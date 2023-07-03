Mike Marlar Races to Red River Valley WoO Winner’s Cash

- Advertisement -

Deer Creek Speedway’s Gopher 50 Next on the Schedule



WINFIELD, Tenn. (07/03/23) – Mike Marlar collected his sixth win of the season last Thursday at Red River Valley Speedway in the driver’s seat of his Delk Equipment Sales / Petroff Towing No. 157 Can-Am Auto Salvage / Mesilla Valley Transportation / Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.



The World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series victory was worth $10,000 and presented an interesting challenge for the Tennessee racer.



“The track was just way more aggressive than I anticipated,” Marlar said after his $10,000 victory at Red River Valley Speedway. “We ran the heat race, and it was ‘get it on’ and just before the feature, just for extra precaution, I put on a few extra tearoffs and I just about run out. I don’t know where all the mud kept coming from. It was like hard and slick when we started and wide-open after that. Most tracks slow down as the feature goes on, but this one did the opposite, but thankfully everything worked out and we got the win.”



After taking a week off to help out his developmental driver Carson Brown, Mike Marlar returned to the driver’s seat of the Delk Equipment Sales No. 157 Late Model at Mason City Motor Speedway (Mason City, Iowa) on Tuesday evening as the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series kicked off an action-packed week of racing.



With a runner-up performance in his heat race positioning him on the second row for the opening night feature, Mike lost a few spots early before rebounding in the second half of the race to finish fourth.



On Thursday afternoon at Red River Valley Speedway (West Fargo, N.D.) after Mother Nature shifted the event back a day, Marlar followed up the second-fastest lap in his time trial group with a second-place finish in his heat.



Putting himself in contention for the win in the feature, Mike inherited the top spot during a lap-27 caution after the leader suffered a flat and led the remaining 13 circuits to secure his sixth victory of the season and 14th-career WoO triumph. He pocketed a $10,000 payday ahead of Tanner English, Kyle Bronson, Brian Shirley, and Bobby Pierce.



For Friday’s River Cities Showdown at River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, N.D.), Marlar outran Ryan Gustin in his heat race to pick up the eight-lap victory. With the redraw placing him on the front row for the $12,000-to-win A-Main, Marlar lost one spot in the 40-lap affair to register a third-place finish, which came behind Ryan Gustin and Kyle Bronson.



The four-race week with the World of Outlaws Case Late Model Series drew to a close on Sunday at I-94 EMR Speedway (Fergus Falls, Minn.) with Marlar qualifying for the finale via a heat win. With $15,000 on the line, Mike faded to finish 9th in the 50-lap affair.



Full results from the events are available at www.WorldofOutlaws.com.



The team now turns their attention to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) sanctioned NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway (Spring Valley, Minn.). The weekend opens with $5,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday followed by a $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday evening.



More details on the event can be found at www.DeerCreekSpeedway.com.



Mike Marlar Racing would like to thank their great marketing partners, which include Delk Equipment, Bilstein, Delk Marlar Racing Development, Can-Am Auto Salvage, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Petroff Towing, Paulson Stussy Construction, Total Power, PEM, VP Racing, Longhorn Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Arizona Sport Shirts, GottaRace.com, Bell Helmets, Hoosier Tire, K1 Race Gear, Swift Springs, Winning Edge Carburetors, Allstar Performance, XS Power Batteries, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, PRO-FABrication Headers & Exhaust, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wiles Driveshafts, Capital Signs, Stanley Best Heating & Air, JSR Properties LLC, PPM Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, Performance Bodies & Parts, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Winters Rearends, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



For the latest information on Delk Marlar Racing Development and Mike Marlar Racing please visit the team website at www.MikeMarlar.com .



PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)