Mike Marlar Hard Charges to $15,000 Ponderosa WoO Triumph

- Advertisement -

Collects Seventh Win of 2023 from 22nd-Starting Position



WINFIELD, Tenn. (07/17/23) – Despite being mired 22nd on the starting grid for the main event, Mike Marlar persevered in Friday night’s World of Outlaws (WoO) CASE Late Model Series event at Kentucky’s Ponderosa Speedway.



He methodically worked through the field and took the lead with just five laps remaining on his way to the $15,000 triumph in the Johnny Mulligan Classic. The dazzling display increased his 2023-win total to seven with his Delk Equipment Sales / Petroff Towing No. 157 Can-Am Auto Salvage / Mesilla Valley Transportation / Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.



“You know my team never gives up man, I got such a great team and sponsors,” Marlar said. “My guys, you know, they never quit on me, so I try to never quit on them. You just never know (if you’re going to win). Everything was lining up, Kyle (Bronson) had that flat, Squirrel (Brian Shirley) was having problems when I passed him and when it’s your day, it’s your day. Again, just ‘thank you’ to all the great people who keep my going in circles every week.”



Mike Marlar took the Delk Equipment Sales No. 157 Super Late Model into battle with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series on Friday night at Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, Ky.) for the Johnny Mulligan Classic.



With a sixth-place finish in his heat relegating him into a B-Main, Mike snuck into feature with a third-place run in his consolation event.



Slowly working his way forward from the 11th row, Marlar overtook pacesetter Bobby Pierce on lap 46 and led the final five circuits to capture his seventh win of the season and second of the 2023 campaign at the Kentucky oval. He pocketed a $15,000 payday ahead of Pierce, Brandon Sheppard, Chris Madden, and Tanner English.



Earlier in the week, Marlar competed with the XR Super Series on Monday at Dubuque Speedway (Dubuque, Iowa) for the Dubuque Key City Clash. Following a second-place finish in his heat, Mike rallied after a lap-46 spin to finish 13th in the 50-lapper.



Full results from the events are available at www.WorldofOutlaws.com and www.RaceXR.com.



The team is currently working on their upcoming schedule and once finalized will be posted at www.MikeMarlar.com .



Mike Marlar Racing would like to thank their great marketing partners, which include Delk Equipment, Bilstein, Delk Marlar Racing Development, Can-Am Auto Salvage, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Petroff Towing, Paulson Stussy Construction, Total Power, PEM, VP Racing, Longhorn Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Arizona Sport Shirts, GottaRace.com, Bell Helmets, Hoosier Tire, K1 Race Gear, Swift Springs, Winning Edge Carburetors, Allstar Performance, XS Power Batteries, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, PRO-FABrication Headers & Exhaust, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wiles Driveshafts, Capital Signs, Stanley Best Heating & Air, JSR Properties LLC, PPM Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, Performance Bodies & Parts, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Winters Rearends, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



For the latest information on Delk Marlar Racing Development and Mike Marlar Racing please visit the team website at www.MikeMarlar.com .