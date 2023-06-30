Sabo masters Attica traffic for 1st 410 win; Markham gets last corner last lap pass for late model victory; Jedrzejek dominated 305 field

- Advertisement -

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – In just his fourth year of sprint car racing, Zeth “Howdy” Sabo is showing he has the talent to win a lot of features. The Fremont, Ohio native took the lead in the 410 sprint feature at Attica Raceway Park Friday, June 30 on lap two and withstood several challenges from rookie Bryce Lucius to earn his first win at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” venue on Sutton Bank, Smith Family Foods, Croghan Colonial Bank, Hixwood Ohio Night.

Sabo, aboard the Jay Kiser Racing #23, set a blistering pace for the 30 lap feature in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint feature. He sliced his way through heavy traffic all while be hounded by Lucius. The only caution flew with seven laps to go and Sabo withstood a couple of sliders in the closing laps to score the win.

It was a great week for the 20-year-old driver as he drove from 13th to a third place finish in Rich Farmer’s sprint car at Sharon Speedway on Wednesday.

“Lapped traffic was really tough. I didn’t know where to go and I hit the bottom a little bit but I just couldn’t stick it and I knew the top was getting dirty and Bryce kept showing his nose. I just kept driving it harder and harder and hopefully it was going to stick and it stayed. I can’t think my guys enough. They’ve been working their tails off,” said Sabo beside his Spanky’s Pizza, NAPA Auto Parts, Shelluke’s Bar and Grill, Automatic Fire Protection, JLH General Contractor, Queen of Clean, Fremont Fence, BH41, TMH Holdings, Burdue Insurance backed machine.

“When you can run up front and come from the back like that (Sharon) it gives you a lot of confidence. I knew if I could stay out front in this deal we’d be fine,” added Sabo.

Ashland, Ohio’s Ryan Markham led the first five laps of the Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Model feature before Rusty Schlenk took over. But, during a caution with just seven laps completed Schlenk went pitside with mechanical issues, handing the lead to Kyle Moore. Moore and Markham ran nose to tail and side by side throughout the remaining portions of the feature. Coming to the checkers Markham blasted off the high side and banged wheels with Moore to take the last corner, last lap win by just .153 seconds.

It was Markham’s first win of the year at Attica, the 22nd of his career at the track.

“I really don’t get too excited in victory lane too much but this is a good one here. It was treacherous up top and he (Moore) started coming up there to the wall getting off and I had to get on the brakes. He left me just enough to squeeze in there on the last lap. We came here with the same stuff we had last year and just didn’t have any speed so we just have been working on it and hopefully we found some speed,” said Markham beside his B&B Drain Service, Beer Barrel Drive Thru, Accu Force, Tru Form Race Products, Mars Trucking, Macto Tools by Jimmy, Kevin Hills Schaeffers Oil, Monster Motors backed #5M.

LaGrange, Ohio’s Kasey Jedrzejek stormed from his fifth starting spot into the lead at the drop of the green in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint Feature. The only thing holding Jedrzejek back was a pair of cautions as he built substantial leads. With just two laps to go Dustin Stroup had chopped Jedrzejek’s lead in half but ran out of time. It is the second win of the year for Jedrzejek at Attica and the third of his career at the track.

“I have to thank my dad and Kenny Greber for coming out tonight and giving me an awesome setup. The car was amazing…it was easy to drive. We’re having a blast out here, not racing for points, just getting to go out and have fun. If anyone is willing to put me back in a 410 I’d sure like to drive it,” said Jedrzejek beside his Heat Star, Mr. Heater, Fisher Custom Printing, Sips-N-Such Social House, Team Line’em Up, BEI Supply & Rental, Greber Racing Components, Perfection Fabricators, Ronda Jedrzejek at Howard Hanna, Dibaggio Family, FK Rod End backed machine.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Tuesday, July 11 for the 35th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. There are less than 150 reserved seats still available. Go to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic banner to get your tickets today.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Attica Raceway Park 2

Friday, June 30, 2023

–

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.8M-TJ Michael, 12.914; 2.15C-Chris Andrews, 12.922; 3.33W-Cap Henry, 12.959; 4.29-Cole Macedo, 13.028; 5.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.033; 6.5-Byron Reed, 13.075; 7.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.079; 8.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.086; 9.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.169; 10.5T-Travis Philo, 13.186; 11.9-Trey Jacobs, 13.234; 12.7N-Darin Naida, 13.257; 13.23-Zeth Sabo, 13.258; 14.5E-Bobby Elliott, 13.259; 15.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.325; 16.70-Henry Malcuit, 13.404; 17.26W-Cody White, 13.436; 18.2+-Brian Smith, 13.447; 19.W20-Greg Wilson, 13.628; 20.57N-Tyler Newhart, 13.704; 21.88N-Frank Neill, 13.732; 22.75-Jerry Dahms, 13.796; 23.12-Brian Lay, 13.806;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 23-Zeth Sabo[1] ; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[4] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[2] ; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3] ; 5. 70-Henry Malcuit[5] ; 6. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 7. 12-Brian Lay[8] ; 8. 57N-Tyler Newhart[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[3] ; 2. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 3. 9-Trey Jacobs[5] ; 4. 29-Cole Macedo[2] ; 5. 8M-TJ Michael[4] ; 6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[6] ; 7. W20-Greg Wilson[7] ; 8. 88N-Frank Neill[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3] ; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[4] ; 4. 7N-Darin Naida[1] ; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson[5] ; 6. 26W-Cody White[6] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 23-Zeth Sabo[2] ; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[1] ; 3. 8M-TJ Michael[4] ; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3] ; 5. 33W-Cap Henry[6] ; 6. 5T-Travis Philo[9] ; 7. 5-Byron Reed[8] ; 8. 9-Trey Jacobs[10] ; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7] ; 10. 29-Cole Macedo[12] ; 11. W20-Greg Wilson[18] ; 12. 15C-Chris Andrews[5] ; 13. 7N-Darin Naida[13] ; 14. 5E-Bobby Elliott[15] ; 15. 2+-Brian Smith[17] ; 16. 70-Henry Malcuit[14] ; 17. 15K-Creed Kemenah[11] ; 18. 88N-Frank Neill[21] ; 19. 26W-Cody White[19] ; 20. 57N-Tyler Newhart[23] ; 21. 75-Jerry Dahms[22] ; 22. 12-Brian Lay[20] ; 23. 2-Ricky Peterson[16]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.10X-Dustin Stroup, 13.722; 2.26-Jamie Miller, 13.893; 3.61-Tyler Shullick, 13.925; 4.2-Brenden Torok, 13.937; 5.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.948; 6.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.117; 7.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.135; 8.49i-John Ivy, 14.145; 9.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.145; 10.19R-Steve Rando, 14.156; 11.47-Matt Lucius, 14.176; 12.01-Bryan Sebetto, 14.181; 13.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.216; 14.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.217; 15.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.298; 16.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.338; 17.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.356; 18.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.408; 19.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.447; 20.4T-James Taddeo, 14.454; 21.5M-Mike Moore, 14.517; 22.5-Kody Brewer, 14.592; 23.63-Randy Ruble, 14.613; 24.4XK-Blayne Keckler, 14.617; 25.4X-Bobby Clark, 14.708; 26.0-Bradley Bateson, 14.832; 27.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 14.842; 28.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.896; 29.92-Kevin Hawk, 15.001; 30.27D-Steve Dolphin, 15.039; 31.8-Jim Leaser, 15.300; 32.98-Dave Hoppes, 15.754; 33.1S-James Saam, 15.826; 34.28-Chris Smith, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 49i-John Ivy[1] ; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[6] ; 3. 2-Brenden Torok[3] ; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick[4] ; 5. 4XK-Blayne Keckler[9] ; 6. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[7] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[8] ; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[2] ; 9. 47-Matt Lucius[5]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[2] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[4] ; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[7] ; 6. 4T-James Taddeo[5] ; 7. 5M-Mike Moore[6] ; 8. 13-Jeremy Duposki[8] ; 9. 27D-Steve Dolphin[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 2. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[2] ; 4. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[1] ; 5. 92-Kevin Hawk[5] ; 6. 1S-James Saam[7] ; 7. 98-Dave Hoppes[6] ; 8. 28-Chris Smith[8]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 2. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[3] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1] ; 5. 51M-Haldon Miller[5] ; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson[7] ; 7. 8-Jim Leaser[8] ; 8. 4X-Bobby Clark[6]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 4XK-Blayne Keckler[1] ; 2. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[3] ; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[5] ; 4. 47-Matt Lucius[8] ; 5. 92-Kevin Hawk[2] ; 6. 1S-James Saam[4] ; 7. 34-Jud Dickerson[7] ; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[6]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 63-Randy Ruble[1] ; 2. 4T-James Taddeo[3] ; 3. 0-Bradley Bateson[4] ; 4. 51M-Haldon Miller[2] ; 5. 5M-Mike Moore[5] ; 6. 8-Jim Leaser[6] ; 7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7] ; 8. 27D-Steve Dolphin[9] ; 9. 4X-Bobby Clark[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[5] ; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[9] ; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[1] ; 4. 9R-Logan Riehl[8] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3] ; 6. 49i-John Ivy[2] ; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[7] ; 8. 01-Bryan Sebetto[10] ; 9. 61-Tyler Shullick[4] ; 10. 26-Jamie Miller[6] ; 11. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[19] ; 12. 4T-James Taddeo[20] ; 13. 19R-Steve Rando[12] ; 14. 5-Kody Brewer[21] ; 15. 4XK-Blayne Keckler[17] ; 16. 2-Brenden Torok[11] ; 17. 3M-Logan Mongeau[16] ; 18. 0-Bradley Bateson[22] ; 19. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[15] ; 20. 63-Randy Ruble[18] ; 21. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[13] ; 22. 1W-Paul Weaver[14]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.133; 2.1*-Kyle Moore, 15.177; 3.50-Ryan Missler, 15.360; 4.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.361; 5.94-Mike Bores, 15.417; 6.92-Justin Chance, 15.511; 7.001-Matt Irey, 15.518; 8.36-Matt Irey, 15.518; 9.51-Devin Shiels, 15.590; 10.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.606; 11.29-Nate Potts, 15.725; 12.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.757; 13.28-Kent Brewer, 16.022; 14.11-Austin Gibson, 16.305; 15.101-Chester Fitch, 16.344; 16.4G-Bill Griffith, 16.380; 17.002-Bill Griffith, 16.380; 18.42*-Bob Mayer, 16.579; 19.23-Scott Fowler , 16.989; 20.16-Steve Sabo, 17.096; 21.14T-Cody Truman, 17.642; 22.12-Bobby Michaels, 17.723; 23.16B-Butch Latte, 20.933; 24.69R-Doug Baird, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 94-Mike Bores[2] ; 2. 50-Ryan Missler[4] ; 3. 36-Matt Irey[1] ; 4. 5M-Ryan Markham[3] ; 5. 1N-Casey Noonan[5] ; 6. 4G-Bill Griffith[6] ; 7. 42*-Bob Mayer[7] ; 8. 23-Scott Fowler [8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4] ; 2. 74-Jeff Warnick[3] ; 3. 28-Kent Brewer[2] ; 4. 101-Chester Fitch[5] ; 5. 11-Austin Gibson[1] ; 6. 12-Bobby Michaels[6] ; 7. 16B-Butch Latte[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[4] ; 3. 92-Justin Chance[3] ; 4. 29-Nate Potts[1] ; 5. 16-Steve Sabo[5] ; 6. 14T-Cody Truman[6] ; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[1] ; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[4] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[5] ; 4. 94-Mike Bores[6] ; 5. 36-Matt Irey[9] ; 6. 50-Ryan Missler[8] ; 7. 1N-Casey Noonan[13] ; 8. 74-Jeff Warnick[3] ; 9. 92-Justin Chance[7] ; 10. 29-Nate Potts[12] ; 11. 4G-Bill Griffith[16] ; 12. 16-Steve Sabo[15] ; 13. 42*-Bob Mayer[19] ; 14. 28-Kent Brewer[10] ; 15. 11-Austin Gibson[14] ; 16. 23-Scott Fowler [22] ; 17. 101-Chester Fitch[11] ; 18. 91-Rusty Schlenk[2] ; 19. 14T-Cody Truman[18] ; 20. 16B-Butch Latte[20] ; 21. 69R-Doug Baird[21] ; 22. 12-Bobby Michaels[17]