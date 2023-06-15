USA Nationals to Feature New Format, Full Series Points Each Night

HomeDirt Late Model NewsUSA Nationals to Feature New Format, Full Series Points Each Night

Drivers will contend in $6,000-to-win Features on Thursday and Friday and then the $50,000-to-win main event on Saturday

NEW RICHMOND, WI (June 15, 2023) – Cedar Lake Speedway is bringing a new format, more money and full points to the USA Nationals this August for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models.

All three nights of the Wisconsin marquee event (Aug. 3-5) will award championship points for competitors and showcase 25-lap, $6,000-to-win, Features on Thursday and Friday, and then the legendary 100-lap, nearly $50,000-to-win, main event on Saturday. In total, $50,000 was added to the three-day overall purse, bringing it over $200,000.

Thursday and Friday’s event will utilize the “Every Lap Matters” points format where drivers will be awarded event points for Qualifying, Heat Races, Last Chance Showdowns and the Feature. The top 16 in event points after those two nights will be locked into Saturday’s Feature – with all drivers staging heads up.

The USA Nationals is a fan, and driver, favorite as the 3/8-mile high-banked track produces wheel-to-wheel racing every night with a wide-range of off-track spectacles and excitement. With the addition of championship points on the line this year, the epic title fight among Chris Madden, Kyle Bronson, Nick Hoffman, Bobby Pierce, Brian Shirley, Ryan Gustin and Brandon Sheppard will rage on each night.

For tickets to the USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway, Aug. 3-5, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can watch all three nights live on DIRTVision.

