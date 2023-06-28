Billy Moyer Jr. Masters Moberly DIRTcar Summer Nationals Action

- Advertisement -

Miniseries Action Continues this Week



Batesville, Arkansas (06/27/23) – Billy Moyer Jr. busted into the win column last Tuesday aboard his Henderson Motorsports No. 21 Mesilla Valley Transportation / Phillips CPA / Pontiac RV / Bilstein / Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engines Super Late Model.

The $5,000 victory was achieved in DIRTcar Summer Nationals action at Moberly (Mo.) Motorsports Park.

“We had a good week of action with the Summer Nationals. In five starts we had a win, three podium finishes, and five Top-5 finishes. We’re finally getting the consistency back to our program that we’ve been missing,” Moyer Jr. said. “We’ve got another busy stretch of racing this week, and we’re focused on chasing more big checks.

“I can’t say enough about my team and everyone and everyone who supports us. A huge thank you goes out to them all.”

Joining the DIRTcar Summer Nationals last Monday for the second week of the Hell Tour, Billy Moyer Jr. invaded Moberly (Mo.) Motorsports Park to pilot his Henderson Motorsports No. 21 Super Late Model.

In a field of 32 entries, Moyer Jr. followed up the fastest lap in his group with a heat race victory. Starting on the front row for the feature, Billy led the opening 16 circuits before a charging Drake Troutman stole the top spot on lap 17. Remaining within striking distance, Moyer Jr. regained the lead on lap 22 and paced the final seven laps to secure his first win of the 2023 season and 11th-career DIRTcar Summer Nationals triumph.

He earned a $5,000 payday ahead of Jason Feger, Kye Blight, Chad Finley, and Frank Heckenast Jr.

Amongst a field of 31 DIRTcar Summer Nationals competitors on Wednesday at Davenport (Iowa) Speedway, Billy snuck into the $5,000-to-win A-Main with a fourth-place finish in his heat. Moving forward five spots in the 40-lap affair, Moyer Jr. reeled in a seventh-place finish.

With Thursday’s Hell Tour stop at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) cancelled, Moyer Jr. qualified for Friday’s $10,000-to-win DIRTcar Summer Nationals event at Brownstown Bullring (Brownstown, Ill.) via a runner-up run in his heat race. Working his way into the top-five, Billy advanced two positions to place fifth. He chased Jason Feger, Billy Moyer, Shannon Babb, and Stormy Scott to the checkers.

With another $10,000 paycheck on line in Saturday’s contest at Federated Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, Mo.), Billy followed up a third-place showing in his heat with a 10th-to-6th run in the 40-lap feature.

The second week on tour with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals drew to a close on Sunday at Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, Ill.) with Moyer capping off the successful week with another top-five finish and sixth consecutive top-10 run. With a heat win placing him on the second row for the $7,500-to-win A-Main, Billy lost two spots to finish fifth.

He finished in a tie for the second position with Ashton Winger in the Week #2 point standings.

Full results from the events are available at www.DIRTcarSummerNationals.com.

Bill begins Week # of DIRTcar Summer Nationals action on Tuesday night at Springfield (Mo.) Raceway with the rest of the week including events at Adams County Speedway (Quincy, Ill.), Benton (Mo.) Speedway, Paducah (Ky.) International Raceway, Clarksville (Tenn.) Speedway, and Lake Cumberland Speedway (Somerset, Ky.)

