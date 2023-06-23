Davenport and McCreadie Split Afternoon Features at Lernerville

SARVER, Pa. (June 23, 2023) – Two former Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champions, Jonathan Davenport and Tim McCreadie each went to Victory Lane during Friday afternoon ’s two preliminary features.

Davenport claimed his fourth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season, leading all 25 circuits for his 69th career win in the Series. Michael Norris fought off several contenders for second place, finishing ahead of Brandon Overton, Max Blair, and Mason Zeigler.

McCreadie claimed his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season, leading the entire distance as the reigning Firecracker 100 winner becomes the 14th different winner this season on the tour. A heated battle for second on back the entire way saw Spencer Hughes grab the runner-up spot ahead of Devin Moran, Hudson O’Neal, and Daulton Wilson.

Davenport returning to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series full-time in 2023 picked up his first career win at Lernerville. “Man, I sure hope we can get us one here tomorrow night . This place here hasn’t been very good to me, but it’s special to my heart. A few weeks after my best friend died in 2013, his dad and I came out here and we put his ashes around the top of this place. Ever since then this place has eluded me. It’s awesome that we got the win today. I never came off the top. I was thinking about my old friend Peanut the whole time. I just have to thank my crew for this win. This is a brand-new car. It wasn’t much more than a frame to start the week.”

Norris gained the runner-up spot in front of his home track fans. “I hope this is the year we can finally get that Firecracker victory. I have got a pretty good piece under me. We were a little tight in that feature. I really had to hang onto to it. Kudos to the track crew. The track is actually pretty nice considering all the rain we got last night. I hope it’s our year, but every time somebody asks me it’s like yeah, I hope so. I guess I won’t know until we start the feature and do the first lap and I see how I feel.”

Overton coming off a rough three weeks will be looking for his third career Firecracker win on Saturday night . “We have got a little bit of work to do. At least we are up here towards at the front. We have been pretty bad here lately. We have had a lot of bad luck as well. It’s just been hard to get caught up. We haven’t quit and we are not going to.”

The winner’s Double L Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Dyna Gro Seed, Lucas Oil Products, Bilstein Shocks, VP Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, ASC Warranty, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

Completing the top ten finishers in the Group A feature were Tyler Bruening, Boom Briggs, Earl Pearson Jr., and Ken Schaltenbrand.