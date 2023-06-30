HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsJim DenHamer's photos from I-96 Speedway's Great Lakes Super Sprints - 6/30/23 Jim DenHamer’s photos from I-96 Speedway’s Great Lakes Super Sprints – 6/30/23 Sprint Car & Midget News Published on June 30, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Jim DenHamer photo - Advertisement - 17 photos - Advertisement - Tagsgreat lakes super sprintsi-96 speedwaysprints Search Recent articles Central Missouri Speedway Central Missouri Speedway Wins go to Keeter, Streeter, Ewing, Meyer, and Reiff! Central Missouri Speedway June 24, 2023 By Sam Stoecklin (Warrensburg, Missouri) Sixty-eight race teams... Illinois Kankakee County Speedway Results – 6/23/23 18 entries DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 19-Chad... Sprint Car & Midget News David Gravel Claims Storybook High Bank Nationals Win for Richest Payday in World of Outlaws History HISTORY AT HUSET’S: David Gravel Claims Storybook High Bank Nationals Win... Doe Run Raceway Doe Run Raceway Results – 6/23/23 18 entries 600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 71-Jaxton... Dirt Late Model News Muskingum County Awaits Stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series BATAVIA, Ohio (June 28, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas... Benton Racepark Ashton Winger takes thrilling win at Benton Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals! Winger Denies Troutman in Slide Job Battle at Benton to Win... Dirt Late Model News Greg Stanek’s photos from Springfield Raceway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 6/27/23 Sprint Car & Midget News Gavin Miller, Brandon Selph Excelling in First Full Year as Driver-Crew Chief Pair PERFECT MATCH: Gavin Miller, Brandon Selph Excelling in First Full Year... RELATED ARTICLES Sprint Car & Midget News Gavin Miller, Brandon Selph Excelling in First Full Year as Driver-Crew Chief Pair PERFECT MATCH: Gavin Miller, Brandon Selph Excelling in First Full Year as Driver-Crew Chief... Sprint Car & Midget News David Gravel’s Journey with Big Game Motorsports to Huset’s High Bank Nationals Victory FULL CIRCLE: David Gravel’s Journey with Big Game Motorsports to Huset’s High Bank Nationals... Benton County Raceway Return to Jacksonville and Benton County Bullrings Highlight Sprint Invaders Weekend! (Bill W) June 28, 2023 – A pair of bullrings mean twice the fun... Indiana Twin Bill & Six Sprintacular Storylines for USAC & MSCS at Lincoln Park By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Putnamville, Indiana (June 28, 2023)………It’s the most Sprintacular time... Sprint Car & Midget News Weedsport Bringing Special Purse For World of Outlaws Return 1 MONTH ALERT: Weedsport Bringing Special Purse For World of Outlaws Return WEEDSPORT, NY (June...