1 MONTH ALERT: World of Outlaws Return to BAPS For First Time in 31 Years on July 19

YORK HAVEN, PA (June 19, 2023) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and PA Posse, for the first time in 31 years, will duel again at BAPS Motor Speedway on Wednesday, July 19.

Series stars and Pennsylvania locals will battle for a $10,000 payday at the 4/10-mile track during the World of Outlaws Bricker’s Bash.

The World of Outlaws have made two previous visits to BAPS Motor Speedway – once in 1991 and once in 1992. Twenty-time Series champion Steve Kinser won the first event and Pennsylvania’s Stevie Smith was the last driver to win a World of Outlaws event at the track. No current full-time World of Outlaws driver has ran a Series race at the track, but Jacob Allen did win at the track in 2016 – leading all 30 laps and beating second-place Lance Dewease and third-place Greg Hodnett.

What you need to know:

Track:

4/10 mile in York Haven, PA

Times (ET):

2 p.m. Pit Gates Open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates Open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous winners:

1992 – Stevie Smith on Aug. 2

1991 – Steve Kinser May 29

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.