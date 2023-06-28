Lucas Oil MLRA Set To Embark On 3-Night, 3-State Tour

- Advertisement -

Wheatland, Missouri (June 27, 2023) – A long pause to the Lucas Oil MLRA schedule comes to a close this weekend, when the Midwest longest running dirt late model series returns to action. A rare three day mini-tour will take teams and fans to a trio of totally different venues stretching across three states during the upcoming pre-holiday weekend.

The duo of Chad and Chris Simpson will lead the MLRA contingent into what amounts to a home race for the Eastern Iowa brothers when the weekend kicks off on Friday night June 30th at the CJ Speedway in Columbus Jct., IA. Coming into the critical weekend stretch, three time series Champion Chad Simpson maintains a 185 point advantage in the title chase over his younger brother who is seeking his first MLRA title.

Friday nights $5,000 to win main event will mark just the second visit to the 4/10 mile semi-banked facility located at the Louisa County Fairgrounds. In 2022, Tony Jackson Jr. debuted a new Capital Chassis and went on to score the victory over Davenport’s Spencer Diercks, while Chris Simpson rounded out the podium.

Saturday will find teams making a near 300 mile trek to the historic confines of the I-70 Motorsports Park located just east of Kansas City in Odessa, MO for the first annual “Firecracker 40”. After sitting idle for 13 seasons the track was brought back to life in 2021 and is experiencing its biggest season yet after reopening.

In 2022, I-70’s pristine facility welcomed the MLRA along with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in a co-sanctioned event that brought Late Model Racing back to the legendary speedway. Hudson O’Neal walked away the winner one year ago on what is undoubtable one of the fastest race tracks on the current MLRA schedule. Saturday night’s main event will pay $7,000 to win and $700 to start, and will be followed by an epic fireworks show at the conclusion of the nights racing action.

The Adams County Speedway in Quincy, IL returns to the MLRA schedule for the first time since 2019 on Sunday night July 2nd, wrapping up the trifecta weekend with another $7,000 to win and $700 to start feature presented by Heartland Auto Body. Bobby Pierce captured both wins in 2019 at the former Quincy Raceways, the only two visits on record by the MLRA at the ¼ mile slightly banked clay oval.

Like I-70, the historic Quincy, IL racetrack sat idle for two seasons until promotors Jim & Tammy Lieurance stepped in 2022 and brought the track back to life, under the new name of Adams County Speedway.

MIDWEST SHEET METAL LEADERBOARD

Through the first nine races of the 2023 season, a remarkable total of 16 drivers have made an attempt to start every series event. While the Simpson’s come into the weekend on top of the standings it’s still very crowded throughout the top ten. Garrett Alberson in the Roberts Motorsports # 58 currently sits in the 3rd spot just -20 points out of the runner-up position, and is followed closely by a pair of series rookies in Dillon McCowan and Tyler Stevens.

Jeff Herzog sits just outside the top five in 6th, a mere 15 points on top of Iowa’s Daniel Hilsabeck who is seventh, while Sunoco Race Fuel Rookie of the Year contender Trevor Gundaker rides in the 8th position. Rounding out the top ten are two time series Champion Tony Jackson Jr. and Dustin Hodges, who continues to show strength in his rookie campaign with the series.

NUMBERS TO KNOW—

0–None of the drivers competing fulltime in 2023 with the MLRA recorded a top 5 finish in either of the series prior two stops at the Adams County Speedway in Quincy, IL. Chad Simpson’s 6th place finish in 2019 is best among active MLRA drivers.

1–Spencer Diercks grabbed his lone series victory last summer at his home track the Davenport Speedway. However, his first ever win almost came one night earlier at the CJ Speedway, where he came home second, making him one of the favorites this Friday night.

7–Different drivers thus far in 2023 have earned the nights MyRacePass “Overall Fast Time Award”. The only driver to double down on this contingency category has been Shannon Babb.

60–Points is all that separates the top two drivers in the battle to become the MLRA’s top Rookie driver in 2023. Dillon McCowan was able to get a little breathing room following his 6th place run in the Show-Me 100, but prior to that Tyler Stevens had recorded Sunoco Rookie of the Race honors in 4 of the last 5 events.

CJ Speedway: Columbus Jct., IA — Friday 6/30/23

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 7:00 PM, Racing to follow

Admission: Adults $25, Seniors $20, Students (7-13) $15, Kids (6 & Under) FREE,

Support Classes: IMCA Modified, IMCA Stock Car, IMCA Sport Mod, IMCA Hobby Stock

Website: www.CJSpeedway.com

I-70 Motorsports Park: Odessa, MO — “Firecracker 40” Saturday 7/1/23

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing – 7:30 PM

Admission: Adults (13+) $25, Kids (4 – 12) $5, Party Deck $40

Support Classes: Show-Me Vintage Race Cars

Website: www.I70Motorsportspark.com

Adams County Speedway: Quincy, IL — Sunday 7/2/23

Pits Open: 3:00 PM, Gates Open: 3:30 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 5:30 PM, Racing to follow

Admission: Adults $25, Kids (5 – 12) $5, 4 & Under FREE

Support Classes: Late Models, IMCA Sport Mod, 4 Cyl.

Website: www.AdamsCountyILSpeedway.com