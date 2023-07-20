Dennis Erb, Jr. Ready for Silver Dollar Nationals Following Sixth Place Ponderosa Effort

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) With last Saturday’s 40th Annual ‘Hoosier Dirt Classic’ rained out at Brownstown (IN) Speedway, the #28 team competed in only one World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series contest over the July 14-15 weekend. At Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky on Friday night, a $15,000 top prize was up for grabs in the ‘Johnny Mulligan Classic.’

In front of a huge grandstand crowd, Dennis Erb, Jr. stopped the clock fourth fastest in Group B during the qualifying session prior to grabbing the third transfer spot through his loaded heat race. Dennis then steered past six competitors during the course of the 50-lap main event to leave the Commonwealth of Kentucky with a solid sixth place performance. The Carpentersville, Illinois native still sits ninth in the latest WOOLMS point standings exiting Ponderosa Speedway. Complete results can be accessed online at www.woolms.com.

This weekend, the Dennis Erb Racing team has made the long trek to Brandon, South Dakota for the 13th edition of the ‘Silver Dollar Nationals,’ which for the first time is being held at Huset’s Speedway. The action will kick off tonight with a $12,000 to win Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series contest dubbed as the ‘Go 50.’ Double heat races with passing points will then be held on Friday night leading into Saturday’s 80-lap ‘Silver Dollar Nationals’ headliner, which boasts a whopping $53,000 first place prize. Watch all three nights from Huset’s Speedway LIVE on FloRacing or learn more online at www.lucasdirt.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

