HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsWeedsport Bringing Special Purse For World of Outlaws Return

Weedsport Bringing Special Purse For World of Outlaws Return

Sprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Donny Schatz - David Gravel -- Trent Gower photo
Donny Schatz - David Gravel -- Trent Gower photo
- Advertisement -

1 MONTH ALERT: Weedsport Bringing Special Purse For World of Outlaws Return

WEEDSPORT, NY (June 28, 2023) – The richest season for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series gets another boost with the Empire State Challenge at Weedsport Speedway set to feature a more than $134,000 purse.

The two-day event, July 29-30, will now pay $10,000 to win/$1,000 to start on Saturday and $20,000 to win/$1,500 to start on Sunday.

“Weedsport Speedway’s state-of-the-art facility has produced incredible racing for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and proven to be a fan-favorite event for local fans as they filled the stands last year,” said World of Outlaws Executive Director of Events Jeff Hachmann. “We’re excited to increase the overall purse for the drivers and build the Empire State Challenge into a marquee New York event.”

The Empire State Challenge Weekend becomes the 23rd World of Outlaws event in 2023 boasting a race that pays more than $10,000 to win, and is the Series’ only stop in New York for the year. It’ll mark the Series’ 13th and 14th visit to the D-shaped 3/8-mile track.

Last year, David Gravel and 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz picked up the wins during the two-day event. Gravel became the third driver in the history of the Series to claim multiple wins at Weedsport, joining Schatz and 20-time Series champion Steve Kinser, who each have three.

What you need to know:

Track:
3/8 mile in Weedsport, NY
Track Record: 13.401 seconds by Greg Hodnett on 5/17/15
More Event Info

Times (ET):
2 p.m. Pit Gates Open
5 p.m. Grandstand Gates Open
6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying
-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous winners:
2022 – David Gravel on July 30, Donny Schatz on July 31
2021 – David Gravel on July 31
2018 – Brent Marks on July 29
2016 – Donny Schatz on May 22
2015 – Donny Schatz on May 17
1993 – Dave Blaney on Aug. 10
1987 – Steve Kinser on June 2
1986 – Steve Kinser on June 3
1985 – Doug Wolfgang on June 5
1981 – Steve Kinser on June 10
1980 – Lynn Paxton on July 20

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Iowa

Profeta Scores His First Career Win at Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal Donnellson, IA (Friday, June 23, 2023) -  Round five of...
Dirt Late Model News

Thornton and Blair Take Friday Night Prelims at Lernerville

SARVER, Pa. (June 23, 2023) – Ricky Thornton Jr. and Max...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb Jr. Wins Wichita Late Model Showdown, Earns First World of Outlaws Win of 2023

CHAMPION'S HEARTLAND: Dennis Erb Jr. Wins Wichita Late Model Showdown, Earns...
Sprint Car & Midget News

James McFadden Tops Night Two of Huset’s High Bank Nationals After Disappointing Opener

ROTH REBOUND: James McFadden Tops Night Two of Huset’s High Bank...
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Joel Ortberg, Lee Stuppy & EJ Kraus take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

23 entries DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 71-Joel Ortberg;...
Illinois

Red Hill Raceway Results – 6/24/23

26 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1S-Brian Shaw;...
Dirt Late Model News

World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek Continues with Four Races in Five Days

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek Continues with...
Charleston Speedway

Cannon McIntosh Claims Charleston SPEEDWeek Win with POWRi National Midgets

Belleville, IL. (6/22/23) Cannon McIntosh would prove his racing might at...

RELATED ARTICLES

Illinois

Cannon McIntosh Captures SPEEDWeek Finale with POWRi National Midgets at Lincoln

Belleville, IL. (6/25/23) Cannon McIntosh would fly through the field dramatically at Lincoln Speedway...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Gravel Banks Historic $250,000 Payday for Topping BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals Presented by MENARDS Finale at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (June 24, 2023) - David Gravel etched his...
Fairbury American Legion Speedway

Fairbury Speedway Results – 6/24/23

17 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 42-Mckay Wenger; 2. 24-Ryan Unzicker;...
Sprint Car & Midget News

David Gravel Claims Storybook High Bank Nationals Win for Richest Payday in World of Outlaws History

HISTORY AT HUSET’S: David Gravel Claims Storybook High Bank Nationals Win for Richest Payday...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Reboot: Bacon Gets Back in the Groove with Wilmot Victory

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Wilmot, Wisconsin (June 24, 2023)………The word “slump” hasn’t been...
©