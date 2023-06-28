- Advertisement -

1 MONTH ALERT: Weedsport Bringing Special Purse For World of Outlaws Return

WEEDSPORT, NY (June 28, 2023) – The richest season for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series gets another boost with the Empire State Challenge at Weedsport Speedway set to feature a more than $134,000 purse.

The two-day event, July 29-30, will now pay $10,000 to win/$1,000 to start on Saturday and $20,000 to win/$1,500 to start on Sunday.

“Weedsport Speedway’s state-of-the-art facility has produced incredible racing for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and proven to be a fan-favorite event for local fans as they filled the stands last year,” said World of Outlaws Executive Director of Events Jeff Hachmann. “We’re excited to increase the overall purse for the drivers and build the Empire State Challenge into a marquee New York event.”

The Empire State Challenge Weekend becomes the 23rd World of Outlaws event in 2023 boasting a race that pays more than $10,000 to win, and is the Series’ only stop in New York for the year. It’ll mark the Series’ 13th and 14th visit to the D-shaped 3/8-mile track.

Last year, David Gravel and 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz picked up the wins during the two-day event. Gravel became the third driver in the history of the Series to claim multiple wins at Weedsport, joining Schatz and 20-time Series champion Steve Kinser, who each have three.

What you need to know:

Track:

3/8 mile in Weedsport, NY

Track Record: 13.401 seconds by Greg Hodnett on 5/17/15

More Event Info

Times (ET):

2 p.m. Pit Gates Open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates Open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous winners:

2022 – David Gravel on July 30, Donny Schatz on July 31

2021 – David Gravel on July 31

2018 – Brent Marks on July 29

2016 – Donny Schatz on May 22

2015 – Donny Schatz on May 17

1993 – Dave Blaney on Aug. 10

1987 – Steve Kinser on June 2

1986 – Steve Kinser on June 3

1985 – Doug Wolfgang on June 5

1981 – Steve Kinser on June 10

1980 – Lynn Paxton on July 20

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision