing will be the first five events of the annual DIRTcar Summer Nationals from June 14-18. The miniseries affectionately known as the “Hell Tour” will kick off later tonight with a $5,000 to win program at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois. The tour will then visit Kankakee County Speedway in Kankakee, Illinois on Thursday, Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois on Friday, Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois on Saturday, and Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, Illinois on Sunday.

The showdowns at Peoria, Kankakee, and Sycamore will boast $5,000 winner’s checks, while the weekend throwdowns at Granite City and FALS will shell out $10,000 to the victor. Dennis will also be vying for an additional $10,000 that is earmarked for the weeklong point champion. All five Summer Nationals battles will be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of DIRTVision. More information can be found online by visiting www.dirtcarsummernationals.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

