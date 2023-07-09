HomeIowaDavenport SpeedwayLucas Oil Late Models Ready for Showdown at Davenport Tuesday, July 11

Lucas Oil Late Models Ready for Showdown at Davenport Tuesday, July 11

Davenport Speedway
BATAVIA, Ohio (July 9, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are ready for a mid-week showdown at Davenport, Iowa’s 1/4-mile bulling.
The annual Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series stop at Davenport Speedway presented C & J Trucking / HD Equipment will be a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win A-Main. The IMCA Late Models and IMCA Modifieds are also on the racing card for Tuesday, July 11.
The pit gate will open at 2:00PM with the general admission gate opening at 5:00PM. On track action will begin at 6:30PM. All times are Central Time.
In 2022, Hudson O’Neal narrowly held off Brandon Overton in a thrilling battle at Davenport that saw four different lead changes during the 40-lapper. O’Neal took the lead for good on lap 34 and beat Overton to the line by just .589 seconds. Mike Marlar, like O’Neal and Overton, led during the race but finished in third followed by Jimmy Owens and Spencer Hughes.
Davenport Speedway is located on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds at 2815 West Locust Street in Davenport, Iowa. Tickets to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event presented by presented C & J Trucking / HD Equipment can be purchased at the gate on race day. For more information about Davenport Speedway, visit www.davenportiaspeedway.com.
Ricky Thornton Jr. leads the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP to Davenport Speedway – with a 175-point advantage over Hudson O’Neal. Brandon Overton is third, followed by Tim McCreadie and Jonathan Davenport.
For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = Total $48,575
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races
