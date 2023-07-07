Mike McKinney Leads Summit Modifieds Flag-to-Flag for First Career Win at Macon

- Advertisement -

For only having raced the Mighty Macon Speedway twice before in his career, you wouldn’t have known it watching Mike McKinney’s night of domination at the 1/5-mile bullring Thursday night.

McKinney, 30, of Plainfield, IL, bagged his first career Feature win at Macon and his first DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals win of the season with a clean sweep of the evening – setting Quick Time and a new track record in Qualifying, winning his Heat Race and leading all 25 laps of the Feature to collect his 17th career Summit Modified trophy. Not bad for a driver who hadn’t graced the black dirt high banks in some time.

“I came in here with zero expectations,” McKinney said. “We were gonna come here and just say we were here; I was just hoping to make it out of here in one piece. To set that new track record, win the Heat Race and lead every lap in the Feature, it was the last thing on my mind, for sure.”

Though no driver was able to seriously challenge him for the lead, McKinney endured race-long pressure from podium finishers Zeke McKenzie and Ray Bollinger, which he fended off, though it was no cakewalk.

“The bottom had a lot of grip,” McKinney said. “I figured if I could marry myself down there, it would take a hell of an effort to drive around me.”

UP NEXT

The DIRTcar Summit Modifieds are back in action Friday, July 7 at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL. Tickets will be on sale at the gate; streaming is available at DIRTVision.com.

42 entries RED’S PLACE MODIFIEDS

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 96M-Mike McKinney[1]; 2. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie[3]; 3. 77-Ray Bollinger[2]; 4. 4T-Guy Taylor[6]; 5. 24T-Trevor Ringle[7]; 6. J24-Jeremy Nichols[17]; 7. 130-Chase Allen[14]; 8. 13-Charlie Mefford[9]; 9. 94-Tom Pasek[12]; 10. 72A-Austin Lynn[22]; 11. 19-Chad Bauer[15]; 12. 82S-Todd Sherman[10]; 13. 82-Dalton Lane[8]; 14. 99-Tim Luttrell[20]; 15. 18S-Jarrett Stryker[13]; 16. 87C-Alan Crowder[21]; 17. 37L-Michael Ledford[11]; 18. 43-Jared Thomas[5]; 19. 21-Steve Myers[16]; 20. 5CS-Curt Spalding[23]; 21. 28S-Joe Strawkas[18]; 22. 99B-Blake Brown[4]; 23. 54-Zachary Hawk[19]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (8 Laps): 1. J24-Jeremy Nichols[2]; 2. 27R-Steve Rex[6]; 3. 99-Tim Luttrell[5]; 4. 7B-Brian Burns[13]; 5. 07-Curtis King[11]; 6. 27-Dalton Ewing[10]; 7. 54-Zachary Hawk[1]; 8. 0-Tim Hancock Sr[9]; 9. 4M-Clint Martin[4]; 10. 87C-Alan Crowder[7]; 11. (DNS) 50-Tyler Weiss; 12. (DNS) 44X-Blaise Lewis; 13. (DNS) 9-Chad Cornett

Last Chance Showdown 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28S-Joe Strawkas[1]; 2. 5CS-Curt Spalding[13]; 3. 72A-Austin Lynn[4]; 4. 45M-Jared Morrison[3]; 5. 71-Jeff Graham[2]; 6. 33-Josh Robb[6]; 7. (DNS) 78-Scott Maasberg; 8. (DNS) 12L-Bryan Leach; 9. (DNS) 27T-Tom Wakefield; 10. (DNS) 69L-Josh Lemke; 11. (DNS) 43J-Billy Justice Jr; 12. (DNS) 21J-Clay Harris; 13. (DNS) 55-Justin Jones

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 96M-Mike McKinney[1]; 2. 43-Jared Thomas[2]; 3. 13-Charlie Mefford[3]; 4. 18S-Jarrett Stryker[4]; 5. 54-Zachary Hawk[7]; 6. 50-Tyler Weiss[6]; 7. 99-Tim Luttrell[5]; 8. 87C-Alan Crowder[8]; 9. 0-Tim Hancock Sr[10]; 10. 07-Curtis King[9]; 11. 7B-Brian Burns[11]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 99B-Blake Brown[2]; 2. 24T-Trevor Ringle[1]; 3. 37L-Michael Ledford[3]; 4. 19-Chad Bauer[4]; 5. J24-Jeremy Nichols[5]; 6. 4M-Clint Martin[6]; 7. 27R-Steve Rex[7]; 8. 44X-Blaise Lewis[8]; 9. 27-Dalton Ewing[10]; 10. 9-Chad Cornett[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie[2]; 2. 4T-Guy Taylor[9]; 3. 82S-Todd Sherman[6]; 4. 130-Chase Allen[5]; 5. 28S-Joe Strawkas[10]; 6. 45M-Jared Morrison[7]; 7. 78-Scott Maasberg[11]; 8. 12L-Bryan Leach[8]; 9. 69L-Josh Lemke[4]; 10. 21J-Clay Harris[3]; 11. 5CS-Curt Spalding[1]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Ray Bollinger[2]; 2. 82-Dalton Lane[3]; 3. 94-Tom Pasek[6]; 4. 21-Steve Myers[1]; 5. 71-Jeff Graham[8]; 6. 72A-Austin Lynn[7]; 7. 33-Josh Robb[9]; 8. 27T-Tom Wakefield[5]; 9. 43J-Billy Justice Jr[10]; 10. 55-Justin Jones[4]

Qualifying A: 1. 96M-Mike McKinney, 00:11.138[19]; 2. 24T-Trevor Ringle, 00:11.348[13]; 3. 43-Jared Thomas, 00:11.362[15]; 4. 99B-Blake Brown, 00:11.463[12]; 5. 13-Charlie Mefford, 00:11.529[2]; 6. 37L-Michael Ledford, 00:11.542[7]; 7. 18S-Jarrett Stryker, 00:11.563[20]; 8. 19-Chad Bauer, 00:11.588[9]; 9. 99-Tim Luttrell, 00:11.616[4]; 10. J24-Jeremy Nichols, 00:11.635[14]; 11. 50-Tyler Weiss, 00:11.660[1]; 12. 4M-Clint Martin, 00:11.720[5]; 13. 54-Zachary Hawk, 00:11.757[11]; 14. 27R-Steve Rex, 00:11.768[16]; 15. 87C-Alan Crowder, 00:11.787[6]; 16. 44X-Blaise Lewis, 00:11.816[17]; 17. 07-Curtis King, 00:11.955[18]; 18. 9-Chad Cornett, 00:11.982[8]; 19. 0-Tim Hancock Sr, 00:12.010[21]; 20. 27-Dalton Ewing, 00:12.191[3]; 21. 7B-Brian Burns, 00:12.486[10]

Qualifying B: 1. 5CS-Curt Spalding, 00:11.337[14]; 2. 21-Steve Myers, 00:11.342[17]; 3. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie, 00:11.346[16]; 4. 77-Ray Bollinger, 00:11.356[7]; 5. 21J-Clay Harris, 00:11.407[1]; 6. 82-Dalton Lane, 00:11.450[4]; 7. 69L-Josh Lemke, 00:11.466[5]; 8. 55-Justin Jones, 00:11.530[10]; 9. 130-Chase Allen, 00:11.564[19]; 10. 27T-Tom Wakefield, 00:11.589[20]; 11. 82S-Todd Sherman, 00:11.605[3]; 12. 94-Tom Pasek, 00:11.698[6]; 13. 45M-Jared Morrison, 00:11.699[8]; 14. 72A-Austin Lynn, 00:11.797[18]; 15. 12L-Bryan Leach, 00:11.859[15]; 16. 71-Jeff Graham, 00:11.868[13]; 17. 4T-Guy Taylor, 00:11.938[9]; 18. 33-Josh Robb, 00:11.954[12]; 19. 28S-Joe Strawkas, 00:11.955[21]; 20. 43J-Billy Justice Jr, 00:12.073[11]; 21. 78-Scott Maasberg, 00:12.203[2]