Tim Shaffer conquers George Fisher Memorial for $6,000 Tezos All Star victory at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (June 15, 2023) – For the first time since September 4, 2020, “The Steel City Outlaw” Tim Shaffer is a Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 feature winner, snapping his draught in round six of Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio. The win, commemorating the life and achievements of legendary sprint car crew chief, George Fisher, secured Shaffer a $6,000 payday, bumping his career All Star win total to 68, two of which occurring on the highbanks of Atomic Speedway.

The Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, native led all 30 circuits of the 2nd Annual George Fisher Memorial, maintaining patience through four cautions, periods of lapped traffic, and relentless pressure from Seeling Motorsports’ J.J. Hickle. Despite the occasional distraction, the only real scare for Shaffer occurred on lap 29, as the former Knoxville Nationals champion tapped the turn four wall and nearly lost control. Without saying, the open wheel veteran hung on to win.

Hickle, celebrating his best-ever finish with the All Star Circuit of Champions, finished second, followed by Justin Peck, Cole Duncan, and current Ohio Sprint Speedweek points leader, Zeb Wise.

“I think a nozzle line came off because I’m covered in fuel. It was missing pretty bad, but I think it actually helped us,” Shaffer said with relief. “We had some luck on our side tonight because I’m surprised this thing ran the whole race.

“This one is for George Fisher,” Shaffer added. “He was a great friend from back in the day who helped me. This one also goes out to my mother. She told me ‘enough messing around…just get it done already.’”

As noted, Hickle’s runner-up performance was a best-ever in All Star competition; he raced in the second position the entire distance.

ON DECK:

Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket will continue with a $12,000-to-win visit to the World’s Greatest Dirt Track, Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on Friday, June 16. The week will then conclude with the $22,554-to-win Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth Raceway Park on Saturday, June 17.

A sought-after prize on the All Star campaign trail, the Dean Knittel Memorial features the second-highest payday on the All Stars’ entire June slate, following only the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race that was contested at Plymouth Dirt Track on Saturday, June 3.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

Contingency Awards/Results: Atomic Speedway | June 15, 2023:

2nd Annual George Fisher Memorial | $6,000-to-win

Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket | N6

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 41

Macri Concrete/Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Cap Henry | 12.256

Hercules Tires Fast Qualifier: Cole Duncan | 12.425

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Skylar Gee

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Zeb Wise

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Chris Windom

Kistler Racing Products Heat #4 Winner: Tim Shaffer

Mobil 1 Heat #5 Winner: Buddy Kofoid

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Tim Shaffer

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Scotty Thiel

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Nate Reeser

Tezos A-Main Winner: Tim Shaffer

Tezos A-Main Hard Charger: Jake Hesson (+12)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Cody Maroske

Tezos A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 45-Tim Shaffer[1]; 2. 97-JJ Hickle[2]; 3. 13-Justin Peck[5]; 4. 22-Cole Duncan[6]; 5. 26-Zeb Wise[3]; 6. 55-Michael Kofoid[10]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]; 8. 99-Skylar Gee[4]; 9. 101-Cody Maroske[20]; 10. 23Z-Zane DeVault[9]; 11. 4-Chris Windom[8]; 12. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[16]; 13. 33W-Cap Henry[11]; 14. 2-Ricky Peterson[19]; 15. 5J-Jake Hesson[27]; 16. 9-Trey Jacobs[22]; 17. (DNF) 4T-Tyler Street[12]; 18. (DNF) 81-Lee Jacobs[15]; 19. (DNF) 29-Sye Lynch[25]; 20. (DNF) W20-Greg Wilson[23]; 21. (DNF) 5T-Travis Philo[13]; 22. (DNF) 28M-Conner Morrell[14]; 23. (DNF) A79-Brandon Wimmer[17]; 24. (DNF) 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[18]; 25. (DNF) 35-Zach Hampton[24]; 26. (DNF) 70-Scotty Thiel[21]; 27. (DNF) 4S-Danny Smith[26] LAP LEADERS: Tim Shaffer (1-30)

Classic Ink USA B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 70-Scotty Thiel[2]; 2. 9-Trey Jacobs[1]; 3. W20-Greg Wilson[6]; 4. 35-Zach Hampton[4]; 5. 83X-Nate Reeser[3]; 6. 11C-Kory Crabtree[7]; 7. 4U-Josh Davis[10]; 8. 59-Bryan Nuckles[14]; 9. 4S-Danny Smith[8]; 10. 5J-Jake Hesson[9]; 11. 11N-Harli White[11]; 12. 2L-Logan Forler[15]; 13. 15K-Creed Kemenah[17]; 14. 1B-Keith Baxter[16]; 15. 24-Lee Haskins[18]; 16. 20-Danial Burkhart[20]; 17. 40-Logan Fenton[19]; 18. (DNF) 29-Sye Lynch[12]; 19. (DNF) 23-Zeth Sabo[5]; 20. (DNF) 4X-Cale Stinson[13]; 21. (DNS) 71M-Caden Englehart

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps): 1. 45-Tim Shaffer[2]; 2. 97-JJ Hickle[1]; 3. 26-Zeb Wise[3]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee[6]; 5. 13-Justin Peck[4]; 6. 22-Cole Duncan[5]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]; 8. 4-Chris Windom[10]; 9. 23Z-Zane DeVault[8]; 10. 55-Michael Kofoid[9]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Skylar Gee[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[2]; 3. 23Z-Zane DeVault[4]; 4. A79-Brandon Wimmer[3]; 5. 23-Zeth Sabo[5]; 6. 4U-Josh Davis[6]; 7. 59-Bryan Nuckles[7]; 8. 24-Lee Haskins[8]; 9. 20-Danial Burkhart[9]

CSI Shocks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Zeb Wise[2]; 2. 4T-Tyler Street[1]; 3. 22-Cole Duncan[4]; 4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[3]; 5. 9-Trey Jacobs[5]; 6. 11N-Harli White[8]; 7. 29-Sye Lynch[7]; 8. (DNF) 70-Scotty Thiel[6]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Chris Windom[2]; 2. 28M-Conner Morrell[1]; 3. 97-JJ Hickle[4]; 4. 2-Ricky Peterson[7]; 5. 35-Zach Hampton[3]; 6. 11C-Kory Crabtree[5]; 7. 4X-Cale Stinson[6]; 8. (DNS) 71M-Caden Englehart

Kistler Racing Products Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Tim Shaffer[2]; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[1]; 3. 13-Justin Peck[4]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[5]; 5. 83X-Nate Reeser[3]; 6. 4S-Danny Smith[6]; 7. 1B-Keith Baxter[7]; 8. 40-Logan Fenton[8]

Mobil 1 Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs[2]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 4. 101-Cody Maroske[6]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson[3]; 6. 5J-Jake Hesson[5]; 7. 2L-Logan Forler[8]; 8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]

Hercules Tire Qualifying: 1. 22-Cole Duncan, 00:12.425[17]; 2. 23Z-Zane DeVault, 00:12.431[3]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:12.491[2]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.543[1]; 5. 13-Justin Peck, 00:12.652[32]; 6. 4T-Tyler Street, 00:12.672[10]; 7. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:12.707[16]; 8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:12.793[37]; 9. 55-Michael Kofoid, 00:12.798[34]; 10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 00:12.861[12]; 11. 9-Trey Jacobs, 00:12.955[14]; 12. 70-Scotty Thiel, 00:13.014[15]; 13. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 00:13.018[9]; 14. 5T-Travis Philo, 00:13.022[30]; 15. 97-JJ Hickle, 00:13.030[18]; 16. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.046[23]; 17. 81-Lee Jacobs, 00:13.049[36]; 18. 4-Chris Windom, 00:13.087[21]; 19. 45-Tim Shaffer, 00:13.096[33]; 20. 83X-Nate Reeser, 00:13.098[31]; 21. 35-Zach Hampton, 00:13.128[19]; 22. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:13.186[27]; 23. 23-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.187[7]; 24. 11C-Kory Crabtree, 00:13.206[20]; 25. 29-Sye Lynch, 00:13.255[11]; 26. 4X-Cale Stinson, 00:13.304[22]; 27. 4S-Danny Smith, 00:13.307[28]; 28. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:13.307[38]; 29. 2-Ricky Peterson, 00:13.308[24]; 30. 5J-Jake Hesson, 00:13.322[39]; 31. 101-Cody Maroske, 00:13.332[35]; 32. 4U-Josh Davis, 00:13.496[8]; 33. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:13.507[40]; 34. 11N-Harli White, 00:13.545[13]; 35. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 00:13.582[4]; 36. 2L-Logan Forler, 00:13.610[41]; 37. 1B-Keith Baxter, 00:13.914[29]; 38. 24-Lee Haskins, 00:14.338[5]; 39. 20-Danial Burkhart, 00:14.571[6]; 40. 40-Logan Fenton, 00:14.616[26]; 41. 71M-Caden Englehart, 00:59.999[25]

2023 Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket Standings (As of 6/15):

Zeb Wise – 522

Tyler Courtney – 516

Buddy Kofoid – 506

Chris Windom – 488

J.J. Hickle – 484

Cap Henry – 472

Tim Shaffer – 464

Skylar Gee – 442

Trey Jacobs – 434

Cody Maroske – 432

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions OWNER Standings (As of 6/15):

Clauson Marshall Racing – 2234

Rudeen Racing – 2202

Lane Racing – 2106

Vermeer Motorsports – 2098

Bryan Grove Racing – 2058

Seeling Motorsports – 1994

Bill McCandless Ford – 1954

Premier Motorsports – 1898

D3 Motorsports Group – 1774

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 6/15):

Tyler Courtney – 2234

Chris Windom – 2106

Zeb Wise – 2092

Tim Shaffer – 2058

JJ Hickle – 1994

Scotty Thiel – 1898

Conner Morrell – 1774

Sye Lynch – 1626

Hunter Schuerenberg – 1592

Parker Price-Miller – 1202