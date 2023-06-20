- Advertisement -

A WIN FOR OTHERS: Bobby Pierce Raises Over $20,000 For Cancer Research With Special Wrap

CONCORD, NC – JUNE 20, 2023 – Bobby Pierce’s wraps for Eldora Speedway’s crown jewels have always brought excitement. But in 2023, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series standout chose a scheme that honored his hero and benefited others.

Pierce’s hero – his dad Bob – fought and won against bladder cancer two years ago. With June being National Cancer Survivor Month, an idea was sparked to honor his father’s victory and those who have also beat cancer or are still fighting.

“We brainstormed some ideas, and with my dad having gone through bladder cancer and that he’s now in the remission phase, my mom mentioned that June was National Cancer Survivor month,” Pierce said. “So, we kind of threw something together that represented anyone that’s ever dealt with it and been affected by it.

“There’s not a single person out there that doesn’t know somebody that’s been affected by cancer. So, when you go to “The Dream,” you want to win, and when you battle cancer, you want to win.”

While most wraps you see during the three-day event stay the same, Pierce’s was the opposite. Fans bought ribbons all week to honor someone affected by the disease. Those ribbons ended up on the back of Pierce’s car, between the driver’s seat and the spoiler.

“I’m just happy with the amount of exposure it got and how close it brought people together seeing the ribbons on the car,” Pierce said. “I was kind of shocked by how quickly the ribbons were filling up. It was definitely something to go out and race for and try to do my best.

“It was pretty heartwarming just to see the support for it. It’s very humbling and almost sad to see all of the ribbons on there because that’s a lot of people.”

At the end of the weekend, Pierce didn’t win “The Dream,” but he did help take a step forward in improving cancer research, raising over $20,000 to benefit cancer research.

“It was for a great cause,” Pierce said. “It was fairly cheap, just $20 per ribbon. There were so many people. They just loved that they could put someone on the car. Whether it was a family member who they could put on the car, say it was someone who passed away that racing was their life. To be able to get on the car was cool, and hopefully, the money we raised is able to put some more research into it. It really brought a lot of people together.”

With “The Dream” complete and his dad by his side, the Oakwood, IL drivers switches his attention from one battle to another as he returns to his chase for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models championship. The Series is back in action this weekend, starting the inaugural World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek on Friday-Saturday, June 23-24, at 81 Speedway in Wichita, KS.

Then, the Speedweek continues at Off-Road Speedway (June 25), Mason City Motor Speedway (June 27), Red River Valley Speedway (June 28), River Cities Speedway (June 30), and I-94 EMR Speedway (July 1).

For Tickets: CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.