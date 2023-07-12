MLRA Primed For Return To Show-Me State: Lucas Oil Speedway & I-70 Speedway

- Advertisement -

Wheatland, Missouri (July 12, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) roars back into action this weekend with not just one night of action as originally scheduled, but a spectacular double header weekend in the Show-Me state.

For the third time this season the MLRA will venture to the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO for the 17th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment. The single day event on Saturday, July 15th, will mark the second consecutive weekend the MLRA has competed in a co-sanctioned event with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS).

Saturday night’s winner will race away with a $15,000 pay day along with the events coveted custom Diamond Ring that is presented to the victor. One season ago Las Cruces, NM native Johnny Scott dominated action at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks”, visiting Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Victory Lane in 3 of 6 MLRA events, including claiming victory in the Diamond Nationals. Jimmy Owens, Brandon Sheppard, Mark Burgtorf, and Kyle Strickler filled out the top five one year ago in the 35 car field.

Leaving Lucas Oil Speedway, MLRA teams will head north for a rare Sunday showdown on July 16th at the pristine I-70 Speedway located just outside of Odessa, MO. After being postponed due to weather back on July 1st, the “Firecracker 40”, returns to the schedule to give drivers another shot at accumulating valuable series championship points.

The I-70 event will be a stand alone MLRA series sanctioned event paying $7,000 to win and $700 to start. Hudson O’Neal picked up the win in 2022 in what was a co-sanctioned event between the MLRA and the LOLMDS. Joining the MLRA will be the Show-Me Vintage Racers, with the night being capped off with what is being described as an epic fireworks show.

MIDWEST SHEET METAL LEADERBOARD–

Chad Simpson continues to cling to the Midwest Sheet Metal spoiler as the series heads into the weekend’s action. Simpson was not able to distance himself from the competition last weekend as he maintains a 185 point advantage heading into Lucas Oil Speedway. However, the guy next in line for the Championship lead did change, as Garrett Alberson used his 7th place run to move into second, while Chris Simpson slides into third just 10 back of Alberson.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Leader Dillon McCowan who raced his way into all three feature events at Deer Creek sits in 4th while Earlham, Iowa’s Daniel Hilsabeck completes the series top five. McCowan’s closest rookie competitor Trevor Gundaker is in sixth.

Justin Duty will enter the weekend 7th followed by Arkansas’ Tyler Stevens. Jeff Herzog slips to 9th after missing last weekend’s action at the Creek. Herzog destroyed his Capital Chassis back on June 3rd at the Tri-City Speedway, but the team is nearing completion on a new chassis and looks to return to MLRA action soon. Jake Timm of Winona, MN rounds out the series top ten.

TURN FOUR NEWS & NOTES–

Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL) Make-up Announced: After being washed out back on July 2nd, MLRA series officials along with management of the Adams County Speedway in Quincy, IL have agreed to reschedule the event for Thursday night October 12th. This will now set up a critical three-night season finale weekend in the Illini state. Teams will head south from Quincy and wrap up the season on Friday and Saturday the 13th-14th with the Annual MLRA Championship Weekend at the Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL.

Justin Duty proved to be a man on a mission in last Saturday nights “Gopher 50” finale at the Deer Creek Speedway. Duty was forced to take an MLRA series Emergency Provisional and started the 75 lapper from the 28th and final spot on the starting grid. The Molalla, OR driver who has been a staple along the Lucas Oil MLRA tour in recent years, advanced 13 positions at the drop of the checkered flag to garner the nights MD3 Hard Charger of the Race Award. Duty’s run to the front also helped to propel him inside the top ten in MLRA championship point standings for the first time in 2023, jumping from 12th to 7th over the course of the Gopher 50 weekend.

Lucas Oil Speedway: Wheatland, MO “Diamond Nationals”–Saturday 7/15/23

Pit Gates: 4:00 PM, Grandstands 5:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing – 7:05 PM

Admission: Adults (16+) $30, Seniors (62+)/Military $27, Youth (6-15) $10, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $70

Support Classes: USRA Modifieds $1,000/Win & USRA Stock Cars $750/Win

Website: www.LucasOilSpeedway.com

I-70 Motorsports Park: Odessa, MO “Firecracker 40”– Sunday 7/16/23

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:00 PM, Racing – 6:30 PM

Admission: Adults (13+) $25, Kids (4 – 12) $5, Party Deck $40

Support Classes: Show-Me Vintage Race Cars

Website: www.I70Motorsportspark.com

For all of the latest news and information, including the full 2023 series schedule fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.