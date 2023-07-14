Dennis Erb, Jr. Back on World of Outlaws Trail Following Strong Extended Weekend

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing tackled a trio of high-profile events in the states of Illinois and Iowa from July 7-10 and finished inside of the top six in all three battles over the extended weekend. Things kicked off at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois last Friday night, as a $10,000 top prize was on the line with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour. After clicking off the second quickest time in Group A during qualifying and winning his heat race, Dennis Erb, Jr. ultimately placed fourth in the 40-lap feature event behind only race winner Brian Shirley, Ryan Unzicker, and Tanner English.

On Saturday evening, the dirt-slinging action quickly turned to Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois for the ‘Bob Harty Memorial.’ Dennis stopped the clock second quickest overall during the qualifying session before securing a victory in his heat race. After rolling off from the outside of the front row in the 38-lap feature event, the Carpentersville, Illinois native took the lead on lap 33 and appeared headed towards a $5,000 triumph. However, Frank Heckenast, Jr. swept by his #28 machine on the final circuit and Dennis was forced to settle for a strong runner-up performance.

Following a day off on Sunday, Dubuque Speedway in Dubuque, Iowa was next on Monday for the $20,000 to win ‘Key City Clash,’ which was sanctioned by the XR Super Series. Dennis timed in fifth quickest in Group A during qualifying and later grabbed the third transfer spot through his loaded heat race. After starting ninth on the grid in the 50-lapper, Dennis vaulted up inside of the top five before ultimately placing sixth at the checkered flag behind only winner Bobby Pierce, Devin Moran, Brandon Sheppard, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Hudson O’Neal. He now finds himself tied for tenth in the latest version of the XR Super Series point standings exiting the Hawkeye State. Full results from all three of these events can be found online at www.dirtcarsummernationals.com, www.fairburyspeedway.com, and www.xrsuperseries.com.

Next up for the #28 team will be a pair of World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series shootouts on July 14-15 in the states of Kentucky and Indiana. Dennis has dipped south to Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky tonight for the $15,000 to win ‘Johnny Mulligan Classic.’ Another $15,000 top prize will be up for grabs on Saturday evening at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana in the 40th edition of the ‘Hoosier Dirt Classic,’ which Dennis has won twice back in 2013 and 2015. He comes into the doubleheader weekend ninth in the latest version of the World of Outlaws point standings. Additional information can be found online at www.woolms.com or watch every lap throughout the weekend LIVE on DIRTVision.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com