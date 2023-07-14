HomeDirt Late Model NewsJim DenHamer's photos from Butler Speedway's DIRTcar Summer Nationals - 7/13/23 Jim DenHamer’s photos from Butler Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 7/13/23 Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer NationalsOpen Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified News Published on July 14, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Ashton Winger - Kye Blight -- Jim DenHamer photo - Advertisement - 27 photos - Advertisement - Tagsbutler speedwaydirtcarsummer nationals Search Recent articles Illinois Macon Bacon! The Macho Man Turns it Around with Top Gun 50 Triumph By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Macon, Illinois (July 8, 2023)………A mere... Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway) Adams County Speedway Results – 7/9/23 12 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1-Robert Cottom; 2.... Illinois Decatur Area CVB To Present 1st Responders Night At Macon Speedway Saturday (Macon, IL) First responders throughout Central Illinois are in for a... Open Wheel Modified News Nicely Survives Indiana, Michigan Racers at Butler for Fifth Win of Season Tyler Nicely faced a host of worthy opponents in his first... Davenport Speedway Lucas Oil Late Models Ready for Showdown at Davenport Tuesday, July 11 BATAVIA, Ohio (July 9, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas Oil... Dirt Late Model News Rain Cancels Summer Nationals, Summit Modifieds at Shadyhill MEDARYVILLE, IN (July 12, 2023) – Due to rainfall already received throughout... Dirt Late Model News Madden rolls to Friday night win at Deer Creek SPRING VALLEY, MN (July 7, 2023) – Chris Madden picked up... Eldora Speedway Brad Sweet & Rico Abreu take Eldora Million prelim wins! Eldora Speedway July 12th, 2023 Group A – Qualifying 1. 1s-Logan Schuchart, 12.908; 2.... RELATED ARTICLES Open Wheel Modified News Nicely Survives Indiana, Michigan Racers at Butler for Fifth Win of Season Tyler Nicely faced a host of worthy opponents in his first trip to Michigan... Dirt Late Model News Unzicker Capitalizes on Winger, Schlenk Flat Tires to Win at Butler QUINCY, MI (July 13, 2023) – One trip to Butler Motor Speedway, one win for... Dirt Late Model News Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Welcomes Coltman Farms Racing as Presenting Sponsor! (BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) With the anticipation for the start of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern... Dirt Late Model News Local fan favorite McCowan looks for more Late Model rookie success at CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment WHEATLAND, MO. (July 13, 2023) - The last time Dillon McCowan brought his Late Model... Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series CCSDS Clash at the Mag Falls to Poor Weather Once Again Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park and Batesville Motor Speedway Up NextCONWAY, Ark. (07/10/23) – Mother...