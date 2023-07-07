HomeDirt Late Model NewsSummer Nationals at Red Hill Raceway Makeup Date Canceled

Summer Nationals at Red Hill Raceway Makeup Date Canceled

Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer NationalsIllinoisRed Hill Raceway

Published on

By jdearing
Red Hill Raceway
- Advertisement -

SUMNER, IL (July 7, 2023) – After receiving word from Red Hill Raceway that they will not have the required staff to successfully conduct the rescheduled DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events on Monday, July 10, officials have decided to cancel the event.

Anybody who purchased pit admission for the event can either: A) redeem at the track’s next two events, or B) mail the wristband back for a refund (postmarked by Aug. 7, 2023), including the band itself, the name associated with the band and a self-addressed envelope or return address. Refund checks will be mailed back to the address the purchaser provided.

Refund address:

Sneed Motorsports LLC

215 Broadway

Mt.Vernon IL 62864

Week 4 of the 38th annual DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour will now conclude Sunday, July 9, at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN. Tickets will be on sale at the gate; streaming available at DIRTVision.com.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Ryan Unzicker Wins Second Career Herald & Review 100 at Macon

MACON, IL (July 6, 2023) – For the second time in his...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Races to Red River Valley WoO Winner’s Cash

Deer Creek Speedway’s Gopher 50 Next on the ScheduleWINFIELD, Tenn. (07/03/23)...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Hahn Rallies For Epic ASCS Score Over Dover At Boone County Raceway

Bryan Hulbert – ALBION, Neb. (June 30, 2023) Making his fourth...
Missouri

Springfield Raceway Results – 7/1/23

16 entries POWRI MW MODZS B CLASS BY HAYDEN MACHINERY A Feature 1...
Dirt Late Model News

Jimmy Owens Records First Koehler Motorsports Victory at Senoia

Jordan Koehler Prepares for Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals RunMount Airy, N.C....
Dirt Late Model News

NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 Up Next for Lucas Oil Late Models

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 4, 2023) – The top dirt late model...
Lake Ozark Speedway

Shane Stewart Shines in Lake Ozark Speedway Victory Lane with POWRi 410 BOSS

Belleville, IL. (7/1/23) Shane Stewart would lead all feature laps on...
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Massive Ironman Weekend Returns With World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

1 MONTH ALERT: Massive Ironman Weekend Returns With World of Outlaws...

RELATED ARTICLES

Illinois

Kankakee County Speedway Results – 7/7/23

17 entries DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 130-Chase Osterhoff; 2. 818-Matt...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb Racing Eyes Farmer City and FALS Upon Completion of Heartland Speedweek

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Heartland Speedweek wrapped up with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Macon Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 7/6/23

Illinois

Mike McKinney Leads Summit Modifieds Flag-to-Flag for First Career Win at Macon

For only having raced the Mighty Macon Speedway twice before in his career, you wouldn’t have...
Dirt Late Model News

Ryan Unzicker Wins Second Career Herald & Review 100 at Macon

MACON, IL (July 6, 2023) – For the second time in his career and first...
©