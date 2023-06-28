Friday and Saturday Race Programs and Fireworks on Tap at Central Missouri Speedway this Weekend!

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

June 27, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) roars into action this weekend to kick off the Independence Day holiday weekend of racing with Friday and Saturday night programs featuring POWRi National and West Midget Leagues, 305 Sprints, and Lightning Sprints on Friday. Then, on Saturday, POWRi-sanctioned events for B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks take to the track, plus a full patriotic-themed fireworks display will close out the weekend.

A rare Friday race program at CMS jumpstarts the weekend with one of the most anticipated events in the region as drivers from the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues make their first-ever appearance at the track. National winners so far this season include Cannon McIntosh (3), Karter Sarff (1), Thomas Meseraull (1), Jacob Denney (1), and Daison Pursley (1). Corbin Rueschenberg currently sits atop the National standings. For the West series, Andrew Felker, Karter Sarff, Jonathan Beason, Jacob Denney, and Daison Pursley have each accumulated one victory. Michelle Decker is the current points leader.

Joining the National and West POWRi Midgets on Friday are the POWRi 305 Sprints, who are also making their first-ever CMS appearance. Ty Williams (2), Randy Martin (1), Jack Potter (1), and Terry Easum (2), have all visited victory lane so far this season in 305 action. The POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints will round out the three divisions competing on Friday night. Note, mention of driver name in any of the aforementioned text does not guarantee race appearance. All drivers will check-in, draw, and register with POWRi officials.

On Saturday, B-Mods take the headlines with their biggest CMS special event of the year with a $3,000-to-win, 35-lap main event. The payout is as follows: 1) $3000, 2) $2000, 3) $1000, 4) $900, 5) $700, 6) $600, 7) $500, 8) $450, 9) $400, 10) $350, 11) $300, 12) $250, 13th to 24th pays $200. Drivers will compete throughout the night in preliminary heat races, b-main(s) if necessary, and cap the night off with the main event. After the conclusion of racing on Saturday, a full Patriotic-Themed Fireworks display will take place. Fireworks take place on Saturday night only.

Entry Fees for Saturday racing are as follows: B-Mod drivers, $90 entry fee for track-registered driver, $115 entry fee for non-track-registered driver. All entry fees include driver pit pass and event entry. Pure Stocks compete for their annual track special event on Saturday as well. The entry fee for Pure Stocks competing on Saturday for the special event is: $50 entry fee for track-registered driver or $75 entry fee for non-track-registered driver. All entries include driver pit pass and event entry fee. The payout is $35 if driver fails to make the B-Main, $50 if the driver ran a B-Main but did not transfer to the A-Main.

The Pure Stocks will compete in a full program of preliminary heat races and 25-lap main event, for the following payout: 1) $800, 2) $500, 3) $400, 4) $325, 5) $300, 6) $225, 7) $200, 8) $155, 9) $145, 10) $135, 11) $120, 12) $115, 13) $110, 14) $100, 15) $100, 16) $90, 17) $90, 18) $90, 19) $90, 20) $90, 21) $80, 22) $80, 23) $80, 24) $80. The payout is $25 for a driver failing to make the B-main and $35 if the driver ran a B-Main but did not transfer to the A-Main.

There are no entry fees for Super Stock and Midwest Mods competitors other than standard pit pass price of $40. As tradition with the big three holiday summer specials at CMS, there are no “track registration” fees for any class and there will be no “track” points awarded in any of the weekly racing divisions on Saturday. However, all divisions will earn POWRi national points as applicable. ALL drivers must possess a current and active POWRi membership license, which is available on-site or prior to the event visiting www.powri.com.

The timeline for both Friday and Saturday is as follows: The Pit Gate opens at 4:30, Admission Gates at 5. The cutoff for drivers to check-in for racing is 6:15 (late check-ins will not earn passing points). The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, followed by practice “hot” laps at 7, with racing to follow at approximately 7:30.

Admissions information for both Friday and Saturday is as follows: Adult General Admission $20, Active-Duty Military, Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74, and Students with Student I.D. $15. Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Children ages 5 and under and Senior Citizens aged 75 years and older are free in the grandstands. Those permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. ALL pit passes regardless of age or status are $40.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway.