Sorensen checks Saturday box in USMTS Masters finale

The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt staged their 34th race at the Cedar Lake Speedway on Saturday with $11,000 up for grabs to the driver who could win the 24th Annual Masters main event.

A two-time USMTS winner here, Dustin Sorensen led the majority of Friday night’s main event before failing to fend off Cayden Carter in the closing laps, eventually finishing second to Carter who led the final five laps.

Driving the familiar No. 28 for Jimmy Mars, Sorensen led the opening circuit of Saturday’s 50-lap feature and the next 41 orbits when the race’s third caution waved with just eight laps to go.

During that time, Dylan Thornton kept the pressure on the defending USMTS national champion as the pair pulled away to an advantage of nearly four seconds over the third-place car of Jim Chisholm with Jason Hughes and Zack VanderBeek filling out the fastest five.

Sorensen struggled with lapped traffic in the second half of the race. Thornton made his move with 20 laps to go using a sliding pass going into turn three but Sorensen scooted back underneath to hold the position.

“Yeah I could see on the scoreboard that he was right on my bumper but last night I got passed because I wasn’t high enough on the track and then tonight he drove underneath me but luckily he kind of blew through the rubber there and I was able to cross back underneath,” Sorensen said. “Hats off to him for running me clean and clearing me and everything. He’s fun to race with.”

Thursday’s runner-up Will Krup was a member of the group of tough-to-tame lapped cars. Eventually, he was tapped by another back-marker and spun right in front of the leaders—all of whom scurried around the inside and outside of Krup and continued without damage.

The restart with eight laps to go saw Hughes power around the outside of Thornton but was unable to mount a serious charge at the top spot. Sorensen beat Hughes to the checkered flag with two car lengths to spare.

“Last night I was really patient with lapped cars and it kind of bit me so tonight I kind of pushed the issue a little more than I normally would have,” Sorensen revealed during his victory lane interview with RacinDirt’s Pat Graham.

While Hughes matched his best finish in nearly six years, Thornton held on for a career-best third-place paycheck while Zack VanderBeek finished fourth and Joe Chisholm—driving the car that carried Sorensen to last year’s series title—round out the top five.

Sixth through tenth were A.J. Diemel, Darrell Nelson, Jim Chisholm, points leader Rodney Sanders and Jake Timm.

With his 12th career triumph, Sorensen climbed into a tie with Lucas Schott for 20th on the all-time USMTS wins list.

With a four-week break facing them, the series rolls back into action on Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15, at the Ogilvie Raceway in Ogilvie, Minn., for the 3rd Annual Mod Wars featuring the Summit USMTS Modifieds vs. Wissota Modifieds plus Midwest Mods, Mod Fours and Hornets.

The Ogilvie Raceway is a 3/8-mile high-banked clay oval located less than an hour north of the Twin Cities at 1539 Hwy 23, Ogilvie, MN 56358. To learn more, check out https://www.ogilvieraceway.com/.

For its Silver Anniversary season, the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt currently features 45 nights of racing at 15 of America’s premier dirt track racing venues in nine states. The winners of those events are set to earn more than $300,000 with nearly $2 million in purses and prize money earmarked for the 2023 campaign.

Watch every USMTS event online live and on-demand from anywhere on any device with RacinDirt. Download the app at Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TV or on Google Play.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

24th Annual Masters – Night 3 of 3

Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 19 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (1) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

3. (4) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

4. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (6) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (10) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

7. (3) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (9) 21X Jake Smith, Fall Creek, Wis.

9. (8) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

10. (7) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (4) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

3. (6) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

4. (3) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (2) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

6. (5) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

7. (7) 71 A.J. Roschen, Somerset, Wis.

8. (8) 04JR Adam Ayotte, Elk River, Minn.

9. (9) 8S Tony Schill, Oakdale, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

2. (3) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

3. (5) 28 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

4. (4) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

5. (6) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

6. (7) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

7. (9) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

8. (8) 24 Brandon Dolman, Evansville, Minn.

9. (2) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

WIELAND HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2. (1) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (3) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (5) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

5. (4) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

6. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

7. (7) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

8. (9) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

9. (8) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (3) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn.

2. (1) 44H Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

3. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

5. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

6. (7) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

7. (8) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

8. (9) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

9. (2) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (4) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (1) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

3. (2) 44H Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

4. (5) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

5. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

6. (8) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

7. (7) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

8. (10) 71 A.J. Roschen, Somerset, Wis.

9. (12) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

10. (15) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

11. (9) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

12. (13) 04JR Adam Ayotte, Elk River, Minn.

13. (6) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

14. (11) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

15. (16) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

16. (14) 8S Tony Schill, Oakdale, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

2. (2) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

3. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (6) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (4) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

6. (10) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

7. (5) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

8. (7) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

9. (9) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

10. (11) 21X Jake Smith, Fall Creek, Wis.

11. (16) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

12. (13) 24 Brandon Dolman, Evansville, Minn.

13. (14) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

14. (12) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

15. (8) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

16. (15) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (3) 28 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (10) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (2) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

4. (4) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

5. (6) 19 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

6. (9) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

7. (5) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn.

8. (22) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

9. (20) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

10. (15) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

11. (7) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

12. (23) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

13. (14) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

14. (24) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

15. (13) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

16. (25) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

17. (12) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

18. (17) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

19. (29) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

20. (27) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

21. (11) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

22. (19) 44H Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

23. (30) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

24. (16) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

25. (28) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

26. (26) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

27. (21) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

28. (18) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

29. (8) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

30. (1) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

Lap Leader: Sorensen 1-50.

Total Laps Led: Sorensen 50.

Margin of Victory: 0.866 second.

Time of Race: 21 minutes, 50.967 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Fuqua, Krup.

Emergency Provisionals: Ahumada, Holland, Williamson, Hansen.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Jim Chisholm (started 22nd, finished 8th).

Entries: 46.

Next Race: Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15, Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Sanders 1679, O’Neil 1598, Hughes 1591, Ebert 1529, Jim Chisholm 1522, Berry 1520, Mullens 1487, Ramirez 1485, Phillips 1451, Carter 1447.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Berry 1520, Krup 1413, Nelson 1231, Holland 1089, Christian 1060.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: Jim Chisholm 95, Sanders 93, O’Neil 87, Hughes 66, Givens 64.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 152, Mullens 141, Hughes 127, VanderBuilt 109, Harris 102.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 161, Cornett 148, Stoen 145, Hatfield 134, KSE 111.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Leer.

American Racer – Thornton.

Beyea Custom Headers – VanderBeek.

BigDeal Car Care – Sorensen, Hughes.

Bryke Racing – Ramirez.

BSB Manufacturing – Wagamon.

Carquest – Joe Chisholm.

Champ Pans – Joe Chisholm.

Collins Brothers Towing – Leer.

Deatherage Opticians – Joe Chisholm.

Edelbrock – Thornton.

Fast Shafts – VanderBeek.

FK Rod Ends – Jim Chisholm.

Hooker Harness – Mullens.

Hyperco – Siebert.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – J. Nelson.

Keyser Manufacturing – Timm.

KSE Racing Products – Jim Chisholm.

MD3 – Sorensen.

Mel Hambelton Racing – Hughes.

Midwest Wrap Co. – Hensel.

MSD Performance – Thornton.

Penske Racing Shocks – O’Neil.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Hughes.

Performance Bodies – Phillips.

QA1 – O’Neil.

Quarter Master – Jim Chisholm.

RacerWebsite.com – Davis.

Salty’s BBQ & Catering – Hughes.

Simpson Race Products – Joe Chisholm.

Summit Racing Equipment – Eck, Hansen, Lavasseur, Siebert, Williamson.

Super Clean – Sorensen.

Swift Springs – Ramirez, Diemel, Sorensen.

Sybesma Graphics – Leer.

VP Racing – Sorensen.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Schill.

Willy’s Carb & Dyno Shop – Sanders.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – D. Nelson.