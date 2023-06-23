Davenport and McCreadie Split Afternoon Features at Lernerville

Race Statistics
Entrants: 51
Group A Terminal Maintenance & Construction Pole Sitter: Jonathan Davenport
Group B Terminal Maintenance & Construction Pole Sitter: Tim McCreadie
Group A Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1-25)
Group B Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1-25)
Group A Wieland Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport
Group B Wieland Feature Winner: Tim McCreadie
Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: n/a
Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: n/a
Group A Margin of Victory: 3.964 seconds
Group B Margin of Victory: 3.259 seconds
Group A Gorsuch Performance Solutions Cautions: Colton Flinner (Lap 7); Ricky Thornton, Jr., Cory Sines (Lap 16)
Group B Gorsuch Performance Solutions Cautions: Kevin Smith (Initial Start); Dan Angelicchio (Lap 2); Ryan Montgomery, Alex Ferree (Lap 3); Cody Overton, Daryl Charlier (Lap 4); Alex Ferree (Lap 5); Braeden Dillinger (Lap 6); Debris (Lap 19); Debris (Lap 20)
Series Provisionals: n/a
Fast Time Provisional: n/
Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Track Provisional: n/a
Group A Big River Steel Podium Top 3:Jonathan Davenport, Michael Norris, Brandon Overton
Group B Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Tim McCreadie, Spencer Hughes, Devin Moran
Group A Penske Shocks Top 5: Jonathan Davenport, Michael Norris, Brandon Overton, Max Blair, Mason Zeigler
Group B Penske Shocks Top 5: Tim McCreadie, Spencer Hughes, Devin Moran, Hudson O’Neal, Daulton Wilson
Group A Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Gregg Satterlee (Advanced 8 Positions)
Group B Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Levi Yetter (Advanced 9 Positions)
Group A Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Tyler Bruening
Group B Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Garrett Alberson
Group A Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Bump Hedman
Group B Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Brent Vosbergen
Group A Earnhardt Technologies Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (25 Laps)
Group B Earnhardt Technologies Most Laps Led: Tim McCreadie (25 Laps)
Group A Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Earl Pearson Jr.
Group A Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Hudson O’Neal
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.
O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: Max Blair
Group A Etchberger Trucking Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap 3 – 15.794 seconds)
Group B Etchberger Trucking Fastest Lap of the Race: Cody Overton (Lap 2 – 17.582 seconds)
Group A MD3 Tough Break of the Race: Ricky Thornton, Jr.
Group B MD3 Tough Break of the Race: Cody Overton
Group A Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cory Fostvedt (Jonathan Davenport)
Group B Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Scott Fegter (Tim McCreadie)
Group A ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines
Group B ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Group A Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Group B Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Ryan Montgomery (15.228 seconds)
Group A Time of Race: 13 minutes 41 seconds
Group B Time of Race: 32 minutes 26 seconds
17th Annual Firecracker 100 Presented by Big River Steel Point Standings: